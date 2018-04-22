It's All Politics These Days

There are some stats and visuals included along with some useful analyst commentary and my usual efforts to help investors make sense of an otherwise convoluted issue.

This year, the elections are potentially more relevant for markets than ever for a variety of reasons, many of which should be obvious.

Hopefully, you're apprised of the risks here, but if not, I wanted to talk a bit about the market implications of the midterm elections.

Most of the analysis you'll read about the simmering trade tensions between Washington and Beijing centers on the assumption that the hardline stance adopted by the Trump administration is part and parcel of a political strategy aimed at bolstering the GOP ahead of the midterms.

The idea, in short, is that no one really wants to completely upend the existing world order or otherwise throw the future of global trade and commerce into doubt. Rather, what the Trump administration wants to do is adopt the Peter Navarro approach to trade with China as a way of appealing to the President's base, allowing him to check off another box on his list of campaign promises ("tough on trade" was of course a key pillar of Trump's platform and China was singled out early and often in that regard).

That isn't some theory I concocted on my own. It's the consensus view as articulated by virtually every sellside shop on the Street. For those who might have missed it, I brought you a series of excerpts from various notes on the subject earlier this month in a post called "This Means War".

More importantly, China clearly believes this is mostly political. That's why when Beijing retaliated on April 4 to the original list published by the USTR in conjunction with the 301 probe, the countermeasures were aimed squarely at hitting Trump and Republicans where it might hurt. Recall this from Bloomberg out earlier this month:

China on Wednesday said it would issue 25 percent retaliatory levies on roughly $50 billion of U.S. imports, including soybeans, cars, chemicals and aircraft. These levies appear to be targeted at states, particularly in the Midwest, where Trump’s support is strongest. But, crucially, many of these states also have pivotal Senate and gubernatorial races in November. The economic blow from new tariffs could upend many of these races, potentially shifting control of statehouses and the U.S. Senate to Democrats.

For their part, Goldman thinks it's likely that the administration will ultimately take things up another notch by publishing a list in conjunction with the additional $100 billion in tariffs the USTR was ordered to consider proposing as a day after China's countermeasures (mentioned above) made it clear that Beijing understands the calculus. Here's what the bank wrote in a note out earlier this week:

While we continue to believe that sentiment among market participants regarding trade policy might have reached maximum pessimism a few weeks ago, we nevertheless believe some additional market-negative developments are likely over the next few weeks. The USTR could initiate a new Section 301 investigation separate from the recently concluded one, potentially focusing on access for US internet services in China [and] it still appears more likely than not that the USTR will publish a list of an additional $100bn in imports from China that would be subject to tariffs, following the initial list of $50bn in goods published on April 3.

China has repeatedly warned that publishing a list in conjunction with the proposed additional tariffs would beget an immediate response and due to the fact that Beijing would be by definition unable to respond commensurately via tariffs (the U.S. only exports ~$130 billion in goods to China, so if the combined tariff proposals from the Trump administration were to exceed that total, Xi couldn't retaliate proportionately), it's likely that the discussion would shift to a possible yuan (CYB) devaluation and, in an extreme scenario, to the selling of U.S. Treasurys (TLT).

My own view is (and has always been) that the potential exists for a miscalculation here. For instance, even if this is mostly posturing ahead of the midterms, it's entirely possible that if Trump were to push the envelope by, say, publishing another list, China could fire a warning shot with a drastically weak yuan fixing, destabilizing markets overnight. But assuming consensus is correct and this is mostly predicated on the midterms, then the idea is that the aggressive trade rhetoric could subside once the elections are over. And indeed, if you go back and read the game theoretic approach to analyzing this situation as expounded by JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, you'll find this assessment of why Trump would want to avoid pushing things too far:

Let’s note that there is a large asymmetry of the outcome rewards by participants. A significant trade war started by this administration would destabilize global equity markets. Should this happen ahead of the November election, it would impair the administration’s ‘market scorecard’ and likely lead to an election loss. Lost elections open a path to impeachment, and other complications.

The implication there is that the administration needs to push things just far enough to convince the base that Trump is serious about "getting tough" on trade, but not far enough to destabilize global equity markets, because given how much emphasis the President has placed on the stock market rally, it's possible that a crash would undercut Republicans in the midterms, leading to a Democratic sweep in November. That would clearly spell trouble in an environment where Washington is as divided as it's ever been along partisan lines. Just this week we learned that the Democratic Party is suing Russia, Wikileaks and the Trump campaign in connection with the 2016 election, and whatever you think about that move, it certainly seems to suggest that the animosity here isn't going to abate any time soon.

