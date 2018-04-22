Kinder Morgan: Holding Pattern

Most likely the cost of the TMP cancellation would knock maybe $.50 off the share price and then the crisis is over.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) announced first-quarter earnings, some stock repurchases, and a fair amount of upbeat news. Unfortunately, Mr. Market had his attention elsewhere. The planned dividend increase really did not move the stock either. Clearly, the market is waiting on the outcome of far more important events.

The results of the earnings news and subsequent conference call are shown above. Clearly, there is not much reaction shown on the chart above. That lack of interest could be part of a bottom forming that will support the price in the future. More likely the current uncertainties disable the market to form a clear future picture. Generally, the market reacts to a situation of uncertainty by running towards certainty elsewhere.

The uncertainties appear to be a very small part of the company business. But those uncertainties appear to command much of the attention of the market. One would think the company is on the verge of fantastic news or extinction. But the real world usually produces far less interesting results. This stock would benefit considerably from a few routine preferably quiet quarters.

Source: Kinder Morgan February, 2018, Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Conference Slide Presentation

The first major market distraction has to be the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMP). An all star cast has stoked the fires of uncertainty to the point where the market has trashed the Kinder Morgan stock. However, Kinder Morgan Canada has a market equity of C$7.3 billion. That is less than 10% of the enterprise value of Kinder Morgan. Plus Kinder Morgan owns about 70% of Kinder Morgan Canada. The value of the Kinder Morgan holdings is about C$5.1 billion. That translates into about US$4 billion.

Even if the project does not go through, the Canadian subsidiary is worth about 5% of the parent company's enterprise value. Any dramatic drop in the equity value of the Canadian subsidiary will likely cost Kinder Morgan shareholders about $.50 per share one time. The subsidiary is debt free and very unlikely to bankrupt. So the chances of total loss are non-existent.

Still, Prime Minister Trudeau wants the pipeline built, while the British Columbian government is just staunchly opposed to the construction of the pipeline. Canada is a federation. That federation is a slightly less strong form (or looser form) of government when compared to the United States federal government. At least one observer believes that the standoff could produce a constitutional crisis in Canada.

Kinder Morgan management raised the stakes considerably by ending all non-essential work on the pipeline. Then management produced a very public deadline for a resolution of uncertainties preventing the beginning of construction. Management has so far spent less than $1 billion on the pipeline primarily for planning and permitting. Kinder Morgan would hardly be hurt by a writeoff the size of less than $1 billion. But that expenditure does represent a show of faith in the project.

The reality should be that compromise is in everyone's interests. Therefore, the challenge has to be to cool down the rhetoric and find a way to get something so obviously in the national interest done. Part of the problem appears to be the idea that someone can benefit from the results of oil and gas production without "getting their hands dirty" in the industry.

As much as many of us wish it were true, the world does not work that way. Everyone would love clean non-polluting oil that does not wreck the environment. The second choice is to have the neighbors handle the transportation, refining, and other "dirty work". Then we can buy the finished product from the neighbors without worrying about pollution and environmental damage in our yards. Reality is often far different and much harder to accept.

The odds still appear to favor construction of the pipeline. But the process will be a lot messier and far more aggravating than it needs to be.

Source: Kinder Morgan February, 2018, Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Conference Slide Presentation

The next market concern has to be the application of the new tax cuts and pass through laws by the FERC to rates charged by the various pipelines. Management pointed out that this uncertainty potentially could decrease cash flow (and maybe earnings) by $100 million per year. Mitigating this uncertainty is the competitiveness of many pipelines. Shippers are free to use a competitor if rates climb too much. The FERC rarely issues rates itself. Instead, it relies on industry competition and negotiation. This hands-off attitude has worked well in the past. So the policy will likely continue in the future.

Plus this ruling relies on interstate pipelines. Kinder Morgan has a fair amount of intrastate pipelines that will not be affected by this ruling. For a company that regularly reports $7 billion in cash flow, the impact any potential adverse FERC action is well within a meaningless percentage of less than 5%. There is every chance there will be no effect at all. The reaction to this potential cash flow loss is way out of proportion to the actual potential loss.

Source: Kinder Morgan February, 2018, Barclays Investment Grade Energy and Pipeline Conference Slide Presentation

The fact is that Kinder Morgan is an investment grade stock that is slowly returning to its traditional growth pattern. Growth progress will be made regardless of the headlines. The stock repurchase program will aid the growth this year. The resulting cash flow growth per share should be in the high single digits depending upon the amount of stock repurchased.

The current dividend yield combined with the growth leads to a total investment return of about 12% in the current year with little risk. Management will find projects to increase that growth rate in future years. Management probably will make an accretive acquisition or two over the next five years on their terms.

In many ways, the Canadian Trans Mountain Pipeline project is icing on the cake. But that icing depends upon the British Colombian government having the right to save species, have a scenic view (or two), and have clean water while at the same time accommodating a very necessary industry. Hot headed rhetoric will probably do no one any good in the long run.

The TMP project future still appears pretty bright. Sometimes, though politics produces unexpected results. Still, within six months, it should be very clear to Mr. Market that the Kinder Morgan future is far better and much better defined than he imagines at the current time. When that happens, the Kinder Morgan cash flow per share will be worth a whole lot more. The stock still appears to be a decent double over the five-year period. That would only require growth to average slightly more than the current year projection. Another dividend increase has already been guided by management. The worst is clearly over for common shareholders. Now it is time to get ready for that far better future.

