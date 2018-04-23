Is J.C. Penney Really Comparable To Sears Holdings?

In this article, the financial performance of Penneys and Sears are compared, showing that JCP is demonstrating vastly superior performance and is much more likely to survive than SHLD.

During this period, I have read about the difficulties faced by Sears and J.C. Penney, predicting significant business problems for both retailers resulting in both facing probable, similar outcomes.

An article in December by Darren McCammon of the Cash Flow Kingdom entitled "J.C. Penney's Bond KTP More Beneficial Than the Stock" prompted me to take yet another look at all of the securities of J. C. Penney securities. This would include both the common shares (JCP) as well as four bond trusts (KTP, PFH, JBN and JBR), all of which hold J.C. Penney debt instruments.

Over the past few years, particularly in the past two years, so-called brick-and-mortar retailers have been under pressure from online retail such as Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). The market has responded by driving down the market prices of retail securities as well as real estate companies providing them space to operate. This repricing of retail-related securities appears to me at times to be somewhat indiscriminate, failing to distinguish those retailers pro-actively responding to the challenge from those behind the curve in terms of their responses.

In particular, I have read a string of articles about retail REITs where specific REITs will have a problem because they have so many Sears and Penneys stores as tenants. Penneys is often likened to Sears (SHLD), but almost never to other retailers. Others point out expected bankruptcies for Penneys and Sears or make other suggestions that Penneys and Sears are two peas in a pod. In each case, while the suggestion is made off-hand as if it is self-evident that these retails have a lot in common, little has been done to actually demonstrate the point. Thus, I became interested in finding out whether these two retailers have more in common or whether Penneys has more in common with other retailers having arguably much higher probability of survival - e.g., Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) and Macy's (NYSE:M) - removing the emotion and focusing on quantitative aspects of their respective performance.

Status of Store Closures for JCP, SHLD, M, and KSS:

A first look at headline store closures would indeed suggest that Penneys and Sears will go off into the sunset together:



Sources: This and following tables were created by the author from data obtained from Yahoo Finance and from the Investor Relations sites for JCP and SHLD.

Looking simply at relative store closures for these four companies, one would conclude that both Sears and Penneys are suffering similar fates, likely going out of business, while Macy's and Kohl's net store count remaining the same suggests that they are presumptive survivors and beneficiaries of the demise of others.

Revenue Comparison between JCP, SHLD, M and KSS:

However, a look at revenue for that same period, through the worst of the retail Armageddon, leads to a different conclusion:



Now we begin to see a substantial difference between Penneys and Sears. Throughout the worst of the period of retail Armageddon, Penneys has lost less than 1% of revenue while Sears revenue has declined by one-third. In fact, Macy's has shown a decline by 8%, eight times the decline of Penneys even as Macy's is viewed by a majority of market participants as more likely to survive than Penneys. Penneys ability to hold revenue is similar to Kohl's, another presumptive survivor, while the company to which it is most often compared shows percentage revenue declines thirty-three times that of JCP.

While Penneys lags in revenue per store, this may explain why Penneys was aggressively reducing store count while holding revenue constant. Sales per net selling square foot for JCP has actually increased in this same period, from $165/nssf to $177/nssf, an increase of 7%. So, while brick-and-mortar retailers have been under intense pressure from online retail, JCP has managed to improve by 7% a key marketing metric for the use of their retail space.

Therefore, while the environment for department stores are very difficult, JCP is responding to this difficult environment pro-actively and making improvements in performance in the fact of these retail headwinds. I can only surmise that JCP reviewed their individual store performance and reduced those stores which were contributing the least to their performance, focusing more on their "islands of profit in the sea of red ink" (see the excellent book by Jonathan Byrnes of the same name). This enables JCP to use capital in a more concentrated way to greater effect.

Margin Comparison:

Ah, but Owl, you can always juice revenue by cutting prices and margins? Didn't Penneys do that? Let's look:

So while JCP margins have been compressed by 4%, they have not been compressed as SHLD margins have been:

In the same period, SHLD margins have been compressed by 8+%, double the margin compression for JCP.

