3 Stock Picks With +9% Yield To Boost Your Income

We consider our 3 picks with yields between 9% to 12% to be fairly sustainable, with upside potential for each.

Each of the 9% yielding picks have issues, but given the highly discounted share prices, we believe that the risks are very well compensated. In other words, the risk-to-reward may be positively asymmetrical here.

At a time where we face more economical and political uncertainties as well as generally elevated market valuations, we prefer to focus on value-oriented high-yield investments to generate high-cash returns.

Deep Value REITs are a perfect fit for high-yield seekers. They tend to generate relatively more stable and predictable income that is backed by real estate.

The broad equity markets may trade at all-time low dividend yields, but we are still able to discover niches offering yields of 9% or more that we consider to be sustainable.

This research report was jointly produced with High Dividend Opportunities co-author Jussi Askola.

Finding high yields that may be sustainable in a yieldless world is one of our goals at High Dividend Opportunities. We spend 100s of hours researching the very few deals that still offer potentially sustainable +9% yields that may have been mispriced by the market due to a misunderstood risk profile.

Most often, we find such special situations in the regulated investment companies (or RIC) niche sectors of the broad equity market. This includes:

Master Limited Partnerships Business Development Companies Closed End Funds Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Currently, the Property REIT sector has provided some of the most lucrative opportunities. The sector has not participated in the big market rally we have seen over the past 18 months as investors have been loading up on high growth companies such as Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Facebook (FB) and other highly speculative investments such as Bitcoin (COIN).

If we compare Property REITs to high growth companies, REITs may appear boring or "unattractive" to some. Yet, we find that it is exactly such “boring” investments that most often outperform the more “exciting” ones over the long run, mainly because of their much more predictable earnings business model and steady "cash flows."

Source

Today the Property REIT sector appears to be severely underpriced using several valuation methods. For example, below is the chart of Property REIT valuations based on "Net Asset Value" prepared by Lazard in February 2018. Readers can note that REITs are trading at their cheapest valuations since the financial crisis.

Source: Lazard Real Estate

We can also note that the Property REITs are trading at their highest average dividend yield since the great financial crisis as depicted in the Vanguard Property REIT ETF (VNQ) below.

Given that REITs have over longer time periods strongly outperformed broad equities, we are inclined to think that future performance is likely be relatively strong, especially after the recent underperformance. The Property REIT sector in our opinion has the potential to generate high returns; we have dug deeper into several alternatives and after a selective process we came down with a short list of some of our Top Picks.

Today we are here to focus on 3 of them, which present particularly high dividend yields ranging from 9 to 12%.

Pick # 1: Lexington Realty Trust, Slowly Becoming A Net Lease Industrial REIT/8x FFO/9% Yield

Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) has been in the process of transitioning from being a diversified REIT to becoming a net lease REIT over the past 5 years. In the process, it sold a great deal of non-core assets with lower growth prospects and higher risk profiles, in order to reallocate proceeds into more favorable properties. This transition has resulted in short-term fluctuation of cash flows for this REIT and resulted in a very pessimistic outlook on the stock. LXP is today the cheapest net lease REIT of its kind trading at just 8x FFO and a dividend yield exceeding 9%.

(LXP) has been in the process of transitioning from being a to over the past 5 years. In the process, it sold a great deal of non-core assets with lower growth prospects and higher risk profiles, in order to reallocate proceeds into more favorable properties. This transition has resulted in short-term fluctuation of cash flows for this REIT and resulted in a very pessimistic outlook on the stock. LXP is today the cheapest net lease REIT of its kind trading at just 8x FFO and a dividend yield exceeding 9%. Despite having just had a challenging year 2017, Lexington is not getting the credit it deserves for its recent portfolio repositioning towards higher growth and lower risk assets. Selling higher yielding (albeit higher risk) assets and reinvesting the proceeds into lower yielding properties creates dilution over the short term, but most importantly, it positions LXP for stronger long-term performance.

for its recent portfolio repositioning towards higher growth and lower risk assets. Selling higher yielding (albeit higher risk) assets and reinvesting the proceeds into lower yielding properties creates dilution over the short term, but most importantly, it positions LXP for stronger long-term performance. In particular, the exposure to retail has been almost completely eliminated . Today, less than 1% of the revenue is generated by retail properties , and as such, LXP is pretty much immune to any further pain that retail landlords could suffer. We also greatly appreciate management's efforts to lower the exposure to single tenant office properties in favor of industrial properties. While industrial properties represented only 25% of the portfolio back in 2013, they are today well over 40%, and expected to exceed 50% by the end of 2018.

