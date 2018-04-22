The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' CEF Report - March 2018

Only funds with yield over 7.5%, coverage higher than 90%, and trading at a discount are considered!

Author's note: Data are current as of March 20, 2018.

The "High-High-Low" report screens for the following 3 attributes that we would like to screen for:

High distributions (>7.5%) (i.e., 7.5% or higher yields) High coverage (>90%) (i.e., 90% or better coverage) Low premium/discount value (<0%) (i.e., trading at a discount)

Note that the above thresholds are subject to change, based on the number of eligible CEFs there are that satisfy all three of the criteria. I try to aim for a minimum of at least 20 eligible funds so that the "top 10" list actually means something (top 50% of the screen).

As for the Quality CEF report, I should mention some caveats about using coverage as a screen. Firstly, the coverage ratios are calculated using earnings data from CEFConnect. No efforts have been made to independently verify the coverage ratios from the individual fund annual/semi-annual reports themselves. Secondly, having a coverage ratio >90% does not guarantee that the fund's distribution is secure. Many funds reduce their distributions periodically in line with market conditions in order to maintain good coverage. Thirdly, a coverage cut-off ratio of 90% is, ultimately, an arbitrary number. A fund with 89.9% coverage will be excluded from the rankings, whereas funds with 90.1% coverage will be considered, even though only a sliver of coverage separates the two.

I should also note that having both high yields and less than 100% coverage (though greater than 90%) make this a more aggressive screen compared to the QUALITY report (which only selects for >100% coverage). Furthermore, note that because the universe of eligible funds is pretty small, some of the CEFs will appear in multiple top lists, just in a different order...

I hope that these rankings of "high-high-low" CEFs will provide fertile grounds for further exploration. Data were taken from CEFConnect on the close of March 20, 2018.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

1. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" discounts

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest discounts, yield >7.5% and coverage >90%. Z-scores, leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z Lev BE Cov (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.37% 7.83% -2.0 32% 1.24% 104% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -12.91% 8.20% -1.3 22% 1.21% 99% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.32% 7.69% -2.0 25% 1.25% 102% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.15% 7.61% -2.0 28% 1.49% 107% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.04% 8.00% -2.2 30% 0.90% 102% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.91% 7.60% -2.1 27% 1.14% 105% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.45% 8.51% -1.9 31% 1.58% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.14% 8.32% -1.9 29% 0.99% 108% (HIX) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.86% 8.20% -1.4 26% 1.17% 108% (AIF) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.74% 7.68% -1.4 35% 2.29% 105%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

2. Top 10 lowest "high-high-low" z-scores

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores, yield >8%, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. Leverage and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Z P/D Yield Lev BE Cov (DHY) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.2 -2.22% 9.06% 31% 1.52% 94% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.2 -12.04% 8.00% 30% 0.90% 102% (GGM) Taxable Income-Investment Grade -2.1 -2.26% 10.14% 29% 1.79% 100% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.1 -11.91% 7.60% 27% 1.14% 105% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.0 -13.37% 7.83% 32% 1.24% 104% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -2.0 -12.15% 7.61% 28% 1.49% 107% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -2.0 -12.32% 7.69% 25% 1.25% 102% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.9 -11.45% 8.51% 31% 1.58% 129% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -1.9 -11.14% 8.32% 29% 0.99% 108% (FPF) Taxable Income-Preferreds -1.8 -5.31% 7.92% 30% 1.31% 102%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

3. Top 10 highest "high-high-low" yields

The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest yields, coverage >90% and premium/discount <0%. Z-scores, leverage, and baseline expense are shown for comparison.

