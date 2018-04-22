Shareholder Yield: Altria Vs. Philip Morris

This can be a great opportunity to begin a position or add to an existing one.

The past couple days have been rough for investors who hold Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), and other tobacco-related companies. Altria and Philip Morris are down 18.23% and 18.40% respectively year-to-date, with the S&P 500 down just 0.40% (dividends included). This drop has pushed the yields to about 5% for both companies, at the high end historically speaking.

The great returns of MO are no secret to investors, but we often forget how volatile those returns have been over the years. I created this chart going back to 1980 that plots the annual percent change of MO and PM, as well as the S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA).

As you can see, MO often has violent movements, though more recently they've been less pronounced.

Many investors view the recent pain as a buying opportunity. On the surface, PM even looks like the better buy due to its higher yield but there is more to the story. Before we continue, if you're after income and little else, then right now PM is the better buy because it has the higher dividend yield. If you're after compounding and don't need the income today, read on.

Dividends are just one way for companies to return capital to shareholders. Share buybacks and debt repayment being the other. As companies buy back shares and pay down debt, your ownership stake in the business is increased, which should be viewed favorably. A simple metric known as shareholder yield can give us a better idea of how a company is sharing cash with shareholders.

Shareholder Yield

I calculate shareholder yield using trailing twelve-month data pulled from SEC filings and aggregated by Intrinio. The formula is pretty simple:

Dividends Paid + Share Repurchases + Debt Repaid - Shares Issued - Debt Issued = Net Shareholder Return / Market Cap = Shareholder Yield

Using this data, MO has a shareholder yield of 7.1% and PM of 2.1%. That is a pretty big difference and personally is a big influence on why I bought more Altria over starting a new position in PM last week. Now I'll break down the numbers for each.

In the last twelve months, Altria paid out $4.807 billion in dividends, bought back $2.917 billion in shares, issued no stock, repaid $47 million in debt while issuing no more. Net capital returned to shareholders was $7.771 billion. With a market cap of $108 billion, this gives us the shareholder yield of 7.1%. Altria has the higher yield thanks to its debt paydown and share repurchases.

Philip Morris is much different; in the last twelve months, it has paid $6.515 billion in dividends, repurchased no shares, issued no stock, repaid $4.738 billion in debt but issued $8.484 billion. This is where it hurts; it's only returned $2.769 billion to shareholders in the last twelve months, and with a market cap of $130 billion, we only have a yield of 2.1%.

Altria has been big on the share repurchases, having repurchased $8.5 billion worth of shares since 2011 at an average cost of $44. It's authorized an additional $1 billion which it expects to be finished by the end of this year as well. Philip Morris has not been as big on share repurchases and does not plan on purchasing any of its shares in the foreseeable future. I'm not starting a "share buybacks are good/bad" argument here, but as a tax-efficient way to return capital to shareholders, buybacks have their place.

Go With MO

I was on the fence about which to buy, but after looking at this, I decided to stick with MO. As a core company in my Roth IRA, I don't really care what happens to the price short term, and the higher yield should translate into greater compounding as time marches on. The death of big tobacco has been greatly exaggerated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.