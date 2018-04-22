British Pound Rally Running Out Of Catalysts

Pound rally looks set to slow as bull market runs out of catalysts.
The outlook for the pound, while still bullish, is looking less optimistic today. More specifically, factors including the ongoing slowdown in regional growth, lower expectations for a May rate hike, and significant speculator interest in the currency are hampering the rally.
Following Brexit, the trade-weighted value of pound sterling (a measure of GBP relative to other currencies) hit an all-time low in October 2016. Thanks to strong European growth in 2017 and the pound’s low value, the currency has appreciated significantly since that time. This is particularly the case against the US dollar. The trade-weighted value of the pound is illustrated below for reference:
Even after recent gains, pound remains on sale
