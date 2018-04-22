Watch Out Intel, AMD's New Ryzen Processors Are Cheaper And Faster

Strong Ryzen sales this year can offset the rumored upcoming decline in demand for discrete GPU among cryptocurrency miners.

PassMark estimates that AMD started Q2 2018 with 20.6% market share in PC processors that are being actively used. Ryzen 2 could help AMD end 2018 with 25% market share.

Expect AMD to do stronger sales from its new Ryzen processors. Second-generation Ryzen processors were launched with lower price tags than last year’s versions.

The higher processor core count and threads of AMD Ryzen 7 2700X makes it a superior multicore heavy-duty machine than the 6-core/12-threads of Intel Core i7 Coffee Lake processors.

Based on real-world tests, second-generation Zen+ Ryzen processors got a notable performance boost. They are now at par with Intel’s best CPUs when it comes to gaming.

The Computing and Graphics Segment contributed $3.029 billion to Advanced Micro Devices' (AMD) FY 2017 revenue of $5.329 billion. AMD, therefore, has a lot riding on the recent release of its second-gen Ryzen processors. The rumor of discrete GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) being less useful in Ethereum crypto mining this year is an inducement for AMD to sell more Ryzen processors.

My fearless 2018/2019 forecast is AMD can feasibly sell more second-gen Zen+ Ryzen processors. Ryzen 2.0 processors got launched with lower price tags than last year's Ryzen products. Lower pricing is always an effective marketing gimmick.

(Source: Motek Moyen/AMD)

Future sales of Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) flagship Coffee Lake Core i7 processors are going to get hurt from AMD bundling a free CPU cooler with its $329 Ryzen 2700X. The Core i7-8700K retails for $342 but without a free cooler. Buying a decent CPU cooler could add another $30 to $50 to Intel's flagship desktop processor.

The $299 Ryzen 2700 also comes with a free Wraith Spire CPU cooler. This generous/devious marketing promotion of AMD will likely help it achieve 25% market share in desktop processors by the end of 2018. As per PassMark's recent estimates, AMD started Q2 2018 with 20.6% share.

(Source: PassMark)

Selling cheaper but better Ryzen processors with added free CPU coolers is a seductive proposition for gamers, digital artists, and OEM PC builders.

Stronger Ryzen Sales Is Aphrodisiac To Hedge Fund Managers

Like it or not, hedge fund managers will only probably become bullish again on AMD if new Ryzen processors can help Advanced Micro Devices increase its share in the desktop processor market. The 12-month lethargic performance of AMD's stock is partly due to the negative outlook of hedge fund managers for AMD. Deep-stack opportunistic market gamblers are also shorting AMD.

AMD is down -35.40% from its 52-week high, and has a one-year return of -21.26%. This stock is not going back to $15 without the support of hedge fund managers. Large investors will only become bullish again on AMD if Advanced Micro Devices can take away more market share from Intel. AMD can start this by coming up with faster but cheaper alternatives to Intel's Coffee Lake processors.

(Source: Finviz)

12-nm AMD Processors Are Now Better Than Intel's 14-nm++ Processors

Intel still used 14-nm for its Coffee Lake processors this year. Advanced Micro Devices has released its Zen+ second-generation Ryzen processors produced using GlobalFoundries' 12-nm LP process. GlobalFoundries and AMD claimed a slight 6% improvement (+250 MHz) in top clock speeds from 12-nanometer Ryzen processors. GlobalFoundries claimed 15% in density improvement on its 12-nm LP. However, AMD stated that Zen+ Ryzen 2 processors still use the same die size and transistor count of the previous Zen Ryzen design.

(Source: AMD)

On the other hand, real-world gaming tests of AnandTech revealed that the new 12-nm Zen+ Ryzen 7 2700X, Ryzen 5 2600X, Ryzen 5 2600, and Ryzen 7 2700 can outperform Intel's Coffee Lake Core i7 and Core i5 when playing Rise of the Tomb Raider. The comparative benchmark scores below used full HD 1080p resolution and high graphics settings on Rise of the Tomb Raider.

(Source: AnandTech)

AnandTech used a discrete GTX 1080 GPU and not a Radeon flagship GPU on its test PC rigs. The second-gen Ryzen 7 2700X is 16% faster than last year's flagship Ryzen 7 1800X. The same +16% speed boost is also similar to last year's Ryzen 7 1600X and the new Ryzen 7 2600X. Gaming-wise, the shift from 14-nm Zen to 12-nm Zen+ manufacturing process boosted Ryzen's performance by more than 10%.

We can again observe the same performance boost gained by Zen+ Ryzen processors on another CPU-intensive PC game like Grand Theft Auto V. The $329 105-Watt Ryzen 2700X is a much better gaming processor than Intel's $599 140-watt Skylake X Core i7 7820X.

(Source: AnandTech)

The folks at PCWorld also noted the remarkable improvement of the new Ryzen 7 2700X. PCWorld said the first generation of Ryzen 7 processors was 20% behind Intel's Core i7 when it comes to gaming. Things have changed with Zen+ Ryzen 7 2700. PCWorld's latest verdict is AMD has now erased Intel's long-term lead in gaming CPUs.

Below is PCWorld's Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark tests of the new Ryzen 7 processors.

(Source: PCWorld)

New Ryzen Is Also Faster For Media Editing and Content Creation Tasks

AMD coming up with 12-nm gaming processors that are better than Intel's 14-nm Coffee Lake processors is prima facie evidence that it is no longer a laggard. PCWorld pointed out that the 8-core/16-threads of Ryzen 7 2700X is outperforming the 6-core/12-threads Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 processors under heavy-duty CPU workloads.

The Intel Core i7-8700K is superior only on lighter workloads but is walloped by Ryzen 7 2700X when it comes to heavy-duty computing.

(Source: PCWorld)

The real-world tests of TechRadar also support PCWorld's findings that AMD finally has a Ryzen processor that can outperform Intel's Core i7-8700K. All the charts below are from TechRadar's tests. The octa-core Ryzen 7 2700X has better single-core and multi-core scores than the six-core Intel Core i7-8700K.

(Source: TechRadar)

Conclusion

AMD coming up with better but cheaper Ryzen CPUs is salt to Intel's Coffee Lake processors. The vastly improved gaming and multi-threading performance of Ryzen processors is a good reason to stay long (or go long) AMD. The lower price tags and the bonus CPU coolers make second-gen 12-nanometer Ryzen processors very attractive to individual and corporate buyers.

Selling cheaper but better x86 processors is a neat tactic to disrupt Intel's current 79.4% share in PC processors. Going forward, AMD's impressive 12-nanometer processors will likely encourage Intel to accelerate its 10-nanometer chip production process. This is why the world should be grateful that AMD is still in business.

AMD's continuing innovation directly prods Intel to never be complacent. Without a prompt equalizer to the superior 12-nanometer Ryzen processors, Intel might lose customers who are part of the $30 billion/year PC gaming hardware and peripherals industry.

I am also one of those 25 million creative professionals who might snob Intel's Coffee Lake processors in favor of a Ryzen 7 2700 or Ryzen 5 2600. My current photo/video editing rigs are a fourth-gen Core i5 desktop and fifth-gen Core i7 Asus laptop. Unless Intel comes up with 10-nanometer processors this year with better price/performance, I'll defect to the AMD Ryzen Inside religion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.