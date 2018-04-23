Sberbank: Buying Opportunity

An excellent report for the first quarter and the announcement of a record dividend can help the company to recover in the short term.

In my previous article, I recommended abstaining from buying Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) because the growth of its shares was too long and the correction was necessary. And this correction happened together with the fall of the entire stock market of Russia on Monday, April 9. Now Sberbank is extremely cheap and has the potential to continue its long-term growth.

Sberbank has fallen hard

The fall of Sberbank shares was due to the imposition of US sanctions on Russian companies, including publicly traded Rusal (OTC:RUALF) and En+. There are two main reasons why Sberbank fell so badly all of last week. First, the outflow of foreign funds. The imposed sanctions created a real panic in the Russian stock market, and Sberbank is the main component of both Russian indices, and the Russian stock market as a whole has suffered the most.

The second negative moment for the company was Rusal's statement on April 9 about a possible technical default on its obligations. And the main creditor of Rusal is Sberbank, and Rusal's debts are about 2.5% of all the bank's assets. But the head of the Sberbank, German Gref, stated that he does not see this as a significant problem and that the assets of companies that are under sanctions are well-covered. This means the shares of Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) are in collateral for loans to Rusal. According to some forecasts, the imposed sanctions will bring Sberbank profit reduction by 5% this year. Therefore, in the absence of escalation of the conflict between Russia and the United States, the bank's losses will be minimal.

Despite this, shares of Sberbank lost more than 20% of their value over the past week.

2018

In early April, Sberbank reported on Russian reporting standards, RAS, for the first quarter of 2018, and the bank looks excellent. Net interest income increased +7.2% compared to the first quarter of 2017, and the increase was due to a growth in the volume of operating assets and a decrease in the cost of borrowed funds from customers. Net profit grew +26.4% and amounted to 196 billion rubles (about $3.25 billion). The return on assets was a record 3.4%, and the return on equity was 23%.

The bank also broke its own record for the market share. Its market share by the assets of the entire banking system is 29.3%, and 40.9% in the retail lending market.

Already on Tuesday, Sberbank shares began to grow on the news of record dividend payments for 2017. In general, in 2-3 years, it may become the leader in dividend yield among all European banks, and there are several reasons for this. The first, of course, is high growth rates of profit, and the second is that Sberbank is a state-owned company and should direct at least 50% of its profits to dividends.

(Source: Sberbank website, picture by the author)

Despite this, the payout ratio was only 36% this year, but the amount of dividends paid increased by 2 times compared to the previous year. In total in 2018, Sberbank will allocate 271 billion rubles (about $4.5 billion) or 12 rubles per share for dividends. The current price of one share of Sberbank on the Moscow Stock Exchange is 215 rubles, hence the yield from the current price will be 5.6%. In 2019, it is very likely that Sberbank will allocate the necessary 50% of net profit for dividends, which I estimate will be about 800 billion (taking into account potential losses from loans to Rusal). For one share it will come out just over 17 rubles, which from the current price will give a 7.9% yield.

The long-term driver for the bank's revenue growth will be an active increase in demand for mortgages in Russia. In the first quarter, retail loans of Sberbank grew 1.8 times compared to the first quarter of 2017, and most of this growth was by mortgage loans. The demand for mortgages will grow not only because of a key interest rate reduction but also because of the renovation program in Moscow, within which thousands of new buildings will be built. And also because of a change in the Russian legislation on the principles of construction financing, according to which new construction of buildings will be financed not with the money of future owners of apartments but with bank loans.

Conclusion

Sberbank unreasonably lost about 20% of its value within a few days. This state of affairs allows us to buy shares of the largest Russian bank with a large discount. Also, do not forget that Sberbank has been a very cheap company for a long time by market multiples, P/E of Sberbank - 6.2x, while, for example, HSBC has a P/E of 17.7x and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) of 10.3x. But, of course, Russian companies are associated with high political risks, and the events of April 9th prove why this is so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.