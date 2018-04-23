NXP Semiconductors: Undervalued Busted Merger

Over the long term, the opportunity is much larger: secular growth drivers mean 10-12% EPS growth and 100%+ upside over the next 7 years.

NXPI can close this discount by adding 1 turn of leverage, and using a $2 billion break fee and free cash flow to buy back 20% of the company.

Shares offer ~25% upside if they trade back to sector averages or to their historic relative valuation to Texas Instruments and Analog Devices.

NXP is a high quality automotive focused analog semiconductor company that trades at a significant discount to the sector due to its status as a busted M&A trade.

I believe there is an attractive opportunity emerging in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) shares. While others have written on this company before, I believe there is a different twist now that Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) has refiled with Chinese regulators, and it increasingly looks like the deal will break.

This creates a technical overhang (as M&A arb funds sell the stock; and this was a very widely held deal) which should allow investors to buy into a very attractive secular growth story at a severely discounted valuation relative to peers.

To be clear, I do NOT view this as a bet on the deal going through at $127.50 per share. I view this as a way to buy a significantly discounted company for a long term hold, with multiple ways to win.

In this article, I will explain why this opportunity exists, NXPI's downside potential, sources of upside, catalysts, and longer term tailwinds. After a brief digression on management, I conclude with a financial forecast and article summary.

Why This Opportunity Exists

As many will know, Qualcomm made a takeover offer for NXP at $110 per share, subsequently raising it to $127.50 at the urging of activist investor Elliot Management.

At present, two factors weigh on NXP shares, causing the share price to become severely dislocated from their fundamentals:

1) The Qualcomm deal increasingly looks to fall apart.

NXPI was widely held among M&A arbitrage funds, and hedge funds in general, with over 110 hedge funds owning positions, and hedge fund ownership comprising 42% of shares outstanding.

Source: Novus Research

I believe that with Chinese regulators looking to block this deal, many hedge funds sold out to de-risk portfolios.

2) Semi multiples have widely derated over the year.

For example, bellwether Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) has declined from ~$120 per share down to $100. Many companies are reporting increased inventory builds (e.g TXN's Q4 2017 call on January 23, question asked by Goldman's analyst; ADI's Q1 conference call on Feb 28th, asked by BMO's analyst). While many companies have tried to explain away inventory builds, it is a negative sign, and it comes as investors are tempering expectations economically as growth has at least temporarily topped out around the world.

The miss last week of Taiwan Semiconductor has put further compression on the industry valuations. Taiwan Semi's miss and lowered guidance was due to lower smartphone sales estimates and worries about crypto mining. NXPI, as well as other analog semiconductor companies, have little to no exposure to these end markets, yet all semi companies sold off in sympathy (perhaps due to passive/programmatic selling).

A further factor to consider is that NXPI management has been very quiet since the deal was announced, and so investors may be lacking some clarity on how well the business has done since QCOM announced its deal.

Downside Potential

The most important consideration in any investment is downside potential. I believe that because of the technical factors discussed above, investors can buy today NXPI with a fairly significant margin of safety.

Historically, NXPI has found very firm valuation support at ~7.5-8x forward EBITDA, which would equate to ~$75/share today.

Source: Author & S&P Capital IQ

I believe that so much has changed for NXPI since 2015 that this valuation is stale, and there are a number of mitigants that drive the floor valuation upward versus 2015/2016.

1) $2 Billion in Cash From a Break Fee

The most recent amended tender offer states the following:

"NXP will be entitled to receive the Purchaser Termination Compensation (a) if the Purchase Agreement is terminated in accordance with its terms for any reason (subject to certain exceptions) and, at the time of any such termination, approval by the applicable antitrust authorities in China, or in any jurisdiction where the parties' previously obtained clearance will expire or where the applicable antitrust authority has required or requested a resubmission for clearance, has not been received, or (b) at any time after 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 25, 2018 if, at such time, approval by the applicable antitrust authorities in China, or in any jurisdiction where the parties' previously obtained clearance will expire or where the applicable antitrust authority has required or requested a resubmission for clearance, has not been received. In the event that NXP has received the Purchaser Termination Compensation pursuant to clause (b) in the previous sentence, Purchaser will be entitled to terminate the Purchase Agreement."

In other words, given that Qualcomm has resubmitted for approval in China, if this approval is not granted, then NXP will be eligible for the $2 billion break fee, and Qualcomm will be able to terminate the purchase agreement.

