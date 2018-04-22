The No BS Plan Report, Week 10: Where The Reliable Falter

Mostly the stocks continue to hold, too high or low to reach targets, but this could change quickly.

Welcome to another report from the No BS plan, a series keeping track of an experiment on equity investing discipline and how this might help you avoid becoming a dreaded bagholder in biotech stocks. Before we dive into week 9's report, let me remind of the rules of the experiment, which were laid out in the original article.

First, 6 biotech stocks were chosen to receive investments of $2,000 each, broken into 4 lots:

Short-term: To be traded at a range of 5% gain and loss. That is, sell this lot when it gains 5%, and buy back in when it falls 5% from the sell price.

Near-term: Same as short-term, but with a 20% gain sell target and a 10% loss buy-in.

Mid-term: Same as near-term, but with a 50% gain and loss range.

Held forever: To never be sold.

Note that Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) was taken out of the plan due to the loss cutting rules, but shares in the "Held forever" lot continue to be held, to see what happens.

Week 10 Report

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) has had a week largely of holding its ground, with no major news to speak of to drive the price point. It briefly dipped below $7 per share on Friday, possibly signaling a move lower, but it would take quite a bit more collapse to see a buy in from these levels.

PGNX targets

Short-term: $5.41 buy-in

Near-term: $5.85 buy-in

Mid-term: $10.98 sell-off

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) had an interesting week of speculation leading up to the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earnings call, which ultimately did little to assuage shareholders' unease about the continuation decision, contrary to one highly hyped Seeking Alpha article. MedTechBio argued that it was, indeed, a positive, and I'm inclined to agree, but the hype of the other article wasn't quite realized. At the end of the week, not much has changed with GERN.

GERN targets

Short-term: $2.24 buy-in

Near-term: $2.84 buy-in

Mid-term: $5.33 sell-off

Foundation Medicine (NASDAQ:FMI) began a tumble this week from the highs of last week. Ultimately, the holdings didn't change any, but we were near only a few cents off from the near-term buy-in target (FMI hit a low of $70.10 on Monday). I am not sure at all where we're going to head from here, but overall the gains of these positions hold.

FMI targets

Short-term: $64.69 buy-in

Near-term: $70.04 buy-in

Mid-term: $97.28 sell-off

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) has had a very exciting week on the back of favorable STELLAR trial data. Here, we were able to lock in gains in the near-term lot, and it would seem as though it will take quite a bad turn to reach the buy-in points. Of course, anything is possible, but it seems unlikely that we're going to get news bad enough to meet the new buy-in marks.

NVCR targets

Short-term: $20.52 buy-in

Near-term: $22.63 buy-in

Mid-term: $31.43 sell-off

Of all the positions, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) was the one I expected least to making huge swings. Unfortunately for the plan, the swings have recently been against the company, as competitor lung cancer data has sent BMY into a spiral downward, now represented a fairly deep loss in terms of the No BS plan valuation. I remain personally quite sure that this downturn is temporary, as BMY has presented compelling news in other areas that could offset the findings in first-line metastatic lung cancer. But that remains to be seen. For now, it is one of the deepest red positions we have!

BMY targets

Short-term: $65.67 sell-off

Near-term: $75.24 sell-off

Mid-term: $94.05 sell-off

Conclusion

Ultimately, this week appears to be a flagging of strength in the plan, driven by losses in BMY. This was a bit unexpected, and I presume it will change in the coming weeks as buyers find the downturn to be an opportunity. But of course we can't predict the future! Hopefully BMY isn't the second stock to be taken off the plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.