With all of that in mind, consider the following assessment from Goldman from a separate note out this week discussing the performance of the S&P (SPY) during midterm election years since 1974:

US equity prices typically rally following midterm elections, but uncertainty may remain elevated longer than usual this year. During 11 midterm election years since 1974, the S&P 500 typically rose 3% through April, traded flat through September, and then rallied by roughly 10% from October through year-end as uncertainty declined. In contrast with the typical experience, however, the current political environment suggests that uncertainty and volatility may remain elevated post-election given the likelihood that a divided government leads to an increase in congressional investigations.

That last bolded bit is precisely what Marko Kolanovic was trying to say early last month. Typically, the S&P rallies following midterm elections as the uncertainty inherent in the polls is eliminated, but this year, that uncertainty could well rise after November, depending on the outcome.

This just underscores the precarious position the administration is in when it comes to issues like trade. Part of rallying the base ahead of the midterms in an effort to avoid a Democratic sweep and the "complications" (to use Kolanovic's rather generous euphemism for what Goldman just calls "investigations") that would come with it involves pushing the envelope on trade. But pushing that envelope too far risks inviting one of the so-called "nuclear options" from China, whether that's devaluing the yuan or selling U.S. debt, or something else. Were Beijing to go that route, it would likely pile pressure on equities and just about the last thing Republicans need headed into the midterms is a sustained stock market correction or, heaven forbid, a bear market.

Additionally, you'll recall that I've talked a ton lately about the likelihood that volatility has reset permanently higher. Of course, "higher" is a relative term coming off 2017, one of the calmest years in market history, but you get the point. Things have changed this year in the wake of the short volatility blowup in early February and the subsequent turmoil catalyzed by trade jitters, domestic political worries and geopolitical tension in the Mideast.

Well, consider that and then have a look at another chart from Goldman which shows you that S&P realized volatility has traditionally averaged 15% during midterm election years versus a median of 12% in all years going back nearly five decades:

(Goldman)

So history suggests equity volatility was already set to be elevated this year by virtue of the midterms and everything said above about the political backdrop in 2018 seems to open the door for that "seasonal" effect (if you will) to be more pronounced this year than usual.

One thing you should note in the context of this discussion is that the elections and the evolution of the political environment will also have an impact on perceptions of corporate cash usage. I talked about this at length in a Saturday post for my site, but for our purposes here, note that buybacks are once again expected to be the largest source of demand for U.S. equities in 2018. Depending on who you want to listen to, the corporate bid should come in between $650 billion and $840 billion, with the former representing Goldman's 2018 estimate for buybacks and the latter being JPMorgan's projection. If you want to talk about "plunge protection" and you don't want to resort to conspiracy theories, you could simply point to buybacks.

As tipped over at Heisenberg Report months ago, Goldman’s buyback desk has been busy this year. In fact, it had its most active two weeks in history in February, and according to a note out Friday, the GS buyback desk has seen a 62% increase in activity YTD (y/y). Here's the visual that shows you the corporate bid coming in to buy the proverbial dip in February:

(Goldman)

Needless to say, one reason for the voracious corporate bid is the windfall from the tax cuts. I don't think I need to tell you that there's a rather vociferous debate going on right now about whether companies should be using more of their spare cash on wage increases and less on shareholder returns. Irrespective of which side of that debate you fall on, the simple fact of the matter is that it's going to be a hot button issue later this year on the political front as Democrats will likely trot out the numbers to show voters that the tax cuts haven't "trickled down" as much as they were "supposed" to. Here's Goldman on that:

On one hand, share repurchases can be an appropriate use of cash if surplus capacity exists and firms lack productive capital investment opportunities. On the other hand, additional profits from tax reform could also be allocated to employees through higher compensation. Wage growth appears to be a key issue for Democrats as we approach the midterm elections. Further political pressure could weigh on the popularity of share repurchases in 2019.

In other words, the midterms could well create volatility by fostering an even more fractious environment inside the Beltway while also setting the stage for one of the market's more prodigious synthetic short volatility strategies (buybacks) to become less aggressive going forward for fear of political fallout.

None of this is to say that the midterms need be the catalyst for some kind of dramatic unwind or even that they need be a drag on markets at all. Rather, the overarching point here is that if you're someone who believes in managing risk or otherwise keeping yourself apprised of the factors that are influencing the policy decisions that in turn feed back into markets, you'd be hard pressed to find something that's more important than the midterm elections.

There's no better example of how critical this issue is than the fact that Beijing is attempting to influence the vote by targeting their tariff countermeasures at key constituencies in the U.S.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.