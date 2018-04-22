Ceridian's IPO: Its Cloud Solution Shows A Revenue CAGR Of 60%

The float is low, but it does not represent a major problem for smart money managers as the institutional investors are buying.

Cloud Software Dayforce is growing at a high pace. Investors may not be able to see it if they don’t study each segment.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is selling the shares at cheap valuation as compared to its peers.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Wilsonville Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Introduction

Human resource services company Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is preparing its IPO to sell 21 million shares of common stock (or 24.150 million shares of common stock if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full).

The stock is expected to be traded in New York Stock Exchange as well as Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CDAY.”

I appreciate company’s long history. It was founded consequent to the restructuring of Control Data Corporation, a computer services and manufacturing company founded in 1957.

Additionally, it is beneficial that the company was a public entity until 2007 when Thomas H. Lee Partners and Fidelity National Financial, financial buyers, acquired it for $5.3 billion.

On the top of it, the investors will also appreciate that PE firms reshaped this business in the last ten years and divested part of the company. Bankers, investment advisors and investment banking professionals will recognize that the best employees stayed in the business.

Although those are beneficial features that will help the underwriter in performing well, yet the best is another fact. In our opinion, the investors will mostly appreciate what the company obtained after the company was delisted. In April 2012, Ceridian acquired Dayforce Corporation, a Cloud HCM solution that has been growing at a large pace in past years.

Please bear in mind that many investors may only have a look at the consolidated revenue growth, and may forget to check the performance of the Cloud solution. It is a great mistake. In this article, I will explain why.

Dayforce

Dayforce is the flagship Cloud HCM platform of Ceridian. Please note that David D. Ossip, Dayforce founder, was named CEO of the company after its acquisition. The company presents its product with the following words:

“Our platform is used by organizations, regardless of industry or size, to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing their people. Dayforce was built as a single application from the ground up that combines a modern, consumer-grade user experience with proprietary application architecture, including a single employee record and a rules engine spanning all areas of HCM. Our platform is designed to make work life better for our customers and their employees by improving HCM decision-making processes, streamlining workflows, exposing strategic organizational insights, and simplifying legislative compliance.” Source

The platform has grown to more than 3,000 live Dayforce customers, representing over 2.5 million active global users as of December 31, 2017. In addition, it is noted in the S-1 that “no single customer constituted more than 1% of our HCM revenues for the year ended December 31, 2017.”

In our opinion, the best part is the revenue growth. Dayforce has grown at a CAGR of more than 60% since 2012. The company justifies this tremendous figure by pointing out its “intense focus on solving complex problems,” and its superior customer experience (annual Cloud revenue retention rate of over 95% in 2017).

Feedback of the clients is very positive

With 225 reviews written by clients in capterra.com, the feedback is very beneficial; the product is ranked with four out of five stars. Most users remark that Dayforce is easy to use and highly configurable. Have a look at the following image:

Source

Other forums also provide beneficial comments and a good note for the software:



- Trustradius.com: with 156 ratings it gives Dayforce 7.2/10 marks.

- g2crowd.com: with 227 reviews it gives Dayforce 4.1/5 marks.

On the top of it, I also found that there is a community of users helping others configure, install and run the software. This forum thread of microsoft.com is a clear example, but I could see many others. While the company provides support through this site, the fact that independent clients help each other is also another very positive feature. It shows that the product is seducing the clients and they are responding by bringing new users.

Revenue Growth

As mentioned earlier, the total revenue increase does not look large taking into account the consolidated revenue line. However, the financials are more beneficial if we consider only the revenues reported by each division.

The Cloud services, which account for more than 60% of the revenue, showed more than 40% revenue increase in 2017. Check the following table:

Source

For those investors who realized the decline in the Bureau solutions, please note that the company seems to be closing that business. The following text was found in the S-1:

“As I implement our growth strategy for our Cloud solutions, I will continue to migrate employees and resources from our Bureau solutions to our Cloud solutions. Additionally, I are continuing to invest in the infrastructure shared by our Bureau and Cloud solutions, although I are no longer marketing our Bureau solutions to new customers.” Source

Will this growth continue?

I believe so. According to an International Data Corporation (“IDC”) market forecast report titled “Worldwide Human Capital Management and Payroll Applications Forecast 2017-2021,” published in June 2017, the market for Payroll Applications is expected to grow to $25.4 billion by 2021, representing a 9.0% CAGR.

With the market growing at these levels, and Ceridian moving resources to its highest growing division, the company's revenue growth can be expected well into the future.

While the float is low, yet institutions are buying the stock

Another caveat that investors may not appreciate is that PE firms are holding 80% of outstanding common stock. As a result, the company’s float is quite reduced, which means that price volatility will be large. In addition, as there will be small amount of shares available to trade, it will be easy to move the share price with little money.

With that in mind, it is very beneficial that smart money will be buying stock in the IPO. In my opinion, the fact that sophisticated investors trust the PE firms controlling this company and accept low float will contribute to push other market participants to acquire shares.

Who are the new institutional investors?

THL / Cannae Investors LLC, which is controlled by Thomas H. Lee Partners, agreed to acquire $100.0 million of the common stock in a private placement at a price per share equal to the initial public offering price.



Additionally, Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, showed interest in acquiring up to $75.0 million in the form of shares of the common stock in this offering at the initial public offering price.

The stock is undervalued as compared to the peers

The book value in 2017 was 1,090 million. So, with the company selling 21 million shares at $21, it will add 483.1 million ($542.7 million if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full).

This means that the book value will be approximately $1,573 million. Finally, taking into account that there will be 135 million shares outstanding after the IPO, the net asset per share will be $11. To sum up, the stock is expected to be traded at about 2x its book value per share.

Please note that the competitors of the company are trading at higher multiples:

Automatic Data Processing: 8x its book value per share

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc.: 17x its book value per share

Workday, Inc.: 7x its book value per share

Microsoft: 10x its book value per share

Oracle Corporation: 11x its book value per share

What’s the main issue? The main problem is the long term debt of the company, $1,119.8 as of 2017, which is payable in 2020 and 2021:

Source

In my opinion, the investors don’t appreciate this level of financial risk, so the stock is being sold at discounted rate to the peers. I believe that it is an opportunity. We are not talking here about a mature sector, rather a growing segment. With an expected growth of 9.0% CAGR for the Payroll Applications sector and many investors buying cloud companies at the moment, PE firms will either refinance Ceridian or sell it to another financial buyer, which should make the stock increase.

How will the company pay the debt?

With the company reporting losses as of today and having EBITDA of $117.8 million in 2017, this IPO will serve to pay part of the debt, but further capital raising will be necessary before 2020. While I believe that raising new capital will create further stock dilution, in my opinion, if the company can grow at the rate expected, it will offset the potential dilution.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CDAY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.