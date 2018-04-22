WestRock: Pick Up A Fast-Growing Segment Front-Runner At A Reasonable Price

Despite the half-decade of strong sales growth the stock is trading at a reasonable level against its peer and acquisition target, KapStone.

WestRock's debt level is arguably high, but some thing that is being proactively assessed from a profitability and cashflow angle.

WestRock (WRK) is one of the largest integrated producers of containerboard in the United States. Sales of corrugated packaging products accounted for 55.5% of the company’s net sales of $14.9 billion in fiscal 2017. As a company operating in one of the more mature industries in the market, WestRock has been growing by becoming a serial buyer of companies, which has allowed it to scale at a fast pace.

While the debt level is arguably high and does put a strain on the balance sheet, WestRock has a proactive strategy in place to increase its adjusted EBITDA by 20% in fiscal 2018 and nearly double it from $2.3 billion to $4 billion by 2022. The current valuation is not out of bounds considering that acquisitions will be the growth vehicle for the medium term. The company is aware of its debt position and is addressing it aggressively because of its growth model of choice, which makes it an attractive buy at the current price.

Let’s look at some of the recent acquisition and divestiture moves by the company, and also its recent performance and financial position to see if this makes for a good long-term addition to your portfolio.

M&A Activity

WestRock offloaded its Home, Health and Beauty business for nearly $1.025 billion last year while bringing in four packaging companies for $372 million. It also brought in Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd., a recognized leading global provider of print-based specialty packaging solutions. Early this year the company also agreed to buy its competitor, Kapstone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS) for $3.5 billion.

The company has decided to keep its focus tight on the paper and packaging business, which is a good move because things are looking good for the paper and packaging industry around the world. As e-commerce grows, it will keep increasing the demand for packaging. More importantly, WestRock has been addressing the changing landscape of the containerboard market, as evidenced by this excerpt from a 2014 press release covering a Technavio report on the containerboard market in North America:

“In 2014, WestRock launched the HyPerform line of kraftliner and fluting papers that are tamper-resistant and have a lower basis weight. These products are eco-friendly, with a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and 61% reduction in water consumption.”

Such initiatives, coupled with aggressive M&A moves, helps WestRock compete against several large international players as well as smaller regional players. This is certainly not a recession-proof industry, and demand will go up and down depending on the direction in which the economy swings. But on the positive side, this is a traditional, old-school business with size and scale as significant barriers to entry. Unlike the technology segment, where new technologies can up-end the entire industry in few years, disrupting the packaging industry is a lot harder.

Revenue and Profitability

WestRock’s net sales have steadily increased over the last five years and will continue to do so in the next several years, thanks to the company’s steady rate of acquisitions. In fiscal 2017 WestRock reported net sales of nearly $15 billion, with adjusted segment EBITDA hitting $2.3 billion.

The company still has plenty of work to do in order to improve its operating margins, but it's going to be a long-term, ongoing process due to the steady stream of acquisitions.

WestRock says that it expects its adjusted EBITDA to grow by 20% in fiscal 2018 as the company tries to take advantage of synergies that it can exploit from its recent acquisitions.



Over the medium term, WestRock expects adjusted segment EBITDA to grow at an 11% CAGR, and to nearly double its fiscal 2017 adjusted segment EBITDA of $2.3 billion to $4 billion by fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet and Debt

By the end of first quarter of 2018 WestRock had $306.4 million cash on hand against long-term debt of $5.365 billion. The company paid $64.8 million towards interest during the quarter, while $109.6 million was paid to investors in the form of cash dividends. WestRock had just $119.8 million as operating profits during the first quarter, while operating cash flow was $363.5 million.

Though the size and scale of the company’s operations in the paper and packaging industry remain its biggest strength, things are a bit tight on the balance sheet front. However, as we saw, there is plenty of scope for improving operating margins.

Valuation and Investment Case

Ben Graham’s intrinsic value calculator shows that the company is reasonably valued at the current price point, as the market is expecting the company to grow in mid-single digits over the long term.

The consensus forward PE of around 16 also shows that valuation is still not out of bounds despite strong inorganic growth.

A discounted cash flow analysis shows that the company needs to grow at 4% rate over the next ten years to support its current valuation. With acquisitions as its growth vehicle and profitability as its immediate focal point to help sustain its growth model, WestRock will necessarily focus on target companies that can be accretive to earnings. And that includes big fish like KapStone.

The current price point suggests slow long-term growth expectations, so investors can take advantage of the medium-term momentum that the company has built up in topline expansion while the stock continues to trade at the current level.

