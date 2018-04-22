Kinder Morgan: Is The Worst Behind Us?

Image Source

What a start to 2018! All of the complacency in stock markets that has been visible for most of the last decade has finally given way - and the results have been a mixed bag for dividend investors. Many of the market’s stalwart names have fallen by the wayside as investors usher in a new era of stock valuation. Does anyone really know how the market will value the traditional energy companies in 10 years? What we do know is that certain sectors are better positioned than others in terms of the ways companies will be able to benefit and actually improve earnings performances after prior highs. One of those companies is Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and the recent dividend increase has reaffirmed both our stance and our long position. Kinder Morgan is doing all of the right things, and we expect the stock valuation to be supported by upcoming rallies in the prices of oil and natural gas that comprise our outlook for the remainder of the year.

Chart: CNN Money

Over the last five years, investor reaction in KMI has amounted to a bloodbath in share prices. Valuations in KMI are down -57.53% during this period, with recent activity showing a period of sideways indecision. This lack of buying activity is not entirely surprising, given the fact that Kinder Morgan has largely fanned the flames that created many of its credibility issues. But, at this stage, it is clear that Kinder Morgan has kept its promises and dividend investors are happy with the results. A dividend increase to of 60% came with an encouraging quarterly earnings report and guidance which shows that the company expects to meet 2018 targets for EBITDA and distributable cash flow. This is exactly what dividend investors needed to hear, and we believe this will be enough to propel the stock out of its persistently weak valuations. But you would not know any of this if you looked at the stock price alone. KMI is still trading lower by 8.63% on a YTD basis in a broader market that has managed to hold in mostly positive territory for the same period.

Crude Oil / Natural Gas Chart Source: FRED

Kinder Morgan owns or operates roughly 180 North American terminals and transports about 40% of all natural gas used by consumers in the U.S. That’s 80,000 miles of pipeline, and the sheer size of Kinder Morgan’s operations should be a supportive factor for share prices into the second part of this year. Through the end of 2017, downside volatility in energy markets (natural gas and crude oil, specifically) has slowed significantly. Some have suggested that we are currently seeing the early stages of an outright reversal. Is this possible? Our view is that this is not only possible - it is probable. The combined impact of broadly rising consumer inflationary pressures and a weaker U.S. dollar should help support energy prices for an extended period of time.

Source: EIA

On top of this, there are real supply issues that the market has yet to truly price into the value of the stock. In the early parts of this year, we began to see record withdrawal levels in the natural gas space.

Source: EIA

This puts Kinder Morgan in a unique position within the industry, in terms of its ability to capitalize on unmet consumer needs and these are all factors that support the outlook for revenues (and better dividend payouts) well into 2020.

Earnings Chart: Yahoo Finance

The early evidence has already become apparent. Kinder Morgan reported first-quarter earnings of $524 million (22 cents per share), which beat Wall Street’s expectations. KMI has few friends left in the market, so the improvement has likely taken some of the bears off-guard. On the downside, the company posted revenues of $3.42 billion for the period (falling below estimates).

WTI Crude Chart: Dividend-Investments.com

These numbers do not fully account for the market’s surging valuations in WTI crude oil, which have recently broken above prior double-top resistance levels near $67. There are clear trend changes that are developing at the macro level, and this could make undervalued energy producers like KMI more attractive to bulls looking to build exposure in the sector. In our view, this trend reversal alone could be enough to change the trading tone for the industry through the remainder of this year.

Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

KMI’s ability to grow its dividend does suggest that the worst is behind us (as far as the stock declines are concerned). This is the type of strategic direction that will instill confidence in a market that could be looking for value in energy stocks over the next few months. For these reasons, KMI should be moving higher by this time next year - and dividend investors can continue looking forward to a healthily improved yield-payout scenario. We are still holding in a very low-interest rate environment, and the stock’s 3.02% dividend yield will remain supremely attractive for long-term position holders.

What is your position on KMI? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.