As per the original tender agreement on page 32:

" Purchaser would pay termination compensation of $2,000,000,000 if the Purchase Agreement was terminated due to the failure to obtain required regulatory approvals or the failure to materially complete the Pre-Closing Internal Reorganization ".

Thus, this $2 billion break fee is highly conditional upon disallowance of the transaction for regulatory reasons. As that is now the highest risk, I believe that there is a high degree of certainty that this $2 billion fee will be paid to NXP in the case the deal falls through.

$2 billion spent towards acquiring shares at their current price would mean a buyback of ~5% of the company, which would raise 2018 EPS from $7.37 to about $7.80.

2) Increased Scale vs. 2008/2016 - Financials

In 2008, NXPI divested a division, went through the worst economic slowdown in 80 years, and emerged out the other side. The picture looking back was ugly: the company burned through almost $1 billion of cash in 2008, and another $800 million in 2009.

Since then, however, things have changed. NXPI has tripled sales since the bottom of the crisis, and due to the fact semis are a scale business, gross, EBITDA and free cash flow margins have all expanded significantly.

Source: Author, S&P Capital IQ

Part of this scale benefit comes as a result of the acquisition of Freescale. Freescale itself was a high margin business that generated fairly stable (though low FCF margin) free cash flow even through 2008.



Source: Author, S&P Capital IQ

Freescale to date has provided more than $500 million of annual run-rate synergies (as per NXPI's FQ3 2016 earnings call). To give some perspective, Freescale generated roughly $500 million of free cash flow in 2015, so $500 million of synergies almost doubles its free cash flow (and FCF margins) after tax.

The result is that operationally, NXPI is in a significantly better place than it was in 2008. Much higher FCF margins mean that in a recession, NXPI's fundamentals are likely to deteriorate significantly less than historically. This is clearly a dynamic that should raise the floor multiple on NXPI vs. historic levels.

3) Reduced Leverage

While NXPI has undergone this significant operational improvement, the company has also significantly deleveraged from 6x EBITDA going into 2007/2008 (as EBITDA fell, NXPI's Debt/EBITDA ratio exploded up to hit 60x) to 1x today not inclusive of the $2 billion break fee.

Source: Author, S&P Capital IQ

Similarly, relative to 2015, when NXPI took on debt to fund the Freescale acquisition, the company is now significantly less leveraged.

With leverage of ~0.3x EBITDA including the $2 billion break fee, NXPI now has significantly more balance sheet flexibility. This significantly reduces the risk for shareholders relative to 2008 or 2015/2016.

Increased Scale & Reduced Leverage - Valuation Effect

Because the NXPI is now larger and more profitable, and because of the scale inherent in semiconductors, I believe that a floor multiple today would be more in line with where larger analog companies have traded.

Source: Author, S&P Capital IQ

Historically, they have found a nice floor at ~9.5-10x EV/Forward EBITDA.

To be clear, NXPI with 20% free cash flow margins and a more volatile margin history than ADI or TXN (who have both demonstrated very stable margins throughout history), should not trade at the same multiple as TXN or ADI. Source: Author, S&P Capital IQ (negative relative valuations are discounts)

Historically, NXPI has traded at a 0.9x EV/EBITDA discount to TXN and ADI. Today's discount ranks among the highest with shares trading at a 2.6x EV/EBITDA discount.

I would suggest that historically, higher discounts have come due to NXPI's more leveraged balance sheet. TXN and ADI have historically run with very little leverage, and so NXPI's leverage justified a lower multiple. Today, that is not the case.

Downside Summary

Using TXN and ADI's floor valuation of ~9.75x EBITDA and taking of 0.9x to keep the valuation in line with the historic NXPI discount, I arrive at 8.85x EV/EBITDA as a valuation floor.

This would imply an $87 share price, which represents roughly 17% downside from today's prices. I believe this is downside in a recession-like scenario, something I don't foresee happening over the next year at least.

Merger Completion

Qualcomm has not called off its offer yet, and China has not said "no" to the deal. Thus, there is still a chance, albeit a slim one now, that the deal is consummated at $127.50 per share. This would result in 21% returns for shareholders.

I will argue later, however, that this scenario is actually the least attractive one because it would force shareholders to cash out of a multi-year secular growth story.

Relative Valuation

NXPI trades at a large discount to peers, and it is this discount due to technical factors that provides investors with a large margin of safety if they were to purchase NXPI shares today.