While we are at it, margins for Macys are higher than JCP and have remained relatively constant, even if the target demographic may be a bit different than JCP or SHLD:

and Kohl's for the sake of completeness:

... where we find slightly higher, constant margins (36% versus 34.6% for JCP). However, given the fact that M and KSS are viewed as future survivors, JCP looks significantly more like M or KSS than it does like SHLD.

Other Comparisons between JCP and SHLD:

Net Income: JCP showed an operating loss of -$116M for 2017. However, this included charges of $303M for restructuring and management transition, arguably effective in helping to improve JCP's ability to compete in retailing. Without that charge, Net Income would have been positive. Net Income for 2015 was -$513M, so JCP has also shown increased profitability during this tumultuous period. At the same time, while SHLD has also significantly reduced losses in that period, SHLD had a $383M loss.

Cash Flow from Operations: A key difference between JCP and SHLD is that JCP continues to generate significant, positive cash flow from operations (positive cash flow from operations of $1.23B for the three year period 2015-2017) even as SHLD has shown significant negative cash flow from operations over the past three years (negative $5.4B over the comparable three year period). This is one area where there is a stark divergence between JCP and SHLD.

CAPEX Spending to Improve Stores: JCP spent nearly five times the capital that SHLD did in 2017 ($395M for JCP versus $80M for SHLD). JCP continues to spend to improve the customer experience while SHLD appears to have given up that activity.

Borrowing: JCP repaid net $599M in long-term debt while SHLD appeared to have small net borrowings in 2017.

Balance Sheet Comparison for JCP and SHLD:

Throughout this period of retail Armageddon, JCP has continued to maintain a relatively stable balance sheet, increasing net assets (Total Assets minus Total Liabilities) by 5% during this difficult period, as seen here:

During this same period, the balance sheet for SHLD holders has deteriorated substantially, with negative net assets becoming more negative by nearly 90%:





Summary and Conclusions:

The leadership of JCP has managed to adapt to the retail Armageddon, managing liabilities in such a way to manage the decline of assets so that net ownership of the company continues to grow slowly, even in this very difficult environment. At the same time, the balance sheet at SHLD, there is no nice way to say this, continues to deteriorate very quickly, creating negative value for holders of that equity.

I believe that commentators talking about Sears and Penneys as a group have failed to adequately compare the financial metrics of these two competitors. As we have seen, Penneys has proactively sought to continue to compete as a viable retailer, maintaining revenue and margins while generating positive cash flow and sustaining/creating value for owners of the equity. SHLD has not been able to do any of those things.

JCP is not like SHLD. JCP has shown to be a competitive, capable retailer during the recent, difficult period while SHLD retailing performance continues to deteriorate at a pretty brisk clip. They are nothing alike and commentators claiming otherwise should reconsider their position.

How to Play:

The fulcrum security for JCP is probably the equity; however, it may take a very long time for the turmoil in retail to play out and a big uncertainty is how the brick-and-mortar retailers integrate on-line into their overall operations.

However, what we have seen from JCP is a reasonably stable operation with positive cash flow that, if anything, is becoming more profitable and more competitive. The safe and attractive way to play JCP is what got me into this evaluation in the first place: taking Darren McCammon's recommendation and buying one of the four J.C. Penney bond trusts to collect 14% coupon and with an opportunity to for long-term capital appreciation from a debt instrument selling at 54% of face value.

While there are three other bond trusts (PFH, JBN and JBR), I prefer Darren's choice of KTP as there are roughly double the number of KTP shares outstanding, ensuring that this is the most liquid version of the four while selling at nearly the same price and yield. Any will do, but KTP will be incrementally more liquid, which suddenly becomes important at times of market distress.

I have established a position in KTP over the past few months, buying slowly, but plan to add more over the next few weeks as income is received.

Disclaimer: No guarantees or representations are made. The Owl is not a registered investment adviser and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult an investment adviser.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M, KTP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am effectively long M by virtue of my short position in puts for M with expiration dates for January 2019 and January 2020 at a strike price of $25.