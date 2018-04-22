Buy On Weakness - Textron

I like the stock but waiting for a dip is appropriate.

The company is massively benefiting from a strong economy with growth in every core segment.

Textron crushed earnings expectations in the first quarter of this year.

Textron (TXT) just published its earnings for the first quarter of 2018. The company massively beat estimates and was perfectly able to exploit the current economic growth trend. Going forward it seems to be an interesting buy if the economy stays its course.

Source: Textron

This Is What An Earnings Beat Looks Like

Textron, a diversified aerospace and defense company, had its biggest earnings beat of the last few years in the first quarter. Earnings per share came in at $0.72 versus expectations of $0.46. Even the most positive estimate could not come close.

Source: Estimize

This earnings beat equals a 57% growth rate on a year-on-year basis. This is the first positive reading since the third quarter of 2017. Furthermore, it is the third positive number since the second quarter of 2016.

Source: Estimize

Growth In Every Major Segment

The first quarter of this year showed strong sales growth of 6.6% to more than $3.3 billion. Total segment profit increased 27.4% while adjusted EPS was just $0.02 shy of doubling.

Source: Textron Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

The overview below gives you an even better breakdown of the four key segments. But first, let me give you a quick overview of the Q1 sales per segment (in billion of $) in order for you to understand which segments are the most important.

Textron Aviation - $1.01

Bell - $0.752

Textron Systems - $0.387

Industrial - $1.131

That being said, all segments are growing faster than the average industrial production growth rate of 3.88% in the first quarter of this year according to the Federal Reserve.

The key segment Textron aviation added 4.1% and was not affected by currency fluctuations. Industrial on the other hand added 14.0% including M&A. Excluding M&A and taking a weaker dollar into account, the growth rate comes down to 3.4%. This is slightly above the total average of 3.3% which suffered a bit from the 7.0% decline of Textron systems.

Source: Textron Q1/2018 Earnings Presentation

Moreover, Textron delivered 46 helicopters. This is an increase of more than 70% compared to 2017. Both the 505 and 412 models are seeing massive demand in Europe and on an international basis in general.

Textron also revealed the 407GXi at the HELI-EXPO which has a new Garmin avionic system and upgraded Rolls-Royce engines.

Textron Systems, which is by far the smallest segment saw declines due to the discontinuation of the SFW product line (sensors).

Aviation also saw strong sales due to the delivery of 36 jets which is an increase of 1 jet while commercial turboprops increased 9 units to a total of 29.

Analysts Are Increasingly Positive

Analysts are not missing that leading growth indicators like the ISM index are at record highs as I wrote in this article.

EPS estimates for 2018 are at $3.12 which is 12 cents higher than one month ago. 2019 EPS estimates are also accelerating and currently at $3.62. This indicates another 16% increase compared to 2018.

Source: 4-Traders

Moreover, 2018 got 5 upside revisions over the past 4 weeks versus only 2 downside revisions. 2019 got 4 upside revisions versus only one to the downside. Even 2020 got an upgrade already.

Source: NASDAQ

Personally, I agree with these upside revisions and believe that the company will continue to feel tailwinds as long as economic sentiment remains high as you can see below. I also discussed this graph in the article I linked in this article.

Textron has been a great performer. The stock price doubled after bottoming in 2016 (along with the economy). Moreover, it is interesting to see that the stock is moving up stepwise. Every major rally is being followed by a rather long sideways trend. That being said, the current post-earnings rally should be avoided. I like this one on dips but not after the most recent 10% rally.

Textron massively beat earnings in the first quarter. The company is perfectly able to exploit the current economic growth trend with strong growth in every core segment.

The company is also seeing strong demand in Europe and Asia while their renewed helicopters are well received among high net worth customers.

Moreover, the only revenue declines were due to discontinued sensor products that will be replaced on the long run.

I like this company but believe that we should wait for a 4-5% dip before any buying is appropriate.

