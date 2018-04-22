Facebook: No Pain, No Gain

Long-term outlook for the company is bright, despite this bump in the road.

With only 13% of MAU's in US & Canada, we don't expect a significant impact (if any) to Facebook's fundamentals.

Facebook (FB) has faced heavy scrutiny after providing British data firm Cambridge Analytica with information on nearly 90 million users. The news comes shortly after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced efforts to revamp Facebook's News Feed to spark more "meaningful interactions".

Source: RT

Investors fear heavy regulation on Facebook's social media practices could impact its wide user base. Some expect weaker ad revenue as advertisers leave the Facebook scene. That said, we feel that these fears are blown out of proportion, and expect little to no impact on Facebook's user statistics and fundamentals. Uncertainty continues to loom overhead, with temporary headwinds providing great buying opportunities.

User Statistics

Source: 4Q17 Slides

Oftentimes, critics forget just how big of an animal Facebook is. With MAU's of ~2.1 billion (excl. Instagram, WhatsApp, and other), the company serves over one third of the world's population. Yet only ~11.2% of these MAU's are from the US & Canada, a number which has been contracting over the last few years (down 120 bps y/y), as other segments continue to grow.

Source: 4Q17 Slides

The US & Canada segment is undoubtedly experiencing heavy media coverage on the issue, with Zuckerberg's congressional testimony being a recent highlight. Should an impact in Facebook's users be felt, we expect it to come from this geographic segment. Given the size of the segment in relation to Facebook's total MAU's, we just don't see it having as big of an effect as many claim. Avenues for growth remain open for Facebook, with plenty of room in global expansion across their other platforms (i.e. Instagram and WhatsApp).

Increased OpEx, Lower Margins?

The recent series of unfortunate events has forced Facebook to address privacy concerns among their user base. This foreshadows higher OpEx down the road, which would adversely affect margins in the short-term.

Source: Morningstar

Facebook's OpEx (% sales) has fluctuated between 40-49% over the last several years, coming in at a low of ~37% in FY17. Management has done a great job at keeping costs under control, pulling OpEx back over 10 percentage points in the last two years.

Source: Morningstar

As a result of lower costs, Facebook's net margin has expanded over the years, up 223 bps y/y. These trends may soon reverse, should Facebook decide to ramp up R&D spending in an effort to address privacy concerns. Zuckerberg has made it clear that encouraging meaningful interactions among users comes before the company's short-term profitability; an approach we believe is beneficial for long-term investors.

Once again, we remain optimistic, feeling that Facebook's available options are underestimated by the market. Investors may fear margin contraction as a result of higher OpEx, although strong ad pricing could be able to offset much of the pressure. Even if margins are adversely impacted, the effects should be short-term, and quite insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

Valuation

Facebook trades well below industry peers, although some may say this is well justified given the recent issues with customer privacy. We believe the company is being temporarily undervalued, as investors look right past the strong growth prospects for Facebook, focusing solely on an issue which may not be around in the coming months.

Source: Capital IQ

Facebook trades at ~27x earnings, below the industry average/median of 29x/39x earnings. When looking at performance metrics, the company is able to provide a net margin roughly double the peer average at ~45% (vs. 23% average).

The company has grown at a 5-year CAGR of ~52%, which some may argue is coming to an end. We take the opposing side, claiming that Facebook's strong pricing power will be a driving factor going forward in their top line. Advertisers truly do benefit from using Facebook, and there are not many other options which can target key demographics for small businesses. What Facebook may lose in advertisers, they can offset with strong pricing.

Conclusion

Facebook stock took a hit amid the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, yet fundamentals not only remain intact, but the company continues to show bright growth prospects.

We believe that the recent situation is overblown, and investors are overreacting to an issue which may not be that big of an issue. Facebook, nonetheless, is taking the incident seriously and we fully expect them to increase spending as a result. This could lead to higher OpEx for the year, although strong pricing and continued growth in their international segments may offset much of the costs.

Valuation-wise, Facebook trades below the industry average, despite superior performance metrics and strong top line growth. Although we do believe a discount may be warranted given the recent issue, the superior fundamentals do deserve some recognition as well.

Even though the stock has bounced back over 9% since their bottom several weeks ago, plenty of upside remains for the social media giant. Should earnings come out okay, we see multiple expansion into the future (combined with strong EPS growth). Current year estimates are $8.62, and when applying the peer median multiple of ~29x earnings, we derive a 2018 price target of $250.

We reiterate our buy rating, and raise our PT to $250.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.