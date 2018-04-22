The Technicals Of Tesla - Part 2

Trading is never easy. It's a game of choices. So is investing. I've decided to share some of my experience with Tesla (TSLA) because I've heard so many people claim that while Tesla (TSLA) is definitely going to crash, no one can possibly know when. Those deeply in that camp unsurprisingly seem to be the most averse to and/or critical of technical analysis.

As both a fundamental analyst first, and technical trader second, I find this curious and my larger hope is people will open their minds a bit to seeing how more sophisticated price action (multi-time frame, candles, volume etc) and market relationships (relative strength, short interest) can help guide (confirm/non-confirm) fundamental views of a company. As a Chartered Financial Analyst and a Chartered Market Technician this has pretty much always been my approach.

This piece today will update the trade status, but also show why charts play such a big role in overall trading vehicles, positioning, and risk management.

And as I said last time, for all the knowledge of the company, if you can't time it, it simply doesn't matter....

Long Term Chart

First the long term chart. I left the last article with this thought....

And since we've seen both the 290 level and the uptrend off the 2012 breakout level break. I know some non-technical people that started to cite the above weekly chart as part of their long thesis (pre-breakdown). That's when I knew they were in trouble. Bottom line as of this article, the trend is broken.

Short Thesis

For those who did not read the first article, a very quick summary of my short thesis outlined in 'The Technicals of Tesla' can be seen below. I basically put it all into one chart.

Point 1-Phoney CFO#

Point 2-Artificial Short Squeeze

Point 3-High Yield raise, overall distribution

Hopefully the above chart is helpful in thinking about how markets come together. Just because a stock is expensive, losing money, and not going down, does not mean charts are useless or markets are broken. Liquidity, behavioral finance (artificial squeezes) and a variety of less quantifiable factors play a role. Timing is everything indeed.

Trade update...

I showed the initial entry at the 347 area utilizing long term ITM (in the money) puts with willingness to add up to 350 (Feb 20th). Luckily price topped out shortly thereafter at 360. Although I don't disclose where exactly I operate, I will expand on positioning, risk management, and return in this article because there was some confusion last go round. Here again was the entry on February 20th.

A lot has happened in the last 30 days, (NTSB, credit downgrade, Musk tweets etc) so let's get started.

March 21st

After topping at 357, price almost instantly ran to 310. You can see below all I really did was warn about an short term support to my members. For chart enthusiasts, note how switching to a line chart helps find some closing price levels (vs intraday candle data).

March 26th

5 days later price got worse as we dipped to the lower 290 level. For members I urged some caution and to take profits depending on where they were positioned. For me I was going for the breakdown (always had been the plan). I actually had way more time than I expected I'd have when I first setup short because price moved essentially overnight to the 290 level. This made things easy.

There were some comments about this being a 'stupid trade' because of all this 'support'. I laughed a bit because before I started trading 'turns' I probably would have said the same thing. But the reality is support is meant to be broken, and being in front of the crowd is beyond ideal. You just have to know who the weaklings are first.

March 28th

Two days later on the 28th, the flood gates opened. Now, I simply could not have known what was to come. I have been asked all kinds of silly things from did I know about the downgrade to 'well if this hadn't happened or that hadn't happened' then the stock would have gone up. No, no and no. Just no.

This is a game and every move has a cost, that's why it's called trading. I take calculated risks given my understanding of a situation. If Tesla (TSLA) was ever going to break through the 290 level, this was going to be it. I discussed why at length in my previous article (also see original Feb 20th post commentary). If the debt was going to be downgraded, then somewhere around the time frame mentioned would be reasonable. I digress.

Here's what I did....(sold the news)

Over the next few days price would basically waffle and drift lower to an eventual low of 244. Then JPM came out with this doozy below (big sign of excess bearishness).

The key point is this June 2018 100 dollar put recommendation may have had some deep option mispricing (part of their thesis), but for actual trading vehicles it's a total joke.

Sure enough over the next few days shares jumped as Musk came in to defend the stock. Again, impossible to know. Just some experience meets intuition meets making a decision.

'Taking 1/4 profit and selling spreads'

Because there seemed to be some confusion last time about profitability, I thought I would dive a little deeper into my operations. For those with option experience, skip ahead. For those who want to understand how this pays off here is a 'template' with real pricing from longer dated chains. It will give an idea of how it all works. For all I know I sold some puts to readers here (hopefully not).

1. Long the longer dated puts

Below is a chart of some long dated puts on Tesla (TSLA). You can see price basically went from the 50 (point 1) range to a high about 120 (point 2). Then they fall dramatically (point 3) but have since stabilized at about -30% from the peak and still 'about' +70% from the low. Not bad, but we can do more.

2. Selling Spreads into the 'event'

Below is a chart of essentially puts with a strike right below the downgrade gap down day (260 range). You can see they peaked at about 45 and are off about 45% from the peak. There are many ways to play this, such as calendars and so forth changing the math a bit but, this is meant for illustrative puporses.

For super detailed readers, please note the inability for these particular options to close above the gap down day for any meaningful period of time. Again this is a 'template' for simplicity, but there were some badly priced options those few days. Real time trading naturally involves a little more analysis.

The math on the works out to approximately an 84% upside capture of the move while the stock has rebounded nearly 50% of the entire down move. The reason this trade works so well is four-fold.

Being in the money on the long side with time, limited vol related exposure

Having an event drive volatility up

Taking advantage of the vol spike and selling some into that (1/4 minimum off the table), i.e pocket the vol premium

Selling near and/or out of the money puts as the hedge on a part of the remaining 75% position, i.e. sell the vol premium

Readers will note out of the 4 above, 3 are my choices. 1 is out of my hands (the most important one). Ultimately that is what trading and risk management is about.

This could have easily turned into a dud trade. It could have gone against me out of the gate (happens when trying to fade a turn), I could have sold all at the first support just to take first profit (used to do this all the time), I could have used different vehicles and/or not sold spreads (short term puts, out of money, or any variety of things that would make it at best breakeven). You get the idea. It's work.

Conclusion

Hopefully the above expands further on the conversation of not only the initial Tesla (TSLA) trade but a bit about options, risk management, positioning, and overall profit. Ultimately I use a fundamental approach and then overlay technicals across everything I am involved in (Fusion Trading). Tesla (TSLA) I figure is a great vehicle to show this because even the most technically cynical participants understand how fundamentally flawed the company is. What a great opportunity to expand the toolbox.

Till next time, thanks for reading...





Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.