Return to Fair Relative Valuation

Consensus EBITDA estimates are for ~$3.5 billion in 2018 on $9.8bn of sales, growth of ~27% and 6% respectively.

Using current trading comparables, not the stale UBS valuation report that many are using, I arrive at the following valuation.

Source: Author & S&P Capital IQ, as of the close on April 20, 2018

Using a blend of P/E and EV/EBITDA, I give shares roughly 28% upside from here to standalone fair value.

Return to Relative Valuation - 0.9x EV/EBITDA Discount

At a 0.9x EV/EBITDA discount to TXN/ADI, NXP would trade at $129, implying 22.5% upside.

I believe that due to NXP's stronger EPS growth profile than TXN or ADI, as well as its improving balance sheet, there is a fairly strong argument that it should actually trade in line with its peer group.

Catalysts

There are a few catalysts I believe will make it likely that this valuation discount closes in the next year or so:

1) Elliot Management

Elliot started buying NXPI in early 2017 (as per the below chart from Capital IQ sourced from proxy filings).

This would appear to give them a cost base of slightly less than $110 per share. Elliot was clever in their approach: if the deal broke their cost base was low enough they wouldn't lose much, while if the deal went through, they'd get their $110 and make a little. If they could push for change, they could make a lot.

If the deal breaks, I don't know exactly what Elliot will do. They may take the loss and move on, but I believe there is at least some chance that they will push very hard for either a sale to another bidder or significant returns of capital to shareholders through returns of the company's free cash flow, the break fee, and potentially increased balance sheet leverage.

I believe that this combination will likely put upward pressure on the share price, and I believe that now is a safer time to buy NXPI because I suspect many of the large M&A arb funds have fled from the name (meaning the share price may not react as much to a complete and firm break of the deal than they would have at say $115).

2) Returns to Shareholders - How Much Firepower Does NXPI Have?

NXPI's receipt of the $2 billion break fee coupled with FCF generation of $2bn in 2018 would allow them to buy back ~10% of the current market cap.

If NXPI were to increase leverage from the current ~1x EBITDA to 2x, that would free up another $4 billion, allowing them to buy back another 10% of the company.

Thus, NXPI could, between the addition of 1x leverage, $2 billion in break fees, and $2 billion in FCF, buy back 20% of shares outstanding.

On current consensus of ~$7.37 per share, 20% decrease in the shares outstanding would result in EPS of close to $8.85 for the year. At the company's current multiple of ~14.5x, this would result in a $128 share price.

Long Term Potential for 10-12% EPS Growth for the Next 10 Years

The reason that NXPI trading at such a huge discount today is so exciting is that NXPI is actually a fantastic business. This is not simply a case of buying a mediocre business and waiting for the valuation gap to close; this is a case of a very good business in an exceptional industry that can grow its intrinsic value significantly over time.

Semiconductors - Industry Overview

Semiconductors lie at the heart of almost all modern technology. Simply put, semiconductors allow for electric signals to be sent and received. Semiconductors can be combined together on a single piece of plastic, known as a wafer, to create an integrated circuit, or "chip".

There are 3 main types of semiconductors: digital, analog, and mixed signal. Digital chips read 0's and 1's and are used in most computers. They are fairly simple to engineer and see very rapid product cycles and intense competition in their industry (which includes names like Taiwan Semi, Broadcom, NVIDIA etc.).

Analog semiconductors convert real world signals into data that is readable by a computer. They are effectively required: there is no way to engineer around using them in any electronic device that interacts with the real world. Your iPhone's touchscreen and voice reading microphone that allows Siri to work, your car's noise dampening system, satellites, radios, robotics, self-driving cars, any large battery, windmills, solar power plants, your home's heating system and thermostat, and just about everything else that requires a sensor all require analog semiconductors.

Mixed signal chips are a mix of analog and digital, and are what NXPI focuses on. Often technology needs a mix of digital and analog chips in order to work, but mixed signal, because of its use of analog chips, benefits from the same advantages that the analog industry has over digital.

Analog Semiconductor Industry

I believe there are 5 factors at play that make the analog industry an extremely attractive one, all of which are set to continue into the future:

The industry has a secular growth driver in increased technological content (meaning a higher requirement for analog chips) in almost everything from phones to thermostats, to robotics and the energy grid. Even Elon Musk will have to use analog chips in his rockets at Space-X to get to Mars.

Analog semiconductors are a small, but vital part of an overall products' cost, meaning producers compete on quality more than price. This helps stabilize industry pricing moreso than digital companies.

