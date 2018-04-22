This REIT Has An Attractive 8% Dividend Yield, But Wait For A Better Price

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is a commercial mortgage trust which originates and acquires loans backed by commercial real estate predominantly in the US. The company's financial performance has been strong in recent years, with potential for higher profitability from higher interest rates. However, the relatively high current valuation pushes us to wait for a more favourable entry price point.

Our favourite name in the commercial mortgage REITs sector remains Apollo Commercial RE Finance (NYSE:ARI).

Company Overview

BXMT originates and acquires loans backed by commercial real estate. The loan portfolio reached $11.1bn as of Dec-2017 across 110 loans. The portfolio is concentrated in New York (22%) and California (19%), with some exposure outside the US (7% in the UK, 3% other EU countries). The loans portfolio is backed predominantly by office real estate (53%) in addition to hotels (17%) and multi-family assets (11%).

Source: Q4 2017 Results Presentation, Pandora Capital

The weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) is 61%, which is in line with BXMT's peers, and has remained fairly stable over the last few quarters. Unlike other commercial mortgage REITs, BXMT invests only in senior loans, which should result in lower earnings volatility and a more controlled downside in case of a recession (and real estate prices decline).

BXMT is externally managed by Blackstone (NYSE:BX), one of the leading alternative asset managers with $450bn in assets under management across various strategies.

Financial Performance

BXMT's financial performance in recent years has been strong, supported by its diversified loan portfolio. The recent growth in interest income was mostly offset by higher interest expense to fund the growth in BXMT's loan portfolio.

In Q4 2017, BXMT issued 12.4 million additional shares, increasing its share count by 13%. We project the additional capital to be quickly deployed in further loans, to be followed by a further optimization of its capital structure. BXMT has proven its ability to structure and execute complex funding solutions, such as the recently launched $1.0bn CLO at a very attractive average financing yield of LIBOR + 1.21% (for the issued investment grade notes).

As of Dec-2017, BXMT has $4.2bn financing capacity to grow its loan portfolio through organic originations or opportunistic portfolio acquisitions.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

BXMT's management provides an "adjusted earnings" metric, Core Earnings, which excludes non-cash share-based compensation (included in operating expenses under US GAAP), and certain non-recurring items. The volatility in Core EPS has been relatively low, and has been sufficient to cover its quarterly dividend (see next section).

Dividends & Coverage

BXMT currently pays a flat dividend of $0.62 per share, equivalent to an 8.1% dividend yield. The dividend has generally been just about covered by Core EPS over the last 2 years, with overall dividend coverage of 1.03x in FY2017. However, due to the low volatility in Core EPS and a gradual increase in interest rates (resulting in higher net interest income, see following section), we do not expect a dividend cut. In fact, higher interest rates should result in higher dividend coverage.

Source: Quarterly Results, Pandora Capital

Interest Rates Upside

BXMT retains significant upside potential from a gradual increase in interest rates. The company's loan investments are 94% floating rate, resulting in higher interest income as LIBOR increases. Management estimates that a 1.0% increase in LIBOR will result in an increase in net interest income of $0.29 per share, equivalent to 9.2% of FY2017 total net interest income.

Source: Q4 2017 Results Presentation

Since 31-Dec-2017, the 3-month LIBOR has increased by 0.66%, following a 0.70% increase over the course of 2017. Based on guidance provided by the Federal Reserve, we expect LIBOR to increase by a further 0.5-1.0% by the end of 2018.

We project higher interest rates to result in an increase in the average portfolio yield as early as Q1 2018 results, and a corresponding increase in interest income and Core Earnings. Over the course of 2018, we project higher interest rates to support an increase in average dividend coverage, with potential for a quarterly dividend hike, or a one-off dividend payment.

Conclusion

BXMT currently offers a 8.1% dividend yield, which is lower than the peer average of 9.1%, with a dividend coverage of 1.03x in FY2017, better than the peer average of only 91%. The stock is priced at 12.0x adjusted earnings, which is slightly higher than the peer average of 11.3x. Furthermore, BXMT trades at a 14% premium to book value, significantly higher than the peer average of 0.99x.

Source: Company Results, Pandora Capital

Although we are big fans of BXMT's recent performance, we believe the valuation is not as attractive as other commercial mortgage REITs, and therefore rate the stock a HOLD. We suggest keeping a close eye on the stock, and re-evaluating a potential purchase when the valuation drops below 11x adjusted earnings (equivalent to c. 9% dividend yield).

