Johnson & Johnson Sells Off After Earnings

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported revenue of $20.01 billion and eps of $2.06. The company delivered a revenue and earnings beat, but the stock is off about 3.5% post-earnings. Below is my takeaway on the quarter.

Single Digit Organic Revenue Growth

All three of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) key product segments experienced revenue growth last quarter. Consumer was up 5%, Pharmaceutical (49% of total revenue) was up 19% and Medical Devices (34% of total revenue) grew 13%. I expect revenue growth from Consumer and Medical Devices to be steady going forward, but Pharmaceutical could the wild card. It could determine if the company's stated revenue growth remains in the double-digit range or not.

Of Pharmaceutical's $9.8 billion in revenue the immunology segment represented over 30%. Immunology grew 3.8%. Stelara (Crohn's disease, psoriasis) grew revenue 29% Y/Y, which helped offset the 17% fall of in Remicade. Remicade has been hit by competition from biosimilars. Stelera has grown despite the introduction JNJ's Tremfya (psoriasis); Tremfya generated $47 million in revenue in Q4 2017 and $72 million this quarter. Combined revenue growth of Tremfya and Stelara was impressive.

Oncology (24% of total Pharmaceutical revenue) was up 45% Y/Y. Imbruvica and Zytiga grew revenue 44% and 62%, respectively. In January Zytiga lost and inter partes review ("IPR") from Argentum Pharmaceuticals and could lose exclusivity by Q4 2018. Of note is that $585 million of Pharmaceutical's revenue came from the Q2 2017 acquisition of Actelion, a leader in pulmonary hypertension. Sans the Actelion deal, Pharmaceutical's organic growth would have been closer to 12%.

For 2018 the company expects to grow revenue in the 4% to 5% range. Sans acquisitions and divestitures revenue should grow 3% to 4%.

So in summary, as you update your models for the guidance I just provided, I’d like to make a few key points. We expect our operational sales growth to range between 4% and 5% and our underlying growth excluding the impact of acquisitions [ph] and divestitures to be approximately 3% to 4% which is an acceleration from 2017.

JNJ's expected 2018 organic revenue growth in the low single-digits sounds about right for company with $80 billion or more and annual revenue growth. However, it is much lower than its headline line revenue growth in the double-digit range. Investors may have to get used to low single-digit revenue growth going forward.

Is JNJ's Valuation Justified?

Management expects adjusted EPS for 2018 to range from $ to $8.20 per share - an 11% growth rate at the midpoint of the range. At $127 per share JNJ trades at over 15x forward EPS. Investors need to decide if 4% to 5% top-line growth and 11% EPS growth justifies a 15x forward p/e multiple. The general rule is that if a stock is expected to growth earnings at 11% then it should trade at a p/e multiple of around 11x.

The dividend yield of 2.6% is decent, but is it enough to reward investors for a potential loss of principal? I doubt it. If JNJ traded at 12x forward earnings (slightly above its expected growth in EPS) it would trade at less than $100. As the Fed continues to remove the punch bowl stocks could begin to trade based on traditional fundamentals. That likely means JNJ is headed lower.

Conclusion

JNJ could increase drug prices to goose its top line growth or hike the dividend yield to convince bulls to stick around. Nonetheless, at over 15x forward p/e I rate JNJ a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.