Today, , and as such, LXP is pretty much immune to any further pain that retail landlords could suffer. We also greatly appreciate management's efforts to lower the exposure to single tenant office properties in favor of industrial properties. While industrial properties represented only 25% of the portfolio back in 2013, they are today well over 40%, The market may not be enthusiastic about LXP today, but it is easy to argue that with a 2x higher exposure to industrial than in 2013, LXP's value creation has been real . Industrial REITs trade today at +24x FFO, one of the highest multiples of any property sectors; therefore, LXP’s income stream has become more valuable over the years.

. Industrial REITs trade today at +24x FFO, one of the highest multiples of any property sectors; therefore, LXP’s income stream has become more valuable over the years. Looking beyond 2018 and 2019, we see LXP becoming a consistent grower with its improved asset base. In the near term, growth will remain minimal due to the ongoing portfolio transformation, but in a few years from now, we expect the dispositions to lessen. Industrial properties are still benefiting from high NOI growth, and with its soon-to-be +50% exposure to this asset class, LXP will be one of the beneficiaries.

with its improved asset base. In the near term, growth will remain minimal due to the ongoing portfolio transformation, but in a few years from now, we expect the dispositions to lessen. Industrial properties are still benefiting from high NOI growth, and with its soon-to-be +50% exposure to this asset class, LXP will be one of the beneficiaries. 2018 is expected to be flat and 2019 could be the return to positive AFFO growth. We believe that this is the CATALYST that the market is awaiting. As this occurs, we expect the market to wake up and regain interest in the high yielding shares of LXP. According to our analysis, LXP deserves to trade at approximately 13 times expected FFO – implying that there could be +50% upside potential to fair value.

Pick # 2 – Global Net Lease: High Yielding Exposure To European Real Estate/8x FFO/12% Yield

Global Net Lease (GNL) is one of the very few U.S. REITs, along with W.P. Carey (WPC) and NorthStar Europe (NRE), to allocate a significant portion of its portfolio into global real estate, or Europe to be more specific.

(GNL) is one of the very few U.S. REITs, along with (WPC) and (NRE), to allocate a significant portion of its portfolio into global real estate, or Europe to be more specific. It has a market cap of $1.2 billion and is focused on generating stable and predictable income through its net lease real estate portfolio.

The current portfolio contains many different property types with a high concentration on single tenant office properties (59%). The 313 properties are located in diverse markets throughout the U.S. (49%) and Europe (51%).

The tenants are strong with 75.8% of implied investment grade tenants. Well-known tenants include FedEx (FDX), Dollar General (DG), Merck (MRK), General Electric (GE), Finnair (OTC:FNNNF) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to name a few. It greatly reduces the risk of tenant defaults and other bad surprises to the landlord.

The weighted average remaining lease term is long at 9 years with little to no maturities in the near term. This is crucial to the thesis, as it results in highly predictable and stable income for many years to come, especially when considering that the tenants are of high quality and unlikely to default on these leases.

Due to its global nature, GNL is less exposed to the risk of rising interest rates in the U.S. This is because risk of rising interest rates in Europe is lower than the U.S. The majority of its debt is denominated in non-U.S. currency with fixed interest rates. Given that this is the main fear of REIT investors, this is a favorable feature reducing investment risk.

The shares are extremely cheap at just about 8 times FFO and a 12% dividend yield.

We have recently recommended the Preferred Stock of GNL: Global Net Lease, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (GNL-A). GNL-A currently yields 7.3% and has a high dividend coverage.

