This High-Growth Dividend Aristocrat Has Increased Its Dividend By 20% In The Past Year

ADP has increased its dividend for 40+ years. In the past year, ADP has increased its dividend twice, for total dividend growth of 20%+.

By Bob Ciura

Stocks that have long histories of dividend increases might be associated with bloated, slow-growing companies. Dividend-paying stocks might not be the most exciting to own, but they aren’t all lumbering giants. Several of the Dividend Aristocrats, which have increased their dividends for 25+ consecutive years, still raise their dividends at very high rates each year. You can see all 53 Dividend Aristocrats here.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) is one of the highest-growth Dividend Aristocrats. Not only has ADP raised its dividend for 40+ years in a row, but it has increased its dividend twice in the past year. First, ADP increased its quarterly dividend by 10.5% on 11/7/17. It increased its dividend again on 4/11/18, by 9.5%. Taken together, the company has increased its quarterly dividend by 21% in the past year.

ADP does not have a high current yield, but it is a very strong dividend growth company.

Business Overview

ADP is a business outsourcing services company. It was founded in 1949, and began with a single client. In the nearly 70 years since, ADP has grown into the leading payroll and human resource outsourcing company, with approximately 700,000 clients worldwide.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 3

ADP has two business segments:

Employer Services (68% of revenue)

Professional Employer Organization Services (29% of revenue)

Interest On Funds Held For Clients (3% of revenue)

ADP provides services including payroll, benefits administration, and human resources management, to companies of all sizes. ADP enjoys high demand for these services, as companies would prefer to outsource these functions, to better focus on their core business activities. It also earns interest on funds held for its clients, which works as a nice additional revenue stream. ADP has a highly diversified client list. No single customer represents more than 2% of annual revenue.

The company has undergone a significant restructuring in recent years. In 2014, ADP spun off its human capital management business, which now trades as CDK Global (CDK). It reshaped its business model to place greater emphasis on helping clients streamline their business functions, by investing in cloud-based software. The restructuring has served the company well, through higher growth rates. For example, in fiscal 2017, ADP’s total revenue increased 6%, to $12.4 billion. Excluding the impact of currency exchange, organic revenue increased 7% for the year. The company has continued to grow to start fiscal 2018.

Growth Prospects

Two key growth catalysts for ADP are continued increases in payrolls, and regulation. First, as the economy continues to grow at a modest rate, businesses are adding employees. The number of employees on ADP clients' payrolls in the U.S. increased by 2.4% in fiscal 2017. Strong employment gains have continued in 2018. ADP’s employment report for March showed a 241,000 increase in non-farm private employment. Next, the increasingly complex regulatory environment creates significant compliance costs for businesses.

These growth catalysts have helped ADP continue its positive momentum in the current fiscal year. On 1/31/18 ADP reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings results.



Source: Earnings Presentation, page 4

Revenue of $3.24 billion rose 8.4% year-over-year, and beat analyst estimates by $60 million. Adjusted earnings-per-share of $0.99 beat by $0.09, or 10%. Earnings-per-share increased 14% from the same quarter a year ago.

Employer Services and PEO Services revenue increased 4% and 15%, respectively, last quarter. Helping to boost growth this year is the January acquisition of WorkMarket, a leader in cloud-based freelance management. This is a savvy acquisition to enter a growing corner of the U.S. employment market, which is freelance workers.

Not only did ADP handily beat analyst expectations for the most recent quarter, but the company also raised its full-year forecast. ADP now expects fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share growth of 12% to 13%. Revenue is expected to increase 7% to 8% for 2018.

Source: Earnings Presentation, page 6

ADP’s growth is fueled by its competitive advantages, of which it has many. ADP has a deep connection with its customers, and it enjoys a strong reputation for customer service. This helps keep customer retention very high. ADP enjoys tremendous scale, that its competitors cannot match. As a global company, ADP is uniquely positioned to help companies that have employees on multiple continents.

Valuation & Expected Returns

Compared with 2017 adjusted earnings-per-share of $3.70, ADP expects 12% to 14% growth for 2018. As a result, fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings-per-share are likely to be in a range of $4.14 to $4.22. At the midpoint of this range, ADP stock has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.8. In the past 10 years, ADP stock held an average price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. This is a fairly rich valuation, but not altogether surprising for a high-growth, industry-leading business.

Source: ValueLine

The stock appears to be fairly valued, meaning investors are not likely to see continued expansion of the price-to-earnings ratio as a driver of shareholder returns. That said, returns will still be generated by earnings growth and dividends. The good news is, the company is growing at a high rate, meaning returns can still be quite satisfactory. A potential breakdown of future returns is as follows:

6%-8% revenue growth



2% share repurchases

2.3% dividend

In this forecast, total returns would reach 10%-12% per year, including dividends. This is a strong rate of return, assuming the price-to-earnings ratio remains constant. If the valuation multiple declines from current levels, it would reduce annual returns for the stock.

Dividend Analysis

ADP’s dividend is highly secure, with room for future increases. With the recent dividend increase, ADP’s forward annualized dividend payout is $2.76 per share. This represents a current yield of 2.3%, which is at least above the average yield for the S&P 500 Index. And, ADP consistently raises its dividend at high rates, meaning investors’ yield on cost will rise quickly.

Source: 2017 Investor Presentation, page 8

The forward annual payout of $2.76 represents a dividend payout ratio of approximately 65%. This is near the company’s stated target dividend payout ratio, and leaves plenty of room for continued dividend growth, particularly if earnings-per-share keep rising at a high rate.

Final Thoughts

ADP is a strong business. The company maintains a large list of customers, and it holds a top position in the industry. This gives it a wide economic “moat”, a term popularized by investing legend Warren Buffett, to demonstrate a company’s durable competitive advantages.

Indeed, ADP’s moat keeps competitors at bay, and leads to high profitability. There should be plenty of growth going forward, both in terms of earnings, as well as dividends. The U.S. economy is growing, meaning employers continue to add jobs. ADP is not a deeply undervalued stock, but it is still a good choice for steady dividend growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.