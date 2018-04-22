Exit Acacia After ZTE Fallout?

It seems like Acacia is still trading at pricey multiples, even after the recent crash in its shares.

Acacia Communications (ACIA) came in spotlight earlier this week right after U.S regulators decided to ban domestic companies from selling any software or hardware components to China’s ZTE. The news was relevant for Acacia as it generated about 30% of its revenue last year by selling networking gear to the Chinese telecom giant. Naturally so, shares of the U.S-based networking hardware provider plunged by as much as 33% shortly after the decision was made public. But unfortunately, the pain could still continue for long-side investors. There is reason to believe that shares of Acacia could fall further.

ZTE Dependence

Let me start by saying that Acacia doesn’t necessarily have a diversified client base. The networking solutions provider may enlist several prominent companies as its customers in its 10Q filings, but the ground reality is that it generates the bulk of its revenue by selling networking hardware to a few firms.

The chart attached below should put things in perspective. It highlights Acacia’s over-reliance on its top-five customers over the past 3 years. While this kind of an exposure may do wonders for a company if all of its key customers are ramping up their purchases at a rapid rate. But this over-reliance on a few clients can also quickly backfire if business from any one of them were to face any hiccups. As it turns out, it’s the latter scenario that hurt Acacia and its shareholders earlier this week.

Now this doesn’t automatically mean that Acacia’s shares are going to stay distressed indefinitely going forward. If the company can grow its business to more than make up for the loss of revenue from ZTE, and manages to kick-start its growth engine back again, chances are that its shares are going to rebound and maybe go on to create new highs. But I started the last sentence with an “If” for a reason.

(Source: Business Quant)



I dug through Acacia’s past 10Q and 10K filings to come up with the chart attached above. It highlights how Acacia’s sales to its key customers have trended over the past several quarters. Granted that its sales to other clients has gradually increased over-time, the rise hasn’t been large enough to offset or cover the decline in sales to Coriant, ADVA and ZTE combined. Here’s another look at the same dataset.

(Source: Business Quant)

It’s evident that Acacia’s sales to clients other than ZTE have been either shrinking or growing at a very mild pace. So, I find it very hard to advocate that the networking solutions provider will be able to recoup its lost revenue stream from ZTE, in a few quarters.

Fact of the matter is that Acacia’s sold about $115 million worth of networking hardware to ZTE last year, which represented about 30% of its overall revenue. It will take the company a substantial amount of time to find enterprise customers that would meaningfully offset this loss of revenue. So, for one, I wouldn’t recommend readers to pin their hopes on Acacia’s revenues rebounding anytime soon. If its sales to other clients were ramping, then it would’ve been a different story altogether. But that’s clearly not the case here.

Hopes for The Future

With that said, I’d like to emphasize the importance of ZTE as a client, for Acacia Communications. Surely, its sales to the Chinese telecommunications giant declined over the past three quarters, but the market was expecting the business stream to rebound this year. Rather than beating around the bush any further, let’s take a look at what Troy Jensen from Piper Jaffray had said about Acacia’s prospects in past February:

In addition to the pending inventory correction, we believe upcoming 100G metro upgrades with some of the leading Chinese service providers will potentially arrive in the 2H of 2018 and extend well into 2019. Given Acacia’s high degree of exposure to China via ZTE, we believe this will have a favorable impact on revenue growth for the company. We also believe several emerging markets could help drive additional growth for the company.

One might argue that the research note is fairly old, given it was issued back in February. So, here's something newer. I was going through Rosenblatt’s latest research report, which was issued less than 10 days ago, wherein they note:

We believe ZTE’s business in southeast Asia and Europe is continuing to grow and the company could increase orders for 100G optical components and modules for Q2. Based on this, we believe NeoPhotonics could benefit from Huawei’s increased orders in Q2 and Acacia could see a short term rebound at ZTE.

Notice a recurring trend?

Two analysts from reputed research firms have separately noted that Acacia’s sales to ZTE could rebound later this year. My guess is that they would have even modelled for that increased sales contribution. The newly imposed ban on sales to ZTE clearly eliminates this possibility. But the bigger concern is that, now that there’s one less growth catalyst to model for, analysts might re-rate Acacia on the downside and provide it lower valuation multiples.

The chart attached below should provide some perspective. If we factor out Acacia’s sales to ZTE over the past year, then it’s still trading at a lofty trailing-twelve-month price-to-sales multiple of 3.85x. This is an extremely high valuation multiple for a company that just lost one of its biggest clients. Besides that, the market may find it difficult to justify why Acacia is still trading at multiples much higher than some of its mentioned peers.

(Source: Ycharts, Compiled by Author)

What lies ahead

Granted that shares of Acacia have crashed by as much as 33% over the past few days but that doesn’t necessarily make it an undervalued buying opportunity – it’s still trading at pricey sales multiples. The company just lost one of its largest client, along with the growth in sales that it was supposed to bring along in the latter half of 2018. Given how sales to its other customers are trending, Acacia might find it difficult to recoup lost ZTE revenues over the next several quarters. Hence, I suspect that its shares could fall further, unless U.S regulators reverse this ban.

Author’s note: If you liked the article, please consider clicking the “Follow” button at the top of this page. It’s what keeps me going. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.