(GNL-A). GNL-A currently yields 7.3% and has a high dividend coverage. We consider both the common and the preferred stock opportunistic today, but the preferred stock is more suited for conservative investors, and as a result, only the preferred stock is currently part of our portfolio.

3 – Pennsylvania REIT: Massively Underpriced Malls/6.2x FFO/9.3% Yield

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) is an “almost” Class A mall REIT that has gotten way oversold because of extreme fears over the growth of e-commerce. The market is highly pessimistic today and is pricing PEI at only 6.2 times FFO, at a time the company is not seeing any "major" fundamental issue. This has resulted in a big mismatch between fundamental and share price performance.

(NYSE:PEI) is an “almost” Class A mall REIT that has gotten way oversold because of extreme fears over the growth of e-commerce. The market is highly pessimistic today and is pricing PEI at only 6.2 times FFO, at a time the company is not seeing any "major" fundamental issue. This has resulted in a big mismatch between fundamental and share price performance. It is clear that e-commerce will keep on growing and certain tenants will suffer. That said, PEI is much better positioned than the retailers themselves as it can replace poorly performing tenants with superior ones and keep on collecting rent checks. So far, PEI has demonstrated that it has a stable occupancy rate, relatively resilient Net Operating Income, and attractive returns on redevelopment projects.

The exposure to traditional anchor department stores including Sears (SHLD), J.C. Penney (JCP) and Macy’s (M) has been greatly reduced and replaced by internet resilient retailers including restaurants and entertainment. Despite this, PEI remains associated with lower productivity assets. In fact, PEI has undertaken a substantial portfolio transformation that has resulted in a majority allocation to higher-productivity properties. Top assets with ~$600 sales per square foot generate up to 50% of total NOI today.

We would like to point out that cash flow is expected to keep declining a bit in the near term, but this is not due to "operational" difficulties; rather it is due to the "strategic" decision to sell lower quality malls and reduce debt. In fact, NOI even slightly grew in 2017 – proving that the portfolio itself is performing relatively well.

PEI has been sold off massively along with lower quality mall REITs Washington Prime Group (WPG) and CBL & Associates (CBL). Today, we estimate that the company is trading at up to a 50% discount to NAV along with its 9.3% dividend yield that is well covered at a low 54% payout ratio.

(WPG) and (CBL). Today, we estimate that the company is trading at up to a 50% discount to NAV along with its 9.3% dividend yield that is well covered at a low 54% payout ratio. PEI has ample liquidity to keep on executing its strategic plan of redeveloping certain properties and improving its portfolio quality which should eventually lead to a higher FFO multiple. Trading at just 6.2 times its FFO, even a small upward adjustment would result in a sizable gain.

We would like to note that we also remain bullish on CBL and WPG due to very low valuations and a constructive outlook. While PEI is not as cheap as CBL and WPG, the stock is a more conservative option to gain exposure to a highly opportunistic sector.

Final Thoughts

Many justify the current low valuations of the REIT sector by pointing to the risk of rising interest rates. This is a fear that we have addressed at multiple occasions. Without going into details here, we simply note that currently rising interest rates are the result of a strong economy, which in turn is beneficial to property owners.

In fact, Property REITs have an inherent protection against inflation and rising interest rates, which is the value to their underlying real estate properties. As inflation rises, the value of the property increases, in addition to increased revenues from higher rental income. REITs have historically produced positive returns in most time periods of increasing interest rates and we believe the current fears to be mostly unwarranted.

With a ~9-12% yield and capital appreciation potential, we believe that each of the above-mentioned REITs are well positioned to deliver solid returns in an increasing rate environment.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About "High Dividend Opportunities" High Dividend Opportunities is a leading and most comprehensive dividend service ranked #1 on Seeking Alpha. We are dedicated to high-yield securities trading at attractive valuations for sustainable income and long-term capital gains. Our managed portfolio is currently yielding over 10%. We would like to invite readers for a 2-week free trial to help you identify the future out-performers in the high yield space. For more info, please CLICK HERE.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LXP, PEI, GNL-PA, WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.