NextEra Vs. PPL: A Thunderdome Match

Why these two companies for a match-up?

One of the goals I have for my portfolio is to increase the amount I have invested in utility companies. I go into all the reasons why I like utilities in this article. Right now I have about 21% of my portfolio in utilities (my broker divides this up into utilities, 15%, and communication services, 6%). I want to get that total to around 25%, so I am currently buying utility company stocks. I collect dividends and buy new shares when I have $1500, which I should have around the end of this month.

I had been planning on buying shares of PPL Corp (PPL), but when writing the article on how my picks of utility companies from last year had done, NextEra Energy (NEE) came to my attention. I had originally ranked NEE in 7th place, but its dividend increase last year was more than twice the predicted amount. While I certainly don’t expect a 27% increase again this year, that increase last year makes it more attractive.

So I will pit these two companies and their stocks against each other, and will buy the winner. To score them, I will assign 3 points between them depending on how each does on my 4 key characteristics in the past: growing markets or revenues, growing profits, handling debt well, and growing dividends. I will look at the CCC List to get information on dividends and analysts’ projections of earnings growth.

I will also award each 1 point if the current market price is below the buy price as determined by DDM, an additional point for every 25 basis points above 1 in the ratio of buy price to market price and a point to the company with the highest ratio. The company with the highest point total wins.

How have NEE and PPL done at growing markets or revenues?

Using the YChart above to examine revenue growth over the last 20 years, I first see that both have more than doubled revenue. It looks to me like NEE has both grown revenue faster and in a more consistent fashion. So out of the 3 points for this category, I will give both a point for strong growth, with the third point going to NEE for faster and more consistent growth.

I would be worried about the big drop in revenue that PPL saw earlier in this decade, if it hadn’t happened more than 3 years ago and if revenues hadn’t recovered since then. I will look to see how earnings were during that same period to see if I need to be worried.

How well has each done at growing earnings?

In the YChart above I can see that NEE has done a much better job of growing EPS than has PPL. NEE was more consistent and in the last year or so grew EPS a lot faster than PPL. I will award NEE one point for that achievement. I also note that I don’t see anything in the EPS chart to reinforce my concern over the revenue swings for PPL.

While past earnings growth is important as it can help in predicting what will happen in the future, growth projections are more important. So first I will look to see what the managements of PPL and NEE say about future earnings.

So based on their own management’s prediction of how they will do in the near future, it seems that NEE will grow earnings a little bit faster than PPL. Faster is better, so I will award another point to NEE.

While it’s good to see what management thinks about future growth, there are potential biases that could make those projections overly optimistic or overly pessimistic. Management might have too much faith in its abilities to execute various projects or cost cutting efforts. Similarly they could be setting the bar low, either consciously or unconsciously, in order to beat expectations. So I like to look at what analysts say as well. From the CCC List (which gets these numbers from finviz.com) I see that PPL is projected to grow earnings at a CAGR of 2.1% for the next 6 years. I see that NEE is projected to grow earnings over the same period by 8.9%. Clearly analysts are more skeptical of PPL’s growth potential than management and more optimistic than NEE’s management. This gives yet another point to NEE.

In the earnings section, PPL got entirely shut out. NEE is now ahead on points 5 to 1.

What about debt, how do they compare in managing the debt?

The slide above is from NEE’s latest earnings call. All 3 credit rating agencies rate it as investment grade. I will award NEE a point on that basis.

Above is what Moody’s rates NEE from their website. This adds some detail as to what specific rating in the Baa range NEE has, which is Baa1, the highest in that range.

PPL included the above slide in their latest earnings presentation (liked earlier in the article). PPL is rated investment grade by both Moody’s and S&P. I will award PPL a point on that basis.

The slide above gives additional details on Moody’s ratings of PPL from its website. Baa2 is lower than the Baa1 rating Moody’s gives NEE, so on that basis I will award NEE an extra point.

NEE wins the debt section with 2 points to then 1 awarded to PPL. NEE is ahead on total points 7 to 2.

What about dividends, how well are they doing at growing and supporting dividends?

In this section I will award 1 point each to the company that has the highest DGR for 10 and 5 year periods. I will award the third point for the company with the lowest payout ratio as reported in the CCC List.

For the 10 year DGR, PPL has 3.3% and NEE has 9.1%. NEE wins the point.

For the 5 year DGR, PPL has 3.1% and NEE has 10.7%. NEE wins the point. It’s worth noting that NEE scores so much better on the DGR metrics because its last 3 dividend increases have been about double the size of ones farther back in time.

On the payout ratio metric, PPL has a payout ratio of 77.7% while NEE only has a ratio of 60.7%. That not only gives the point to NEE but gives them a little more room to grow the dividend.

So with 3 points picked up based on past dividend growth, NEE now leads 10 to 2. At this point the only way that NextEra won’t win is if it is too expensive at this time.

How well is each company doing at turning my investment dollars into dividends?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

Looking at what NEE is likely to pay out in dividends over the next 12 months, I see that there are 3 payments of $1.11 left before NEE typically hikes the dividend. Assuming that the dividend is increased the same dollar amount as last time, this means the dividends for the next 12 months will be $4.5675. I am also going to assume that going forward the dividends will be increased 7%, the mid-point of management's EPS growth prediction.

Using those parameters, I calculate the NPV (net present value) of the predicted dividend stream is $165.54 with a buy price of anything under $165. Given the current market price of just under $161, that means the ratio of the buy price to the market price is 1.02. That gives NEE 1 point at this point.

Calculating the likely dividend payments to be made by PPL, I see that they have 3 payments of $0.41 left before they would typically raise the payment. That makes the likely dividend payment over the next 12 months, assuming a raise identical to the last one, of $1.6550. Given how pessimistic analysts were about the 5-year EPS growth prospects and the fairly high payout ratio, I will split the difference between the analysts and management and use a dividend growth rate of 3.5%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of the predicted dividend stream is $51.29. Because the growth of both earnings and revenues has been somewhat erratic over the last couple of years, I want a 10% discount from that to provide an additional margin of safety. That makes my buy price $47. Given the current market price of just under $28, the ratio of buy price to market price is 1.69. That gives PPL a total of 3 points, one point for being above 1 and 2 more points for being above 1.5.

Doing the best at turning investment dollars into dividend payments, PPL picks up another point. PPL wins this section, 4 to 1. Total points at this time are now 11 points for NEE and 6 points for PPL.

Conclusion

In many ways, NEE crushed PPL in this competition. However, as a dividend growth investor I want to buy companies that turn my investment dollars into dividend payments, and PPL at its current market price seems to be doing a very good job at this. I have no NEE shares currently, in part because I was worried that its reliance on renewable power sources might make it hard to generate profits. This last year’s performance, however, has erased any doubts I have that NEE can run such assets profitably. At this point, I will be buying NEE unless the price runs up over $170. And I will likely buy more $1500 chunks until that price is reached as well.

If my positions in PPL and NEE were about equal in size, I would alternate buying PPL and NEE with my first purchase being PPL. PPL is a good company at a very good price, and NEE is a very good company at a good price, so only my lack of any shares of NEE keeps me from adding some shares of PPL at this time.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan to buy shares of NEE, but not for a couple of weeks.