CEF Category Yield P/D Z Lev BE Cov (ACP) Taxable Income-Senior Loan 10.38% -7.60% -0.6 30% 2.24% 103% (GGM) Taxable Income-Investment Grade 10.14% -2.26% -2.1 29% 1.79% 100% (BGH) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.52% -9.25% -1.5 26% 1.62% 108% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.52% -9.78% -1.2 25% 1.96% 102% (DHY) Taxable Income-High Yield 9.06% -2.22% -2.2 31% 1.52% 94% (DSL) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 9.02% -5.80% -0.6 29% 1.66% 98% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income 8.88% -10.18% -0.9 29% 1.33 % 97% (DHF) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.84% -7.00% -1.5 31% 1.27% 98% (PCI) Taxable Income-Multi-Sector 8.66% -4.10% -0.4 45% 2.10% 95% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield 8.51% -11.45% -1.9 31% 1.58% 129%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

4. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y Lev BE Cov (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -12.91% 8.20% -1.3 -1.06 22% 1.21% 99% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.37% 7.83% -2.0 -1.05 32% 1.24% 104% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.45% 8.51% -1.9 -0.97 31% 1.58% 129% (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.04% 8.00% -2.2 -0.96 30% 0.90% 102% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.32% 7.69% -2.0 -0.95 25% 1.25% 102% (KIO) Taxable Income-High Yield -9.78% 9.52% -1.2 -0.93 25% 1.96% 102% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.14% 8.32% -1.9 -0.93 29% 0.99% 108% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.15% 7.61% -2.0 -0.92 28% 1.49% 107% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.91% 7.60% -2.1 -0.91 27% 1.14% 105% (JGH) Non-US/Other-Global Income -10.18% 8.88% -0.9 -0.90 29% 1.33% 97%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

5. Top 10 best combination of "high-high-low" yield, discount and z-score

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better. Only funds with >7.5% yield, >90% coverage and <0% premium/discount are considered.

CEF Category P/D Yield Z D x Y x Z Lev BE Cov (HYT) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.04% 8.00% -2.2 2.12 30% 0.90% 102% (NHS) Taxable Income-High Yield -13.37% 7.83% -2.0 2.09 32% 1.24% 104% (HYB) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.91% 7.60% -2.1 1.90 27% 1.14% 105% (EHI) Non-US/Other-Global Income -12.32% 7.69% -2.0 1.89 25% 1.25% 102% (IVH) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.45% 8.51% -1.9 1.85 31% 1.58% 129% (HNW) Taxable Income-High Yield -12.15% 7.61% -2.0 1.85 28% 1.49% 107% (PHT) Taxable Income-High Yield -11.14% 8.32% -1.9 1.76 29% 0.99% 108% (EAD) Taxable Income-High Yield -10.73% 7.78% -1.7 1.42 26% 0.91% 99% (EMD) Non-US/Other-Emerging Market Income -12.91% 8.20% -1.3 1.38 22% 1.21% 99% (TPZ) US Equity-Growth & Income -10.08% 8.37% -1.6 1.35 24% 1.56% 210%

(Source: CEFConnect, Stanford Chemist)

(*Note: I think the TPZ coverage is a mistake and this data point should be ignored).

Quick commentary

This month, there were 32 candidates that satisfied "high-high-low" criteria of yield over 7.5%, coverage higher than 90% and trading at a discount, similar to the 33 last month. Also similar to last month, 7 out of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds are high-yield funds, making these funds continue to look attractive from a quantitative point of view.

I continue to maintain that high-yield CEFs in general present attractive entry points. Part of the weakness in the high-yield space has been due to the rise in yields (as represented by the US High Yield Master II index below). While still nowhere near the yields of nearly ~10% reached during the credit panic of 2015/2016, the sector already looks more attractively valued than several months ago, at least.

US High Yield Master II Effective Yield data by YCharts

Looking at the top 3 high-yield funds in the D x Y x Z list, we can see that their NAVs have held relatively steady over the past 12 months, viz. HYT: -0.25%, HYB: -1.29%, and NHS: -3.11% compared to -1.84% for the benchmark ETF, JNK.

HYT Net Asset Value data by YCharts

However, the discounts of the high-yield CEFs have been widening significantly over the past several months. This suggests that regardless of how attractive one considers high-yield CEFs on an absolute basis, they have undoubtedly become more attractively valued on a relative basis compared to JNK.

HYT Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

In fact, discounts are now only a few percentage points away from their depths during lows of early 2016. This CEF pricing therefore suggests that there could either another credit panic around the corner, or perhaps investors are simply overreacting to any number of factors affecting CEFs recently (leverage, interest rates, etc.). My crystal ball is cloudy, but I'm leaning towards the second possibility at present.

HYT Discount or Premium to NAV data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the portfolio securities.