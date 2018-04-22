IQIYI And Chill: The 'Netflix Of China' Can Be Your Next Multibagger

Recommendation: Buy iQIYI and chill by holding at least 3 to 5 years. Only those who can hold through high volatility over a long period will be disproportionately rewarded.

Invest wisely: The few months after an IPO tend to be volatile. Use dollar cost averaging to build a position over the course of the next 2 to 6 months.

With a price/sales of 4 and a sales growth rate of 55% in 2017, iQIYI has a significant upside potential compared to other leading online entertainment services.

iQiyi (IQ) – a spin-off from the “Google of China” Baidu (BIDU) that just raised $2.25 billion in its March 2018 IPO – is a leader in mainland China’s online video market. Its paying subscribers just increased from 5 million in May 2015 to 60 million in February 2018.

With revenue growing 55% in 2017, it’s easy to see significant potential in this young public company that is still valued at a reasonable price/sales of 4 compared to its peers.

Now, we firmly believe that to unlock the potential significant gains coming from an opportunity like iQIYI, you need first to make sure it’s the right investment for you. The investment thesis you are about to read relies on the kind of investor you are as much as the business fundamentals it highlights.

You have been warned.

The Art Of “Buying and Chilling”

Buying and holding a volatile investment for several years (described as “buy and chill” in the rest of this article) requires a certain temperament.

IQ will prove to be a volatile investment due to its nature: a recent US IPO from a high growth Chinese entertainment company organized as a VIE (variable interest entity). High growth companies can trigger a wide range of expectations from Wall Street over time. At any point, if these expectations aren’t met, the stock price can see draw-downs that would make most investors sell and run for the hills.

Ask yourself: would you be able to hold your position if you see a 30% draw-down? What about 50%? 70%? If the answer is “no”, this investment recommendation is probably not for you.

These heart-stopping draw-downs have been experienced not only by shareholders of high growth US companies like Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN), but also successful Chinese tech and entertainment companies like Baidu, Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), Weibo (WB), NetEase (NTES), Momo (MOMO), JD.com (JD) and more. These companies have achieved outstanding market-beating performance over the years for those who were able to buy and chill. Looking at the chart today, Netflix looks like a stock that went up and up for the last 10 years. Not so much if you look closer.

If you look at significant draw-downs as an opportunity to buy more and if you can hold for three to five years just to see how the story unfolds, you may have found your next multibagger in IQ.

Online video market in China: an industry with three main winners:

Source: Social Media and Mobile in China

Online entertainment with a focus on video streaming is dominated by three main competitors (owned or partially owned by leading Chinese tech giants):

iQIYI (Baidu)

(Baidu) Tencent Video (Tencent)

(Tencent) Youku Tudou (Alibaba)

Tencent Video and iQIYI are clear leaders in a two-way race to dominate mainland China’s online video market. According to Jefferies equity analyst Karen Chan:

It is coming down to these top two players, especially after Tencent Video doubled its paying subscribers in less than a year. Tencent Video and iQiyi already provide the most preferred combination of online video platforms watched by mainland viewers. Youku Tudou, the former online video market leader controlled by e-commerce titan Alibaba Group Holding, has remained firmly in third place behind those two platforms”

Other popular video streaming players in China include Sohu Video, Mango TV, Bilibili and Funsion. As the industry matures, we expect the barrier to entry for newcomers to increase and to see some consolidation around the three leaders.

As explained in our seeking alpha article related to Match Group and online dating, mobile is becoming the main revenue driver in the app economy across all industries. Tencent Video and iQIYI are neck-and-neck in both downloads and subscription revenue on mobile app stores worldwide in the most recent data released by Sensor Tower in 2018:

Macro tailwinds with outstanding growth expected in the coming years

Looking forward, the key players of the online video sector in China will benefit from outstanding growth for the years to come.

The most important take-away here is that the Chinese online video sector is expected to be one the fastest growing industries in the foreseeable future. iQIYI is a top player in this industry and is here to stay. As more Chinese consumers get access to high-speed internet and become more inclined to pay for online entertainment, iQIYI is in a great position to disproportionately benefit from that trend.

Leadership with a vision: an entertainment ecosystem focused on quality

When asked if it is accurate to call iQIYI the "Netflix of China", Tim Gong Yu (CEO of iQIYI) explained:

I describe our business model as "an online Disney." Like Netflix, some of our revenue comes from subscriptions, but we also have ad-supported content. We're not building theme parks in the real world like Disney, but we have online games that are developed from our original films and television series. Disney has brick-and-mortar shops; we have our own online malls, where we sell merchandise related to our content. We also have an internet fiction platform, a graphic novels service, and soon we will launch a channel for young adult fiction related to iQiyi’s films, TV series and variety shows. If a user is watching one of our films, they can jump to the graphic novels channel and check out some comics based on the same IP. Some hit internet novels are adapted into film or TV series. It's an ecosystem, not just a streaming video service.”

iQIYI joined the effort to professionalize China's online movie space and began offering an enticing 50-50 revenue split to titles that hit certain criteria for craftsmanship and quality.

According to Ge Xufeng, deputy general manager of iQIYI's membership business department:

With this model, the incentives between the platform and the content providers are highly congruous. We share the risks and the profits together, and we both have an incentive to market and promote the content to the best of our ability.”

