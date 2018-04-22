Sociedad Quimica Y Minera: Buy The Breakout

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (SQM) is breaking out higher on stronger market fundamentals. Its share price pulled back to start the year as broad equity market volatility weighed on investor sentiment. Management however, sees a strengthening underlying market for lithium as the world migrates towards more electric vehicles, and other lithium powered devices. I am buying stock in the name on this recent move higher following its multi-month consolidation.

Price Action

SQM's share price has been volatile over the last decade, but could be primed to continue higher. Underlying commodity market fundamentals are improving, which is benefiting SQM's operations. After a recent pullback to start the year, SQM's share price has consolidated and looks to be headed higher. Its consolidation has come near record levels not seen since the financial crisis.

If the projections hold true, and lithium demand does materialize the way management expects over the next five years, its share price could certainly continue to trend higher to new record levels. I am buying stock in the name as it continues higher following a multi-month consolidation.

Fundamental Narrative

SQM continues to grow, and although there have been fears regarding supply in its operating markets, management still sees a healthy demand, which is collectively driving its share price higher. Over the last year SQM's net income reached $428 million, an increase of over 50% when compared to the $278 million seen the year before. Its strong results were based on several factors, including record sales volumes in potassium nitrate and iron, higher solar salt sales volumes, as well as higher lithium prices.

The company produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, industrial chemicals, iodine and derivatives, lithium and derivatives, potassium, and other products and services. It also offers specialty plant nutrients, such as potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, including vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

SQM shed some of its headwinds in early 2018, with an announcement terminating the arbitration process with CORFO and reaching an agreement, ultimately allowing SQM to produce sales up to 2.2 billion tons of lithium carbonate. The new production allowance requires a higher lease payment and other costs, but has opened up new growth opportunities for SQM and Chile overall.

Management remains very bullish on future prospects of lithium for a number of reasons. SQM foresees an aggregate channel growth of approximately 80% in the next five years, 18% per year, according to its earnings call. They estimate that the market will need at least 50,000 tons per year of additional supply, leading the company to increase its current carbonate production capacity to reach 1,000 metric ton per year in 2019. With the goal of maintaining a 25% market share over the next few years, SQM's future expansion will largely depend on market conditions.

The are a number of indicators signaling that the lithium market remains tighter than many believe. For example, prices for the most recent period are more than 20% higher than prices seen in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to management. This confirms that the market remains tight and the demand strong.

Management further estimates that total lithium chemical demand could grow over 20% in 2018, reaching roughly 260,000 metric tons. This is largely driven by development for the electric vehicles, with EV demand likely growing around 35% per annum in the next five years, and the total demand for lithium chemical to more than double in the same period.

Although management is a low cost producer and could easily ramp up production during this period of strong growth, their commitment to what they believe is the most efficient strategy is tempering such growth. This is a positive sign as an investor, trusting that management will not overextend investment, putting itself at risk should demand suddenly reverse lower.

As far as their balance sheet is concerned, management continues to use cash flow to reduce outstanding debt. Over the last year, SQM was able to reduce its net financial debt to EBITDA ratio to 0.3 from 0.6, and reported almost $1 billion in cash, according to its earnings call.

Below is a chart of SQM's revenue and earnings per share. As commodity prices bottomed in early 2016, SQM's fundamentals began to improve. Both top- and bottom-line growth have trended higher in the last year, and with the underlying commodity market tightening, more growth should continue. This will likely continue to drive investor sentiment, boosting its share price higher.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.