Market Volatility Bulletin: VX Term Structure Flattens As Commodities And Rates Tear Higher

I believe a retest of the low end of the recent range (and a move back into contango) is a pretty reasonable play for those who position in vol products.

The term structure is flat and pretty unresponsive of late relative to the swinging about of spot VIX.

Spot VIX picked up as stocks slipped throughout the Friday session - commodities and rates are on the rise.

Market Intro

US Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) tried their best to hang in their on Friday. Even with indexes weighing down in the Asian session, US equities started soft and then gradually gave more and more ground as the day carried on. Spot VIX was down for a good chunk of the session, and almost begrudgingly lifted through the day.

It is easy to forget, but a stocks started the week strongly, only to end in the low end of their five-day range. Unsurprisingly, energy stocks (XLE) were the major positive outlier. Consumer staples (XLP) really took it on the chin, and the options market took notice:

Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, AGG) are on the rise once more: will fixed income traders take the yield over the 3% handle? In pure economic terms, it does not matter much. From the standpoint of market psychology, it could be a very big deal.

Rates are climbing at the same time that commodities prices are soaring. A 26% jump over nine trading days on basic materials costs can have an impact on various markets. Recall that some sectors of the S&P are users of commodities (XLU for instance), and so this move eventually translates to higher costs.

Thoughts on Volatility

The Dollar (UUP), once on fire, has suffered a bad 12 months. With rate differentials between US and Eurozone debt near 20-year highs, one must question whether the move has been overdone. Many quarterly earnings reports groused about the strong dollar in 2014-2016, and the impact on revenues and bottom lines. One doesn’t hear much in the way of commensurate praise for the weak currency over the last year.

For years, SPX bears touted the fact that stocks always glided up on low volume, in what had to be a gloomy prognostication for the index. Still, the current market environment is different. The pick up in volume on a gradual down day would indicate it is still easier to find sellers than buyers for stocks in the present environment.

True, volatility itself took a beating over the last week. Still, I’ve got to disagree with Mr. Hennessy here on three counts:

Spot VIX bounced off the lower end of its two-month range of about 14 Futures are flat and were pretty unresponsive over the period he mentions Between increased commodities and yields, there is plenty of room for shocks

I don’t know how much real “puking” there was, as people cannot invest in spot.

Term Structure

Hard to imagine that just a couple weeks ago, ten-day historical vol stood at almost 30! Contango on the M1-M2 is at just .29%, and the gap between front and back month VX readings is less than 1.25 vols. For now, any kind of “token” contango is really nothing to hang one’s hat on, especially when vol trades at the low end of its range.

Note above what true roll yield to the VIX short looks like (Oct through early January). It is difficult to get all three series so closely packed together as they are at present.

As though to reinforce how flexible one should be from a patterning standpoint, the nine-day measure of VIX prints almost identical to its more popular, 30-day cousin.

The short-vol ETP (SVXY) looked to be making a recovery early in the week, but has since given a little back with the market misgivings. My take is that vol traders will want to retest the low end of the range once or even a couple times over the next several trading days. So on a near-term basis I think this trade looks pretty solid. Until we see a true calming in stocks however, I do not see contango as very sustainable, and any gains SVXY enjoys are likely to be snatched back quickly.

