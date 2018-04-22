MagnaChip Semiconductor: A Stock Under $10 With 40% Upside, But Also Downside

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX) has been a volatile stock over the past year. The stock is now trading on the low end of its 52-week range and at what I believe to be a bargain valuation. I expect MagnaChip to benefit from growth from the Internet of Things [IoT] and other applications over multiple years. The low valuation and growth will drive the stock 40% higher within two years, perhaps sooner.

MagnaChip's Competitive Strengths

MagnaChip is a manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions. The company's products are used for communications, IoT, consumer goods, industrial goods, and automotive applications. I see the company's competitive strengths helping MagnaChip to capitalize on growth for these applications.

MagnaChip has one of the broadest & deepest analog and mixed signal semiconductor tech platforms in the industry. The company has 3200 patents and pending applications to their name. This amount of intellectual property gives the company protection so that their technology cannot be easily duplicated.

The company's manufacturing and engineering expertise allows MagnaChip to develop new products quickly and integrate numerous functions into a single product. For example, MagnaChip was one of the first companies to introduce a commercial OLED display driver for mobile phones. The advantages of an OLED display are that they are lighter, thinner, and more flexible than the layers in LEDs and LCDs. OLEDs can also be made of plastic, but LEDs and LCDs must be made of glass for support. OLEDs are also brighter than LEDs.

MagnaChip has strong established relationships with leading global electronics companies. These relationships allow MagnaChip to gain a deep understanding of their customer's needs. As a result, the company is able to effectively satisfy customers' demands.

Another competitive advantage is the company's close proximity to their largest customers. MagnaChip has a manufacturing and design center in South Korea. The close proximity to their largest customers such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) allows for fast product turnaround time. This reduces shipping costs and provides great customer service as products are received quickly.

MagnaChip capitalizes on their competitive advantages by targeting high growth markets. The company does this by leveraging their engineering/manufacturing expertise to deliver new products/services where they are most in demand.

The company also strives to broaden their customer base and increase business with existing customers. This strategy should ensure steady future growth as MagnaChip grows its business for various electronics applications. The company's products for these applications include: display drivers, audio encoding/decoding devices [codecs], timing controllers, interface circuits, voltage regulators, switches, and converters. These are components that are used in various electronic devices such as televisions, smartphones, PCs/notebooks, tablets, automotive displays, consumer appliances, and industrial applications such as power suppliers, photovoltaic converters, LED lighting and motor drives.

Bargain Valuation

MagnaChip's stock fluctuated significantly recently along with the market's volatility. The stock has been trading in a range between $9 and $13. The stock is now trading on the low end of that range with a low forward PE of 8.8. This is 68% below the Specialized Semiconductor industry's forward PE of 27.5.

MagnaChip's valuation is too low for a company expected to grow revenue at 6% in 2018 and 7.5% in 2019 (consensus). Analysts are expecting the company to grow earnings at 2.6% in 2018 and 37% in 2019. Frankly, 2.6% EPS growth appears to be too low for 2018. However, the low growth for 2018 could be due to an expected increase in R&D expenses in 2018 as the company invests in new initiatives for OLED technology to drive future growth.

If we assume the consensus estimates will be accurate, the average of 2018 and 2019 EPS growth is 19.8% per year. So, if 2018 turns out with low EPS growth, 2019's growth will more than make up for 2018's low growth. That's why I like to look at MagnaChip as a 2-year investment opportunity. Overall, the low valuation should allow the stock to appreciate at a strong pace at least in-line with earnings growth with the potential to exceed the pace of earnings growth on PE expansion.

MagnaChip's Risks

Investors could be valuing MagnaChip with a low valuation due to the following risks:

MagnaChip has a small amount of customers making up a large portion of their revenue. The top 10 customers comprised 57% of revenue in 2017. Loss of business from any of these customers would have a significant negative impact on MagnaChip's revenue.

The good news is that MagnaChip is working on lowering this risk by broadening their customer base. The company made an improvement over 2016, where the top 10 customers comprised 64% of revenue. So, the company's efforts to add more customers should allow this percentage to drop further going forward.

The other risk is that the company has high total debt of $303 million with negative operating cash flow of $18.44 million. This means that the company is at risk of doing another share offering to raise capital which could dilute shareholders. MagnaChip did do a share offering in 2017. Another share offering would likely result in a drop in the share price as 2017's share offering led to a 15% drop in the stock. With that said, MagnaChip is working on optimizing asset utilization, ROIC, and cash flow generation. So, we'll have to see how the balance sheet and cash flow improves over time.

Outlook for MagnaChip

Since there could be some choppiness in the pace of earnings growth year-to-year, I will project 2 years out through 2019. I also think other investors will look beyond 2018 and factor in 2019's projected growth. MagnaChip's top line growth will be driven by increased business to existing customers and the increase of new customers going forward.

I'm giving the stock a two-year price target of about $13.30. That represents an approximate 40% gain over the current price. That would take the forward PE of 8.8 up to 12.4 based on 2019's expected EPS of $1.07 That would still be significantly below the Specialized Semiconductor industry's forward PE of 27.5. The stock is likely to be driven higher on anticipated earnings growth and on PE expansion from the below average valuation.

The increase in stock price could move faster than my projection. The stock has moved 30% within just a month or two in the past year. So, if the market remains volatile, it is possible the stock could increase 40% within one year as investors price in two years worth of earnings growth in a short amount of time. Analysts are projecting a one-year price target of $14.70, implying 56% upside for the stock. However, I am staying more conservative due to the risk factors that I discussed.

The volatility in the stock could make MagnaChip more of a trade for many investors rather than a buy and hold type investment.

Let me know what you think in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.