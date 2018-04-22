Beware Of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Although the company needs to issue equity, absent a dividend cut, issuing new units is likely to be highly dilutive and make the current situation worse.

LMRK is an overleveraged, low growth company that has failed to grow distributable cash flow per unit and cannot afford the current dividend.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) is a stock that should be sold, shorted or avoided altogether. It doesn't generate enough cash flow to cover its distribution payments. It is excessively leveraged at over 10x Debt + Preferred/EBITDA. Management has consistently overpromised and underdelivered. The company has paid too much for acquisitions. And many of those acquisitions are from related parties. Here's why I reached these conclusions:

Rather than regurgitate LMRK's investor presentation or Form 10-K, I am providing a brief business description which follows. For more information, I recommend checking out the investor presentation on the company's website.

A simple description of their business is as follows: The company owns real estate that they lease to: 1. Mobile phone network operators; 2. Tower companies that in turn lease space to mobile phone network operators; 3. Outdoor advertising companies that sell advertising space to billboard advertisers; and 4. Operators of alternative energy sites. LMRK’s revenue stream is essentially contractual rental income that should grow 2.5% or so (according to LMRK’s most recent Form 10-K, 93% of leases have contractual rent escalators (86% with an average of 2.5% and 7% tied to CPI) then 7% have no escalator). Although structured as a MLP, LMRK is most like a triple net lease REIT from a business standpoint. It has very few expenses so EBITDA should grow more or less in line with revenues.

In addition to operating lease sites, LMRK is a significant acquirer of sites. In the 4th quarter of 2014, LMRK operated 701 sites at the end of the period and produced annualized adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million. Fast forward to the 4th quarter of 2017, LMRK operated 2,239 sites and produced annualized adjusted EBITDA of $56.7 million. Source: LMRK Press Releases.

Where do these acquisitions come from? Well, some of them are made from independent third parties; however, a large portion, over 80%, represent acquisitions of properties from private equity funds that are managed by the general partner of LMRK. (Source: Notes to LMRK's 2017 Form 10-K Financial Statements.) This is a major red flag since the general partner is essentially using the public vehicle LMRK to buy properties from a private entity that it also manages where it stands to reap significant compensation. As a result, the motivation to overpay and “self-deal” may be substantial. In fact, on the most recent earnings call (Source: 4Q 2017 Earnings Call Transcript), CFO George Doyle actually said, “The Fund dropdowns [i.e., the assets acquired from the private equity entities also managed by the general partner of LMRK] tend to be less accretive than, what I would call, organic acquisitions or dropdowns, those tend to be more accretive.” That is, they pay their own funds higher multiples than they pay third parties. Hmmm.

The table below summarizes the financial performance of LMRK. What it shows is the most recent quarter (4Q 2017) of operating results on the right compared with 4Q results of prior years. These results are annualized (multiplied by 4 other than for 2014 where the multiple is higher given that LMRK reported for 43 days only). The annualized results are then used to calculate leverage ratios. The coverage ratios and distributions along with most of the other information is as reported by the company. Why annualize results? Because LMRK is doing so many acquisitions/dropdowns and taking on so much debt/preferred stock so quickly I believe that annualized results give a better snapshot of what the company looks like at any point in time. Comparing year-on-year results then gives a view as to growth and relative performance.

Here is the table:

Source: Alacran Investments, SEC Filings and Press Releases for LMRK

So, what does this say?

In 3 years, LMRK’s leverage has gone from 5.9x debt/EBITDA as of 12.31.14 to 8.7x debt/EBITDA as of 12.31.17.

The 12.31.17 leverage is even higher when you include preferred stock at 10.4x debt plus preferred/EBITDA. This is not including the most recent preferred transaction.

While per unit distributions have grown 28% in 3 years, the distribution coverage has declined 24% (from 1.12x to 0.86x).

