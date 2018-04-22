The Fed Is Mucking Up The Party

If there is one culprit, in my view, that is causing higher interest rates and disrupting the equity market, as a result, and it is the Fed. The government of the United States is heading off in one direction, with the tax cuts and the deregulations, and the Fed is heading off in exactly the opposite direction. One might logically wonder why the central bank of the United States is going one way while the government is going another way. One might rationally ask just who the central bank of the United States is working for anyway.

The Financial Times reports that,

Peter Navarro, the president's trade adviser, has made perhaps the most direct intervention, telling CNBC this month that he was 'a little puzzled when the Fed announced three rate hikes before the end of the year,' arguing there was no inflation to speak of in the US economy. This week, Mr. Trump used Twitter to accuse Russia and China of devaluing their currencies while the US 'keeps raising interest rates,' saying the situation was not acceptable.

The Fed has based their actions upon a return to "Normalcy." I would argue that there has been no "Normal" present for about 10 years, as the central banks of the world ramped up with their "Pixie Dust" money and controlled the financial markets.

I am not disagreeing that there may have been a reason for the intervention with the financial crisis set-off by the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy, but I will take umbrage that their intervention needed to last almost a decade. The central banks, in my opinion, have distorted all of the markets by their continuing intercession while the sovereign governments of the world had a huge advantage which was that that could borrow for almost nothing and, in some cases, at less than nothing.

What we now have is the most unusual of situations where the government is striving for growth while America's central bank is striving for containment. Higher interest rates compete with equity dividends, add interest rate costs to borrowing, mortgage loans, student loans, and the costs of borrowing for the United States government, itself. We are now in a unique "stand-off" position where America has become bipolar with our two largest institutions, the government and the Fed, battling it out for control of the economy.

While last Friday was not a black one, it was certainly gray. The S&P 500 off -21.50 and the 10 year Treasury, our bellwether, closing in on 3.00%, a level that it has not seen in more than four years. I suspect that there were few happy campers in either the equity or debt markets, as we ended the week. Just where did Goldilocks go? My retort is that she was thrown out, not by the three bears, but by the twelve governing members of the Federal Reserve Bank. They should have never left the porridge on the table for that long, in my opinion.

In fact, The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised short-term interest rates for the sixth time since the present cycle of rising rates began, in December 2015. Three month Libor now stands at 2.36%, while the two year Treasury is at 2.46%, and all borrowing, of any kind, is becoming more expensive and slowing down both growth and causing issues for the equity markets, as a result. The unknown question is whether rising rates will stall the economy out as the Fed overplays its hand, in my estimation.

In his first press conference as the new Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell said the Fed is trying to stake out the "middle ground: Raising rates enough to keep inflation at bay without causing harm to the economy." Put another way, he's aiming for the central bank's fabled "soft landing," a goal the Fed has arguably never achieved, according to MarketWatch. Virtually every U.S. recession has been preceded by a run-up in interest rates, you may wish to note.

Technically, the question now is "Inversion." The equity markets have not had a major correction, since 1990, without an "Inversion" though I would note that now, after the central banks' unprecedented intervention, that history may not be the defining guide to the future. However, just to be on the safe side, I would note that the 2 year Treasury to thirty year Treasury spread is now 69 basis points. In the case of Libor, however, it is only 39 basis points which brings some concern to our present position. If an "Inversion" in one or the other takes place it may certainly cause some mayhem, and I would keep your eye on these matrixes, when pondering future occurrences.

Another area that I am watching closely is the antitrust investigation into AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon(NYSE:VZ) and now the other two major carriers. CNBC reports that the antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S). They are all being investigated for collusion for making it more difficult for people to switch carriers.

The problem with investigations of this sort is that once the bed cover is pulled back then all sorts of nasty creatures may be found to have been hiding out underneath them. I see no current upside in this sector, with the possibility of major downside risk in both their bonds and equities. I would give due consideration to the dangers that now exist.

The one area that I continue to find interesting are plays in the energy sector. You can consider their bonds or equities or various ETFs or the Closed-End Funds in this space. Oil prices have been on the rise and this equates, generally, in my view, to higher earnings and asset valuations. With more and more oil and natural gas spewing from America's shale oil fields, it will be the pipeline companies that should benefit, the most, in my estimation.

The recent Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruling, which caused an outsized knee jerk reaction, in my opinion, can be avoided by contractual changes or by an accounting change to a "C" Corporation. In any event, FERC said that implementation was not due until possibly 2020 which gives these companies plenty of lead time to avoid any consequences. You may wish to consider some of the credits in this space now, before more normalization occurs.