Relationship with Baidu and the power of artificial intelligence

Netflix’ success is widely attributed to its algorithm and extensive amount of internal data enabling it to make the right decisions when investing in new content.

Baidu is considered a world leader in artificial intelligence research and is said to be on par with Google (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook (FB). AI is already providing great help to iQIYI in areas such as content filtering, image recognition, voice recognition, semantic recognition and audience forecasting.

More importantly, according to iQIYI management:

We are able to predict the box-office potential of a theatrical film release with a pretty high degree of accuracy, which helps us determine how much to spend on licensing before the film has come out. AI is improving the rate of return for our advertisers, and it has raised the efficiency of almost all of our website operations. It allows content creators to better understand user preferences; and it empowers us to push content to individuals according to their individual preferences in a very precise way. But this is just the beginning: AI will dramatically change the media and entertainment industry over the next five to 10 years.”

With Baidu’s full support (see Master Business Cooperation Agreement between iQIYI and Baidu), iQIYI is in a great position to benefit from the next breakthrough in AI and maintain on edge on competition through efficient investments in new content à la Netflix.

Multiple Growth Leverages (subscribers, ARPU)

Subscribers Growth

Much like Netflix, what makes iQiyi so attractive is:

Its clear leading position alongside Tencent video

In a growing online entertainment market.

It not only has the same opportunity with streaming growth, but also has a very attractive home market to sell into. If a) iQiyi continues its dominance of the streaming market and b) China’s entertainment industry grows at expected rates, the company could see a customer base blast past 200 million subscribers in the next five years.

In line with the move from legacy cable to Netflix or Amazon Prime Video models in the US, iResearch is expecting the shift from an ad-model toward a subscription model to accelerate in the coming years.

Source: iResearch

This transition in the business model is likely to move the mix of iQIYI users from free to paying subscribers, which will naturally help the retention of users in its ecosystem.

Average Revenue per User

Netflix has raised its monthly subscription at a faster rate than inflation. iQIYI should be able to do the same. iQiyi management’s emphasis on quality content will boost its pricing power.

More importantly, there is much more monetization potential beyond the subscription model. Not only the gaming side of its ecosystem sounds promising, but also the additional in-app purchase that can be offered for video content. Think about Amazon Prime Video: some content is free for prime members, but some content can be offered a la carte for a few extra dollars.

Valuation (versus Netflix and other consumer-facing entertainment platforms)

Source: Form F-1

iQIYI is a behemoth, even by Netflix’s international footprint standard.

By end of 2017, it already had:

51 million paying subscribers

126 million mobile daily active users

422 million mobile monthly active users

Source: Digiday

iQIYI operates in the one market Netflix doesn’t dominate: China. In March 2017, they signed an original content licensing deal enabling iQIYI to distribute Netflix original series such as Stranger Things through their own platform.

iQIYI had only 5 million paying subscribers back in May 2015, and just reached 60 million in February 2018 (about half of Netflix). Similarly, IQ posted sales growth of 55% and is still in an early phase of its growth compared to Netflix.

Metric Netflix iQIYI Subscribers 119 million 60 million Sales in 2017 $11.7 billion $2.7 billion Sales Growth in 2017 32% 55% Market Cap $144 billion $13 billion

Source: Yahoo finance

Netflix has roughly 4X higher sales and 2X the number of paying streaming customers, but its valuation is roughly 10X as large as iQIYI.

Netflix has a stretched valuation with a price/sales of 12. It is a global product, which certainly explained part of the difference in valuation when compared to a company focused on the Chinese market. But if we look at iQIYI’s main competitors on the mainland, both Chinese Internet behemoths Tencent and Alibaba are richly valued as well, with price/sales ratio of 13 for both companies.

As the Chinese market is maturing, investors will eventually treat iQIYI the same way they are already treating Tencent and Alibaba. Wall Street tends to reward growth over time eventually, and could become comfortable giving IQ a price/sales ratio more in line with other industry leaders.

A price/sales ratio of 10 would already give iQiyi a valuation of $27 million if we rely on 2017 revenue alone and ignore future growth: it already makes IQ a potential two-bagger compared to its market cap today.

Conclusion

If we combine the projected strong growth of the online video sector in China with iQIYI's existing leading position, it’s easy to see its potential as a multibagger in your portfolio.

The long-term vision of its leadership, focused on a full online ecosystem with incentives to creators to deliver high quality content are even more reasons to be excited about the future of the company.

Investors tend to be extra cautious with Chinese tech and entertainment companies in their early public life due the inherent risks of the VIE structure and the lack of transparency. But if we look at the historical performance of high profile Chinese tech IPOs in the US, you can see how rewarding the adventure can be. We have invested in most of them and have enjoyed the rewards.

Should you decide to take a long position in IQ, keep in mind that the IPO happened only a few weeks ago. High volatility should be expected, particularly in the coming months. We strongly recommend you use dollar-cost averaging to build your position over the course of 2 to 6 months. For example, buy one third of your intended position today, another third next month, and the last third in two months.

If you think you have it in you to be able to buy iQIYI and chill over the next three to five years, we think you have found yourself your next multibagger.

