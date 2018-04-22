3 Things In Biotech, April 21: Solid Stands, Argos Stops, NewLink Strives

Note: Subscribers to Avisol Capital Partners Total Pharma Tracker got an early look at this publication. Try for free today and see what we're talking about! Here is some more information if you're curious.

Solid Bio looks to get more solid with the FDA

Company: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Therapy: SGT-001

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

News: SLDB announced that it has received a letter from the FDA dealing with the clinical hold placed on IGNITE DMD, a phase 1/2 trial assessing its investigational gene therapy in patients with DMD. Importantly, SLDB guided that the FDA feels its modifications to manufacturing were acceptable. These concerns were an important driver of the clinical hold in the first place, along with the serious adverse event observed in the first patient dosed with the drug.

Looking forward: SLDB is not yet out of the weeds with the FDA on this one. The full clinical hold stays until the company gets its response letter in describing what led to the drop in blood counts in that first patient. It is likely that the company will need to modify its procedures with respect to safety monitoring and management. However, the fact that the patient did not become seriously ill or die is a good sign that SLDB will eventually be able to resume its trial.

This is a good sign for the IGNITE DMD study, but SLDB remains a risky proposition for now.

Argos suspends key vaccine trial

Company: Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS)

Therapy: Rocapuldencel-T

Disease: Renal cancer

News: ARGS announced a report of data from its phase 3 ADAPT study, which was assessing the addition of its engineered autologous dendritic cell vaccine rocapuldencel-T to standard sunitinib therapy in patients with untreated, advanced renal cell carcinoma. After an interim analysis of the findings from ADAPT, the company has determined that the treatment approach is unlikely to meet the endpoints laid out for the study. And it has decided to discontinue the trial.

Looking forward: This likely means the end of the line for this product, which is currently being assessed in renal and lung cancer. It comes as a surprise, given the rosy tint the company tried to paint over the data at ESMO last year. It just goes to show you the inherent risk involved in this kind of research, and how we should be careful about convincing ourselves that something is there when it isn't.

The failure to improve OS was already becoming clear last year, and now it would appear as though this is the end of the line for ARGS.

NewLink Genetics offered hope yet for IDO programs

Company: NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Therapy: Indoximod

Disease: Various solid tumors

News: Some late lingering news coming out of AACR 2018 that wasn't covered previously, NLNK presented findings from a phase 1 trial involving its IDO inhibitor indoximod combined with radiation and chemotherapy for patients with a specific form of brain cancer. The slides are available here. The findings in 29 children demonstrated an encouraging sustained improvement in the tumors that appears to be more favorable than the current standard of care in this setting. In these patients, it appears as though indoximod treatment was able to resensitize tumors to radiation therapy. Now, the company plans to conduct a phase 2 trial to investigate this more deeply.

Looking forward: At this point, IDO programs are basically moribund, especially as far as epacadostat is concerned. NLNK indicated some time ago that it would look at its pipeline and see where indoximod could continue to fit, and this appears to be one area where it can go. Of course, it's premature to tell whether this will make a big difference for the IDO field, or even if the results seen here will be reproducible in a larger patient cohort.

Still, any hope for IDO inhibitors is potential new life breathed into the field, so I consider this a plus worth highlighting.