Distributable cash flow per unit (which tellingly LMRK does not disclose) has remained essentially flat over the same period at $0.3157/unit for 4Q 2014 and $0.3191/unit for 4Q 2017. In other words, on a per unit basis, distributable cash flow has not really grown at all. And on top of that, leverage has gone from 5.9x to 10.4x. If this were a regular MLP or REIT even, it most certainly would not be trading at a mid 8% yield. In fact, with 0.86x coverage, I would argue that yield should be more like 11% to 12%. Look at Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP), Global Partners LP (GLP) or Blue Knight Energy Partners LP (BKEP) for example. Up to 25% downside. However, the risks for owning LMRK run deeper than just yield and relative valuation.

So, what is the problem here?

The answer: Borrowing and issuing preferred stock to make lots of expensive acquisitions and pay distributions without increasing distributable cash flow per unit is not a sustainable business model.

How does this happen?

An analysis of LMRK’s Wall Street research indicates that the company pays a cap rate of 5% to 6% on its acquisitions. See this chart:

Source: Alacran Investments, LMRK Press Releases and SEC Filings, Wall Street Research

Assuming a 5.43% cap rate (the weighted average from the table), the company pays roughly 18.4x EBITDA for its new properties (1 divided by 0.0543). This is simply too high a price to pay given the company’s cost of capital. And what is LMRK’s cost of capital? This can be seen from the following table:

LMRK Cost Of Capital

Source: Alacran Investments, SEC Filings and Press Releases for LMRK

Thus, LMRK’s weighted average cost of capital (and keep in mind that over time they issue debt, preferred and common equity) is some 6.38% which corresponds to being able to pay up to 15.7x EBITDA and have an accretive deal. Using a forward distribution rate, that is growing the distribution at 10%, then their cost of equity becomes 10%, the WACC 6.7%, and their ability to do accretive acquisitions disappears if they pay more than 14.9x EBITDA. Either way, they are paying TOO MUCH!

Frequent comments by LMRK management that acquisitions are immediately accretive (as seen in a number of their press releases which announce acquisitions) may be misleading because they often fund acquisitions immediately with debt which costs just 4% (today at least, but LIBOR is going up). They fail to take into account the fact that once an 8% (or up to 9% recently) preferred or common security is issued to refinance the debt that previously described "accretive" acquisition may become dilutive pretty quickly, especially when taking into account the issuance of new common units. Readers should note that being "accretive to distributable cash flow" is not the same as being "accretive to distributable cash flow per unit". From a common unit holder perspective, all one should care about is the latter.

In my opinion, these questionable statements about accretion and paying high prices for acquisitions (especially when higher multiples are paid to related parties) are a big problem for LMRK.

Here are some other things to think about:

LMRK has been cash flow negative (defined as distributable cash flow less distributions) in each of the last 6 quarters.

The company has meaningful capital expenditure requirements related to its Flex Grid program. $7.6 million of such expenditures were capitalized on the balance sheet as of 12.31.17. Assuming this capital was spent over the last year, that’s some 13.4% of distributable cash flow.

Since the start of the year, one-month LIBOR, the basis for most of LMRK’s interest expense, has increased from 2.1% to 2.7% and with further Fed rate increases will continue to get higher. As a result, LMRK’s cost of debt is sure to increase in the future, especially when maturities need to be refinanced. 0.6% of LMRK’s year-end debt is $2.9 million or 5.2% of distributable cash flow.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) just reinitiated merger discussions. The companies represented 11.7% and 9.5%, respectively, of 2017 revenue. If a merger is consummated, LMRK would lose revenue. Possibly 5% according to management (if you believe them, and they are not very good at forecasting).

What’s the message here?

Distributable cash flow may be subject to some meaningful reductions that could cause distribution coverage to go down and debt to go up. And on top of that, LMRK may not be able to borrow much more as its covenants limit borrowing to 8.5x Debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest to 2.0x. Source: LMRK 2017 Form 10-K. As a result, the recent (expensive floating to fixed rate dividend at 9%) preferred deal was probably necessary to pay off debt in order to keep leverage within limits. LMRK has very little financial flexibility at this time. If things don’t go well, distributions may need to be cut.