End markets tend to have longer product cycles than digital companies.

Analog chips are very complex to engineer and customer switching costs are high, conferring some measure of pricing power on producers. Digital's ease of engineering means lower barriers to entry and fierce competition.

The industry is consolidated, meaning more rational pricing dynamics and capacity additions than in the digital space.

The result of these factors is an industry in which high profit margins and relatively stable pricing can be expected to continue going forward.

Analog Growth Driver: Increased Technological Content

In almost every facet of our lives, technology is becoming increasingly integrated with the real world. Each of these applications feed into an Internet of Things, or "IOT", with ever more connected devices. The increased technological content of real world applications is set to be a market that consulting firm BCG estimates will increase from $35bn today to $88bn by 2020, a growth rate of 35% a year, and it is a market that requires analog semiconductors.

While I don't expect the analog market to grow 35% a year, there are significant growth paths ahead of the analog industry. For example, Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) estimates that they will be able to grow the dollar amount of semiconductors present in an average midsized sedan from $250 currently to $600 over the next 10 years. This is an implied organic growth rate of 9% a year simply because of increased technological content.



(Source: Analog Devices 2017 Investor Day)

NXPI similarly estimates that it can grow 1.5x the rate of the market, partially driven by the same dynamic of increased content per car.

Source: NXPI Q4 Investor Presentation

Analog Advantage 1: Required Technological Components, but Small Part of Overall Product Cost

The second attribute of analog semiconductors that makes them attractive for investors is they are a very small part of the total cost of making the products in which they are used. In the digital semiconductor industry, chips are a much higher cost of the product. For example, in the iPhone6, Qualcomm's chips cost ~$15 out of the iPhone's total ~$160 cost. The memory processor adds $22 to that, meaning the total semiconductor chip cost is 23% of the phone's total cost. Thus, Apple is incentivized to constantly push for lower pricing on chips and to balance price and quality very carefully.

In your average $30,000 mid-sized sedan, there are about $250 of analog semiconductors used in a wide range of applications, representing 0.83% of the total cost of the product. For manufacturers, it is not worth ruining a $30,000 car to save $50 on the semiconductor components that, for instance, manage the air-bag deployment. While Apple can replace a faulty phone if their chips don't work, it's impossible to replace a human life if the airbags don't deploy!

This means that analog producers compete more on quality and features, and less on price, which affords producers some pricing power. This pricing stability helps maintain high margins, and therefore it should not come as a surprise that analog producer's margins are significantly higher and more stable than digital semiconductor margins

(source: Author, S&P Capital IQ)

Digital Compaies: Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technologies, Intel, AMD, Marvell Technologies, Cavium, Mellanox, NVIDIA, Inphi Corp., MACOM.

Analog Companies: Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Linear Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technologies, Integrated Device Technology, Maxim Integrated Products.

Advantage 2: Longer Product Cycles

The types of products in which analog semiconductors are used tend to have longer life cycles than computers or other consumer products that make up much of the digital semiconductor demand. For example, a car's production run at 2-3 years is significantly longer than the new iPhone released annually.

Analog companies often collaborate with their customers on designing products. The result of this integration with customers is that switching costs are raised significantly compared to digital chips. If a customer wishes to replace an analog chip, it would entail effectively having to redesign their entire product, whereas digital chips are homogenous enough that they can be switched more easily.

Advantage 3: Engineering Complexity & Shortage of Engineers

The third attribute of analog semiconductors that makes them an appealing industry is that the engineering behind analog semiconductors is immensely challenging. Unlike their digital brethren, analog processes are not binary. A binary process would be, for example, sensing whether your finger was or wasn't touching your iPhone screen; on or off. An analog semiconductor has not only to register touch but register movement and the speed of movement. As you can imagine, engineering a chip that can read this level of detail is incredibly difficult: one may think the screen swipe is easy, but the technology behind it is quite complex.

The engineering is made more challenging by analog semiconductors' varied application. An analog engineer having a strong grounding in physics and specializing in chips that read force, for example, may not be able to design a chip that responds to heat because the engineer may not know enough about thermodynamics to design a usable and effective chip.

The challenge in engineering these chips leads to a significant constraint in the industry: there is a structural shortage of engineers! Analog engineers are among the highest paid in the industry, but they require years of highly specialized education and then many more years of on the job training and experience before they are particularly useful. Finally, once they are useful, they are so specialized that they then cannot easily be transferred to engineer different types of analog chips.

