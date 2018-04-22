Watch AMD Institutional Investors' Trades

Since the price trends continued after their trades, these institutional trades should be used as contrarian indicators.

Five large institutional investors were accumulating AMD shares when share prices were dropping and shares were heavily shorted. They also sold shares into an upward price trend.

Institutional investors purchased a net $18.1 million Advanced Micro Devices’ (NASDAQ: AMD) shares during the quarter ended December 2017. Currently, more than 73% of the total shares outstanding are owned by institutions (Bloomberg). This majority interest is a greater percentage than is typical for companies in the semiconductors industry. After a prolonged period of share price stagnation, the recent increase in institutional holdings highlights that the “smart money” may finally see AMD as a potentially profitable holding. In this article, I explored the “information content” in AMD’s institutional trades by examining both the background and the outcome of the five large AMD institutional investors’ holding changes, including Vanguard, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Susquehanna.

Historical Institutional Holdings

The four brokerage institutions, mainly sell-side, are selected because they also invest their own funds and issue market-moving ratings on AMD. While there is a theoretical regulatory “Chinese Wall” between trading desks and analysts, it is always interesting to see if these firms behave differently from other investors. On the other hand, other than being the largest AMD institutional investor, Vanguard is the only pure buy-side institution. From Figures A-E, the historical AMD holdings for all five institutions are displayed.

There seems to be a general pattern that institutional holdings increased with AMD stock prices. Per most recent filing, it may appear that all five institutions, except Susquehanna, have increased their AMD holdings in most recent reporting. However, due to increasing Vanguard fund size over the last 80 quarters, it is not surprising that its AMD holding consistently increased over time.

It is also important to note that back in March 5, 2017, Mubadala sold 45 million shares to Goldman Sachs (3/5/17) and 41 million shares to Morgan Stanley (8/4/17). It is possible that the increase in GS and MS' holdings may have been a result of unsold AMD shares from Mubadala. It is also expected that Susquehanna’s holding may not increase because its analyst Christopher Roland has just dropped AMD's rating on the concern of crypto risk.

Probably a more relevant question is, "When will institutions trade their AMD shares?" To get a glimpse on the “potential intent” of the holding changes, I computed the AMD 40-day returns before and after the holding increases and decreases. The cumulative returns simulate a stock price path around the holding changes, both increases and decreases. For the sake of brevity, I combined all five cases into an average and showed the results in Figure 9. I identified several patterns. (The same graph for each institution is available upon request.)

Good Institutional Traders?

The purple and green lines depict how AMD stock prices traveled both before and after institutional holding changes. On average, it appears that institutions were increasing (buying) shares in a declining price trend, while reducing (selling) shares in an upward price trending period. At first glance, institutions were able to buy low and sell high, acting as good traders to open or close positions. However, since the timing of institutional holding changes is only disclosed quarterly (through 13F filings) after a lag, it is not feasible for investors to trade with institutions.

However, both price trends continued after the trades have been completed. That is, buying at low prices did not stop prices from dropping further. Similarly, institutions were able to sell into rising prices, but prices continued to advance after the transactions were completed.

Short Volume Correlated With Institutional Buys

I further present the daily short volume at the same time around holding increases (red) and decreases (blue). Clearly, institutional share increases were often accompanied by high short volume. In fact, short volume during periods of institutional buying of shares were 5 times the short volume during periods of selling shares. In short, institutions were buying AMD shares when AMD prices were declining and the shares were heavily shorted.

Of course, one logical explanation for the correlation is that these five top institutions were very skillful traders who can time their AMD buys at lower prices and their sells at higher prices. However, skillful traders do not necessarily turn into skillful investors. As the price trends continued to follow through for another 40 days, these five institutional investors have bought too early and sold too early. That being said, it is still puzzling why institutional purchases correlated with high short volume.

At least for AMD, investors should use these institutional investors’ trades as contrarian indicators.

