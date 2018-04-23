Yandex Has Suddenly Become Cheap

The company's shares fell sharply in price due to the weakening of the ruble.

After the deal with Uber (UBER) in July 2017, I was very negative about Yandex (NYSE:YNDX) shares because I was sure that the Federal Antimonopoly Service would not allow such merger. Despite this, Yandex shares grew all the rest of the year and in March they already cost $44 per share. Now that the Yandex share is at $33 and the company's capitalization is about $10 billion, I believe that it's time to consider Yandex for buying.

Financials

In 2017, Yandex showed a significant increase in revenue +24% Y/Y to $1.6 billion. Net profit has grown even stronger despite the costs related to Yandex Taxi. For 2017, net profit was $150 million, +28% Y/Y.

Yandex shows revenue and profit growth in the last few years except for 2015-2016, when the company's dollar-denominated results were affected by the devaluation of the ruble, but we'll talk about this at the end of the article.

From the standpoint of financial health, Yandex looks perfect: the company does not use borrowed funds at all, and short-term assets exceed short-term liabilities by more than 2 times.

Valuation

According to Finviz, TTM P/E of Yandex is more than 77, but the forward P/E is only 22. Such a strong spread is associated with the ride-hailing segment of Yandex and the forecasted exchange rates. Therefore, for the valuation of Yandex, I decided to separately evaluate each of the company's segments, based on the multiples of competitors and recent mergers of the company itself.

Source: Yandex Report

Yandex's core business

Let's start with the main segment of the company - Search and Portal. In total, this segment occupies 90% of Yandex's revenue. As a peer group, I chose several companies with a similar business model: Chinese search service - Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), the main Russian competitor of Yandex - Mail.ru Group and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). All listed companies have roughly the same growth rates of revenue and profits.

In 2017, revenue for the Search and Portal segment was $1.45 billion. The average P/S multiplier for this peer group is 6.7x. Then the capitalization of Yandex's Search and Portal segment alone is $9.715 billion. If we do the calculation with adjusted net profit, the result will be 20-25% lower, but the results of 2017, in my opinion, are much lower than the potential results in 2018 (Q4 2017 net profit +189% compared to Q4 2016), what proof such difference in the company's current and forward P/E multiples. Therefore, I consider the P/S multiplier to be more acceptable, although its result gives a very optimistic valuation.

In the Russian market of search services, Yandex occupies 56% of the total market, while on the Android platforms Yandex's share is 45%.

Yandex Taxi

This segment of the business is still unprofitable by EBITDA, while revenue in 2017 increased by 111% compared to 2016. And the number of completed rides has grown 2.5 times.

As the value of the combined company, I will use $3.8 billion, which was indicated at the merger of Yandex and Uber (UBER) in July last year.

The combined company already plans to conduct an IPO in 2019.

Yandex Market

The third-largest segment of the company is the e-commerce platform Yandex Market. At the end of 2017, the company raised $500 million of investment from Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY), with a valuation of $1 billion. On the opportunities of Yandex in e-commerce, I wrote in my last article.

Other

In addition to the three main areas of business, Yandex has Classifieds and Experiments segment. This segment includes small but ambitious projects of the company, including the service for the sale of cars - Auto.ru and all media services (including KinoPoisk, Yandex.Music, Yandex.Afisha, and Yandex.TV program).

Revenue for them in 2017 amounted 3.7 billion rubles (about $65 million). And growth compared to 2016 was more than 70%. If we take the same multiplier as in the case of the core business, we get $435 million.

Summation

And now we will sum up all segments of the company:

Search and Portal $9.715 billion Yandex Taxi $3.8 billion Yandex Market $1 billion Other $0.435 billion Total $14.95 billion

Total equity value is $14.95 billion. The current capitalization of Yandex is $10.8 billion, which leaves the potential for growth of 38%.

Final thoughts

The current drop in Yandex's shares was due to imposed sanctions from the US and with the subsequent weakening of the ruble. Yandex painfully reacts to changes in the USD/RUB currency pair and shows growth when the ruble is strengthening. Given the fact that the current ruble weakening was temporary, Yandex shares can fully recover after correction in the near future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.