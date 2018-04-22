Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 7.4%-Yielding, Monthly-Paying BDC

Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) is an interesting BDC income vehicle, but shares now sell for a premium to net asset value. Gladstone Investment Corp. has a rate-sensitive balance sheet and about covered its dividend payout with net investment income, on average, in the last ten quarters. I think investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up shares for an income portfolio. An investment in Gladstone Investment Corp. at today's price point yields 7.4 percent.

Gladstone Investment Corp. - Portfolio Overview

Gladstone Investment Corp. is a business development company that provides financing solutions to lower middle market companies in the United States. Gladstone Investment Corp. typically invests in companies that have an annual EBITDA between $3-$20 million and stable (free) cash flows.

Gladstone Investment Corp. has seen strong growth in portfolio assets in the last several years as traditional banks cut back on this lending segment.

Here's Gladstone's portfolio growth over the last five years.

In lockstep with rising portfolio assets, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s interest income has seen strong growth, too.

Gladstone Investment Corp. primarily invests in secured first lien debt, which at the end of the December quarter accounted for more than half of the BDC's investments. Secured second lien debt and preferred equity are two other major pillars of Gladstone Investment Corp.'s investment strategy.

The single most attractive property of an investment in Gladstone Investment Corp. is the company's large floating-rate debt portfolio. Management has shifted funds into floating-rate assets which are set to throw off more cash as interest rates rise. Today, a whopping 97 percent of Gladstone Investment Corp.'s debt portfolio is linked to variable rates.

The Dividend Is About Covered With NII

Gladstone Investment Corp. does not have the best dividend coverage as far as its net investment income is concerned. The BDC pulled in an average of $0.183/share in NII in the last ten quarters which compares to an average dividend rate of $0.189/share.

Here are Gladstone Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage stats.

Source: Achilles Research

Gladstone Investment Corp. just raised its monthly dividend rate from $0.065/share to $0.067/share, reflecting an increase of ~3 percent. The company also declared a special dividend of $0.06/share which will be paid in June.

Is Gladstone Investment Corp. A Buy Right Now?

Though the business development company just raised its monthly dividend and declared a special distribution, I am not going to buy into Gladstone Investment Corp., for one particular reason: I like to buy BDC income plays at a discount to net asset value in order to improve my margin of safety and have some downside protection.

Today, Gladstone Investment Corp.'s shares change hands for 1.04x last reported net asset value.

I need at least a 10 percent discount to net asset value in order to entice me to buy into Gladstone Investment Corp., which would translate into a target entry price level around $9.30.

Your Takeaway

Gladstone Investment Corp. is an interesting BDC income play. The company has interest rate upside tied to its large floating-rate debt investment portfolio and its investments are tilted towards relatively secure debt instruments and preferred equity. On the other hand, Gladstone Investment Corp. has not the best NII-based dividend coverage stats and shares now sell for a premium to NAV. I'd wait for a drop towards $9.30 before buying.