In my opinion, the distribution should be cut anyway. A 25% to 50% cut would restore positive coverage ratios and give LMRK the flexibility to deleverage. Not cutting will only make things worse.

I view the fact that LMRK recently kept its distribution flat, quarter on quarter, is an acknowledgment of the fact that their capital structure faces challenges. It's the first time it's not been increased. Source: Recent Press Release

In Addition, Growth Is Becoming Challenging

In the 4Q 2017 earnings call, management projected $250 million to $300 million of acquisitions. It also stated that it had only $30 million to $40 million of acquisition capacity. So where are they going to get the money? They already did a preferred deal. At the greater of 7% or 3-month LIBOR plus 4.698% for seven years and 9% thereafter... this is quite dilutive when paying down bank debt at 4%. They mentioned that they might issue equity under their UEP program. And they did issue equity for the most recent Fund H transaction. Source: Press Release. At a 9% or so yield that's even more dilutive. The bottom line: Continuing to make acquisitions at the rate LMRK management forecasts is highly ambitious, and if they do proceed, the transactions are unlikely to add to distributable cash flow per unit and improve coverage ratios given available preferred and common financing options. Only a distribution cut will achieve these goals.

While Management's Forecasting Skills Are Questionable

With 4Q 2014 results, management projected distribution growth of 10% to 15% for 2015. They delivered on this promise with realized distribution growth of 13% (although coverage declined from 1.12x to 1.02x). For 4Q 2015, management forecast distribution growth of 10% to 15% again for 2016. This time they failed. Actual distribution growth was 7.7% and coverage fell from 1.02x to 0.81x. Finally, with 4Q 2016 results, management projected 10% distribution growth for 2017. Another fail. Actual growth was 5%, although coverage improved from 0.81x to 0.86X. For 4Q 2017, management is forecasting 10% distribution growth again. Possible, but unlikely. And highly unlikely with any improvement in coverage ratios. And remember: LMRK just announced a first-quarter distribution for 2018, flat with 4Q 2018, and up a measly 4.3% from 1Q 2017. The 10% target for the year might be tough. Source: LMRK Press Releases.

Further, on October 19, 2016, LMRK completed an equity financing at $16.30 per share. Just 2 weeks or so later, management reduced guidance for distribution growth from 10% to 15% growth per year to 7% to 10% claiming they were not going to be able to deploy the recently raised capital until 2017. Really! LMRK buys over 80% of its assets from related parties. Perhaps they just didn’t want to reduce guidance during the equity deal. If so, this is bad.

And what is the point? Management has done a poor job of making projections which is not good since LMRK’s business is almost all contracted cash flow.

Comments On Comparables And Valuation

Lots of research and some of the other SA posts mention tower companies, outdoor advertisers and other groups as comparables. Most of these entities have different business models that involve meaningful economies of scale through acquisitions or internal growth initiatives. But most importantly, the comparables generally make acquisitions and capital investments that are accretive based on cost of capital. LMRK doesn’t do this. LMRK has a bad business model.

On an Enterprise Value/Annualized 4Q 2017 EBITDA basis, LMRK is trading at about 17x (versus a MLP average of around 11x for the companies that we follow). This is not particularly cheap given that organic growth is only 2.5% or so. If I give them a "split the difference" multiple of 14x EBITDA, the value of the equity is between $8 and $9 per unit. At an 11x multiple, there isn't much equity value at all given LMRK's leverage.

Meanwhile:

The company can’t cover its distribution (which should be cut in my opinion).

Its debt levels are high and maxed out.

Management can’t forecast very well.

LMRK has been overpaying for assets in general given its cost of capital.

While many acquired assets may be subject to self-dealing issues.

CONCLUSION: SELL, SHORT or AVOID

Disclosure: I am/we are short LMRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.