This shortage creates a very high barrier to entry. Not only is hiring engineers expensive for a start-up, but the pool of expertly trained engineers for hire is small. A firm wanting to start up an automotive analog semiconductor company would have to poach an automotive engineering team, which is hard to come by and pretty expensive!

This level of specialization also applies to the production process, where each specialized type of analog semiconductor is produced in a unique way. This, along with the complexity of engineering, means that the pace of change in analog chips is far slower than digital, which in turn means that production processes change more slowly. This benefits analog companies by reducing the frequency with which they have to retool or rebuild production lines, which reduces the overall capital requirements of the business (illustrated below), boosting free cash flow that can be returned to shareholders or reinvested in the business to grow.



Semiconductor Capital Intensity (Capital Expenditures as a % of Sales)(source: Author, S&P Capital IQ)

Digital Compaies: Broadcom, Qualcomm, Micron Technologies, Intel, AMD, Marvell Technologies, Cavium, Mellanox, NVIDIA, Inphi Corp., MACOM.

Analog Companies: Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Linear Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Microchip Technologies, Integrated Device Technology, Maxim Integrated Products.

Advantage 4: A Consolidated Industry

The final factor differentiating the analog from digital semiconductor industry is the degree of consolidation: over almost 60% of the analog market is controlled by the top 9 firms, versus only 53% for digital semiconductors. While the digital semiconductor industry has rapidly consolidated in the past 3 years, analog has been a relatively consolidated industry for many years now.

(source: Gartner)

This broader view of industry consolidation hides the fact that many analog companies control huge swaths of their markets. For example, Analog Devices controls well over 40% of the data converter market. This specialization makes it even more difficult for other companies to compete both because of Analog's existing customer relationships, but also because of their scale and expertise in a specialized market.

The result of a more consolidated industry is that competitors tend to be more rational with the addition of capacity than in a highly fragmented competitive industry. This dynamic, coupled with the fact that analog producers have better visibility into capital needs due to longer product cycles, and the lower capital requirements from having production lines that don't need to be remade every 2 or 3 years, means that analog companies build capacity in a much more thoughtful and measured way. Because capacity does not see the same boom and bust cycle that it does in the digital industry, the result of these factors is that the analog industry sees somewhat less cyclical pricing than digital.

Indeed, the Analog Devices management team noted stabilized prices across the industry on their Q4 2017 conference call:

Mark Lipacis (Jeffries Equity Research Analyst) "And a follow up, if I may. If you look at previous industries that have consolidated, you do see upward bias on or better pricing environment, the Analog Industry has been consolidating [...] Can you describe what you have been seeing on the pricing environment over the years? Are you noticing changes?." Vincent Roche (Analog Devices CEO): "I think it's true to say that certainly consolidation has helped to stabilize prices across the industry. […] I think it's a trend and we're certainly seeing stabilizing trends across our business over the last two or three years and I believe that stability will continue."

In summary, analog semiconductors are a ubiquitous, necessary, high margin product that feeds into fast growing markets driven by an unstoppable force: more technology in everything we use. This is coupled with a consolidated industry with high barriers to entry that is able to earn attractive returns on capital. Finally, because capital requirements in the industry are relatively light and the industry can grow organically, management teams are in a position where they can return most of their cash flows to shareholders. The result of these factors is an industry in which it is very appealing to invest.

NXPI: Auto Leader Poised for Growth

NXPI is one of the larger analog companies (the larger ones are Texas Instruments and Analog Devices, both very fine companies), and specializes in automotive applications.

The company has ~13% market share in automotive applications, making it the largest player by a significant margin. Furthermore, this is a fairly consolidated market, with the top 9 players controlling more than 2/3 of the market.



Source: NXPI 2015 Freescale Lender Presentation

The company is also a leader in the MCU (microcontrollers, which are basically little single process computers) with significant market share.

Source: NXPI 2015 Freescale Lender Presentation

NXPI's sales are focused on a number of attractive end markets.

These end markets are attractive due to their above-market growth rates, largely due to increased technological use across every market particularly in communications. One of the main technological themes of the next decade is the internet of things, where devices will begin to really talk to one another. This requires increased communication content in almost everything; something NXPI is primed to be able to do.

Source: NXPI Company Factsheet

A Brief Note on Management

The company's management is comprised largely of ex-Agere (which was spun out of Lucent Technologies). The CEO, Rick Clemmer (who has been with NXP since 2009 and is responsible for much of the company's success since then) executed the turnaround of Agere and merged it into LSI Corp (which was subsequently acquired by Avago).

