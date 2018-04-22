Hi-Crush: Keep Your Eyes On The Prize

Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) has announced in a press release a better-than-expected quarterly distribution along with the company successfully completing its one-time dropdown payments for its Whitehall and Blair acquisition earnouts to its sponsor. Although plenty of bearishness remains around the sand sector, and perhaps too much negativity over rail issues and incoming supply, Hi-Crush continues to execute to the best of its ability while rewarding unit holders. Oil continues to trend higher, and the second half of 2018 might not be nearly as bad as the market thinks, which means plenty of upside for a company with a very low valuation.

Hi-Crush was projecting approximately a 10% growth in its distribution this quarter, which would have been a $0.02 increase on the then current $0.20 distribution. However, it is again exceeding expectations by raising the distribution per unit by $0.025 or a 12.5% growth. Here's an updated chart looking at potential distributions and yields per unit for the rest of the year if the company continues along this path of about 10% growth a quarter and does an additional 2 1/2 cents per share increase per quarter through the rest of 2018's reports.

Hi-Crush Q1/18 Q2/18 Q3/18 Q4/18 Distribution $0.225 $0.25 $0.275 $0.30 Yield $12/Unit 7.5% 8.3% 9.2% 10% Yield $15/Unit 6% 6.7% 7.3% 8% Yield $17/Unit 5.3% 5.9% 6.5% 7.1% Yield $20/Unit 4.5% 5% 5.5% 6%

Table by Trent Welsh

This current distribution path leads to great-looking yields for Hi-Crush's stock even if unit prices reach a heady $20 a unit by the end of the company's 2018 fiscal year.

Hi-Crush's recent announcement also says that the company repurchased 753,090 common units this last quarter at a cost of approximately $9.4 million, or about $12.48 a unit, after repurchasing 2,030,163 common units at the end of Q4/17. The buyback this quarter was hindered due to one-time payments by the company to its sponsor of $5 million for the Blair acquisition earnout along with a $20 million one-time payment for the Whitehall acquisition earnout.

Now that these one-time payments are taken care of, look for the company to use its extra free cash flow for additional unit repurchases this upcoming quarter as it still has about $70 million left of repurchases left on its current $100 million buyback authorization. With the float hovering around 67 million units, these buybacks are making a noticeable dent in the company's unit count, with approximately 10% of the company's units potentially repurchased over a year's time.

With all that is going right for the company, look for bearish activity around the company's upcoming earnings report scheduled for May 1st. The issues should be nothing new for the company, though, as weather and rail concerns should continue to put pressure on the company's sand volumes. Hi-Crush has already guided for sequentially lower sand volumes this quarter as it projects sand volumes of 2.7-2.9 million tons after the company moved 2,985,115 tons of frac sand last quarter.

Also, the second half of 2018 is expected to see a massive potential increase in sand supply coming online in the Permian Basin and elsewhere to try to meet the huge demand currently seen across the sector, as sand prices continue to move appreciably higher every quarter as sand companies can't currently produce enough sand to adequately meet the demand. Even with additional supply potentially coming online, it's not a given that the incoming supply will be able to meet the increase in demand that continues to outstrip supply.

Take a quick look at what oil has been doing lately as $70 for WTI seems to be potentially in the near future as Trump and OPEC spar over whether the current price of oil is too high or too low.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Trump's latest tweet includes the quotes that "OPEC is at it again" in propping up oil and that these actions "will not be accepted!" Now of course, Trump's words should always be taken with a grain, or a silo, of salt as there is little Trump can do about the price of oil except maybe try to prop up the U.S.'s current energy boom, which would be a positive for the sector. OPEC, for its part, is helping sustain the industry also as it has stated in its latest meetings in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where all the rhetoric seems to point to continued actions to directly clear the remaining global supply overhang and prop up oil prices. Its not hard to see why OPEC wants higher oil prices not only for revenue purposes but also to help support the pricing of the Kingdom's potential upcoming Saudi Aramco IPO.

Now, with demand and oil prices looking to hold steady for the foreseeable future, what happens if rail issues start to finally clear up and incoming potential sand supply hits some bottlenecks? Here are some of my concerns:

First, all the land and building permits which can take a lot of time and money especially if the space starts to become crowded.

Second, environmental issues such as the dunes sagebrush lizard which has gotten the attention of the Texas Comptroller's office and environmentalists as its habitat might become threatened. This could lead to long delays from litigation or an even cap on the number of businesses in the area.

Third, when Hi-Crush was the first mover in the Permian Basin, it had to start out running on generators until it could hook up to the area's energy grid. New entrants will not have this advantage as they will potentially have to run off of inefficient generators for quite awhile as infrastructure has to be built, and connections set up, when everyone is trying to rush in and get it all done as fast as possible. I would expect costly delays or even eventual caps for newer companies that Hi-Crush has already overcome.

Fourth, basic money issues as the banking industry is still leery of lending to new frac companies as 2014's oil crash is still recent enough to cause concern and recency bias. With tons of companies and sand coming onto the market all at once, lending rates might be much higher than ordinarily to offset the risk.

With Hi-Crush trading at a current 13.29 P/E along with an amazingly low 4.75 forward P/E ratio, what happens if all the bearish sentiment and doom and gloom are overrated? What happens if sand supply hits some potential bottlenecks while oil prices and demand continue to trend upward and oil runs past $70 a barrel. With companies like Hi-Crush currently making lots of free cash flow and trading at a very low valuation, a massive spike upward in the second half could potentially be coming if incoming supply disappoints expectations.

Hi-Crush continues to outperform the competition and reward its unitholders above and beyond expectations. I expect this to continue along with great free cash flows in the back half of 2018, even with all the bearish sentiment out there. The P/E values the company is currently trading at already incorporate a lot of the bearish sentiment, leaving the company potential upside if rail issues clear up and incoming supply isn't as robust as predicted. I continue to be long HCLP. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.