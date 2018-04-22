The. Worst. Investor. Ever.

An investor who invests a lump sum on the seven worst dates in history can withdraw up to 4.8% of his portfolio as redetermined on each of those dates.

"Far too much has been written about great men, and not nearly enough about morons." - Tyrion Lannister

With that in mind, let's discuss the shameful investment career of the very worst investor of all time. Imagine that investor in question is YOU.

In total, you have $700,000 to invest. You once read somewhere that if you invest in the stock market and withdraw only 4% of your principal each year, you'll never go broke. So that's what you plan to do.

You also heard about "dollar cost averaging," which sounds like a very good idea to you. You have decided that you will make seven equal investments of $100,000 apiece (always in today's dollars) at different times, and each time you do, you'll reset your 4% annual withdrawal rate so it equals 4% of your total portfolio's net worth on each day when you make those additional $100,000 investments. It seems like a brilliant strategy.

What's not so brilliant, however, is your timing. The reason why is because you will invest $100,000 at precisely the seven worst times in the past 100 years of stock market history. Your uncanny penchant is to invest at the market's high points RIGHT before the most horrific, sickening, vile bear markets and meltdowns ever. Along the way, some of your friends will suggest that maybe instead of SELLING stocks to fund your 4% annual withdrawals during these protracted periods of market weakness, you maybe might want to consider scaling back, so you can reinvest dividends at bargain prices. But you know better than to that!!! You're going to keep making those withdrawals come rain or shine.

You will track your purchases and withdrawals using a modified spreadsheet that is based on historical data from Robert Shiller's homepage (The worst investor in history). You decide to make your very first investment in 1929 and to immediately start taking 4% withdrawals in equal monthly installments of $375. Even after the market drops by 90%, you're happily selling shares to fund your 4% withdrawals each month.

By 1937, your net worth has been nearly cut in half, but good news! It seems the market has recovered a bit since 1929 so you decide that the time is ripe to invest another $100,000. Your total fund principal is now worth $153,271, so you increase your 4% annual withdrawals to $511. Alas, by 1942, your net worth is down by 50%... again.

But things recover and before long, it's 1966 and your net worth is almost $257,000. What a perfect time to invest another $100,000! Your net worth jumps to $357,000 and you get to increase your 4% withdrawals from $511 to $1,205 a month.

Ugh. Another loathsome bear market follows. Then 1972 arrives. Time for another $100,000 investment! Sadly, this time you have lost so much money that even with this $100,000 influx into your S&P500 fund, your monthly withdrawals drop to $973. As if that wasn't bad enough, another bear market hits almost immediately after you put that new $100,000 of capital to work sending your hard-earned capital swirling down the toilet.

Ah well, life goes on, and it is now the eve of October 1987. Lucky you! You just decided to invest another $100,000 into the S&P500! A 4% annual withdrawal from your fund now comes to $1,208 a month. Then the market crashes by over 22% the following Monday... and goes down further from there. You confidently sell stock to keep your 4% withdrawals flowing.

By now you are starting to think that maybe your market timing isn't so great. That is why you decide to make only two more $100,000 investments into the S&P500. Once on the eve of the burst of the tech bubble, and once in the early days leading up to the global financial crisis of 2008-2010. Ooops.

Fast forward to today. What can you say about yourself, as you look back on your illustrious investment career? First of all, to say you are a net seller is the understatement of the century. You bought stock a total of 191 times through dividend reinvestments as well as your $100,000 lump sum purchases. You sold stock far more often - a total of 873 times, in fact. But hey, at least you never went bankrupt even once since 1929.

After such an illustrious investment career, how much will you have in your portfolio today, and how much will your cumulative spending have been since 1929? The answer is that your portfolio is worth $1,949,000 and over these last 89 years, you have withdrawn a grand total of $1,529,000 in today's dollars. This represents a total return of nearly 500%, adjusted for inflation. The following chart details your net worth (the area in red) and your cumulative spending (the area in blue) since 1929:

Even if you dollar cost average at the worst possible moments in history, it appears that history is still on your side. Even your greedy cousin, who invests on the same dates as you but who takes 4.8% withdrawals that he resets each time he puts another $100,000 to work, even HE ends up never going bankrupt (although he has a very close shave during the Summer of Love in 1965). Amazingly, your greedy cousin with the worst market timing ever ends up with a net worth of $1,457,000 by 2018.

And what have you learned from your investment experiences this past century? Clearly, skilled market timing is not essential. You might also conclude that dollar cost averaging is probably a worthwhile idea, too. Last but not least, steadily timed withdrawals of 4% (or even a bit MORE than that), which you adjust each time you make additional lump sum investments, appear to hold your ship together even in rough market seas.