I think that the management team has demonstrated a good track record of working in the semi space, and the CEO cut his teeth at Texas Instruments, which has one of the best cultures in the space. Further, Mr. Clemmer's historical experience as a CFO and as an advisor to KKR tells me that he has a good financial background. This is a key point as management's capital allocation will be a large driver of returns going forward given the significant discount in the shares today.

I think management's strategy of dominating the auto segment of the analog market is a wise one: many analog companies chose to dominate a subsector, where they can then earn higher ROIC's for controlling a niche market. While NXP faces competition, they are significantly more entrenched than other players (TXN and ADI, for example, sell into the auto market, but focus on varying types of semis within your car.)

With regards to capital allocation, management has demonstrated decent ability to buy back shares at reasonable prices. For example:

We can see clearly (as per their April 11 2018 20-F) that the company engaged in a large buyback in 2016 (the majority of which was done in Q2 and Q3) when the share price was significantly lower than in 2015 or 2017 post merger announcement. I believe this history lends some support to the idea that if the Qualcomm deal breaks, they will aggressively buy back shares.

NXPI - Financial Forecast & Assumptions

Revenue Growth

Most analog companies, including NXPI, target 1.5-2x market growth. The primary driver of this is increased technological content.

The automotive market, for example, tends to grow at 2-3%, roughly in line with global GDP. This is of course cyclical, so some years are far better, others are far worse. NXPI's other markets are in a similar boat: core growth of 2-3%, with a multiplier for increased technology.

Given this, it is not a stretch to say that NXPI should be able to grow sales at ~4-6% or so going forward.

Operating Leverage

As semiconductor companies scale, they tend to get leverage on the gross profit, R&D and SG&A line, as well as in capex requirements.

As an example, TXN has capex requirements of roughly 4% of sales versus 6% for NXPI. TXN spends ~10% on R&D vs 16% for NXPI (despite the fact the two companies spend very close to the same dollar amount).

Some scale here should mean that NXPI is able to gradually expand margins over time. That expansion will flow to free cash flow and earnings.

Capital Allocation

One of the great things about analog companies is that they are highly free cash flow generative. With FCF margins of 20% and rising, NXPI should generate over $2 billion of FCF next year, which it could put towards buying back significant amounts of stock.

At today's valuation, this represents a 5.7% FCF yield, meaning the company could retire ~4.5% of its market cap every year if it allocated 80% of FCF to buybacks (the rest going to M&A for instance).

10-12% EPS Growth

With 5% topline sales growth (a midrange of my 4-6% estimate), EBITDA margin expansion to 29.5% from 28.5% today over 10 years, and 80% of FCF allocated to buybacks, I arrive at EPS growth of 12% annualized for the next decade. Of course, it will not be a smooth line upward as this is a cyclical industry, but over the long term I believe that to be a trend line that is achievable.

12% CAGR in EPS would result in NXPI earning ~$14.50 in 7 years, which is roughly double from where the company stands today. At the company's current multiple of ~14.5x forward earnings, that would result in a share price of ~$210, or a double from here, resulting in an IRR of about 10% over a 7 year hold.

Investors should note that a 10% IRR for 7 years is preferable to a quick 25% upside because there is no re-investment risk (i.e. you don't have to go out and find another idea to invest in) and you compound these gains tax free. This dynamic is why the current price on NXPI is so attractive: you are able to buy into the long term dynamics of this story at a significant margin of safety.

Summary

This is not just your regular "close the discount" stock: a mediocre company that trades cheap and hopefully trades up to fair at some point in the future.

NXPI is a company that allows investors to play into a secular growth trend in an attractive business with high margins, high ROIC's, and attractive and sustainable barriers to entry. This is a company that can grow its intrinsic value for many years to come.

The technical overhang on the share price caused by the regulatory risk of Qualcomm's deal failing has presented an opportune time to buy NXPI. Shares trade at a large discount to the sector as M&A funds sell, and investors here have multiple ways to win: they can either get taken out at $127.50 by Qualcomm, or NXPI can flex some financial muscle and buy back 20% of the company, a move that would doubtless move the stock higher.

Overall, I believe NXPI is one of the more compelling investment causes I have seen in recent years: a case where a company able to compound earnings at a 10-12% clip for a decade or more trades at a 25%+ discount to fair value and the sector, enabling a significant margin of safety, and multiple catalysts to drive that value higher in the short and long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXPI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.