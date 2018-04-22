GE Just Knocked A Further $1.1 Billion Off The FY 2017 Operating Profit

GE Revises FY 2017 Operating Profit Down By a Further $1.1 Billion

If you blinked you may have missed it, but General Electric (GE) just knocked a further $1.1 billion off the previously reported FY 2017 operating profit. GE initially reported segment operating profits for FY 2017 totaling $14.956 billion. GE subsequently guided for the $14.956 billion operating profit to reduce to $13.320 billion due to adoption of a new revenue accounting standard effective January 1, 2018. For the purposes of comparison of FY 2018 operating profit to FY 2017, GE has further re-stated FY 2017 operating profits down by a further $1.1 billion to $12.213 billion. The impact of this further downward revision on 1st quarter 2017 operating profit is estimated to be in the region of $0.35 billion. TABLE 1 below documents the FY 2017 operating profit as originally reported, and the two major revisions since then, one widely publicized, the other filed with the SEC in an 8-K a week before the 1st quarter earnings release (see here).

TABLE 1

TABLE 1 above shows the originally reported FY 2017 operating profit of $14.956 billion and the GE estimated $1.636 billion reduction, primarily for the changes to the revenue accounting standard. TABLE 1 also shows the further downward revision of FY 2017 operating profit in April, totaling $1.1 billion. I believe this additional adjustment may have a lot to do with the current investigation by the SEC.

SEC Investigation

It may be the additional adjustment of $1.1 billion has been driven by the SEC investigation mentioned by GE CFO, Jamie Miller, during the 4th quarter earnings call. The SEC has launched an investigation into GE's revenue recognition and controls for long-term service agreements. I have explained in a previous article, provided the restated revenue recognition amounts are acceptable, even if the SEC finds past revenue recognition amounts are unacceptable, it will not alter the total amount of the adjustment made to comply with the new revenue accounting standard. If any overstatement of past operating profits has been now adjusted in the re-stated FY 2017 results, then that would be one less potential surprise for FY 2018. TABLE 2 below compares the 1st quarter 2018 actual segment operating profits to GE guidance for the quarter, and to the revised actual results for 1st quarter 2017. GE have advised the FY 2018 guidance remains unchanged.

TABLE 2

Reported actual operating profit for 1st quarter 2018 was $2.807 billion, $0.132 billion down on re-stated 1st quarter 2017 actual. But for the additional downward revision of 1st quarter 2017 operating profits by $.349 billion, the 2018 result would have been down by $0.481 billion from 2017. This is where comparison to guidance is a better metric. And it can be seen from TABLE 2, 1st quarter actual operating profits are down by $0.548 billion from guidance for the quarter.

Ongoing Concerns With GE’s Operating Segments

Early in 2017, I had a belief that the GE Capital exit would soon be finalized, and GE would emerge as a group of high performing core businesses with strong earnings. What has really disturbed me is the extent to which those core businesses have underperformed while the GE Capital debacle continues on. I do believe that surely the new GE management will have adequately provisioned in 2017 for all GE Capital exposures. The important thing now is to assess closely the operating segments earnings, and earnings growth prospects. I believe the detailed Tables I have developed above will provide a means of quickly assessing how actual results by operating segment compare to the quite recent November 2017 guidance, which remains unchanged. I will see a failure to substantially achieve or exceed guidance as a sign of management incompetence. I also have a concern that the indicated billions of dollars in cost savings do not reflect in either 2018 guidance or actual results. I will proceed now to review the balance of the earnings report beyond the operating results level. But the operating segments reported on above is the only real area where GE can effectively turn things around.

