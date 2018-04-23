Cadiz: A Risky Potential Short

Following Warren Buffett’s example, I subscribe to Value Line and scan through the pages looking for an investment opportunity that is a clear buy or short. Guy Spier - Aquamarine Capital - once said that if you have to make a spreadsheet to analyze the nuances of valuation, it’s probably not for a value investor. I have adopted this mentality and only look for blatantly obvious investments, long or short. Typically, I am a long only investor, but as I’ve written about Tesla (TSLA) and Netflix (NFLX) in previous Seeking Alpha articles, my readers know that I think the quality long stocks are hard to come by in these late phases of a bull market. Consequently, when I flip through Value Line, I’m looking for short ideas just as much as long.

Overall, I recommend short positioning on Cadiz (CDZI); however, I recommend a short put option strategy purchasing the longest term options available. Later in the article, I will outline specific option contracts that are available to retail investors. Before I do so, I will outline the rationale for my short thesis.

At first glance, Cadiz appears an obvious short. After deeper analysis, however, I believe Cadiz is a more speculative short and not an outright one. Below are some highlights of the financials:

$17 million in annual interest payments on long term debt of $123.7 million.

$13 million in cash.

Total annual revenue of $437,000.

15 consecutive years of negative earnings, negative operating cash flow, and negative free cash flow.

Year over year increases in equity and debt offerings.

Source - Value Line

The financial statements look like a biotech company that has failed to bring a drug to market. It is, however, not a biotech. Cadiz was founded by Keith Brackpool in 1983, when he purchased a swath of land in the Mojave desert. Currently, the property is 35,000 acres. There isn’t much happening on top of the land. Water Asset Management - a company that happens to own about 12% of the company's shares - purchased a 99 year lease to raise an agricultural farm on the property, which mostly consists of raisins and lemons. And that’s about it on the surface.

Much like the financials statements of Cadiz, however, the real business potential in the company requires some digging. The Cadiz property sits atop a natural aquifer that holds 17-34 million acre feet of water. One acre foot of water is generally considered to equal the amount of water a single family home in California consumes in a year (Page 10 of 10K). In dollar terms, one acre foot of water would equal about $800-$1,400.

Cadiz Investor Presentation material.

Based on these figures, one can make a back-of-the-napkin calculation to determine the value of water reserves:

(Calculations my own).

The quick valuation above give Cadiz a per share value between $400-$1,000 per share, based on the value of the water.

Cadiz believes that the aquifer naturally replenishes over time, so the revenue valuation could be considerably higher if the aquifer endlessly refills. It should be noted that the above valuation does not take into account capex, the water utilities cut of margin, or other operating expenses. Nevertheless, the valuation demonstrates the real compounding potential of the stock. As of early April 2018, Cadiz traded for $13 per share, so there is substantial upside should the water project ever out of the ground.

Risks:

While the project seems to be cash accretive, there are political and financial barriers. These risks make it an interesting short candidate. Summarizing exceptional writing from Geoinvesting, KCET.org, the LA Weekly, and Cadiz’s own 10K, I will paint a picture of the risks involved with the project.

To begin, the project is a deeply political endeavor. On one side, Cadiz’s scientific reports claim that the aquifer will naturally replenish. Furthermore, the company says the aquifer will evaporate if left to its own devices. Cadiz believes, consequently, it would be irresponsible not to sell the water. Politicians and environmentalist that oppose this view have their own scientific reports that offer a rebuttal to Cadiz’s claims. The opposition argues that Cadiz’s reports are biased, and the aquifer will not replenish. Similarly, the opposition claims that even if the aquifer replenishes, it will do so much slower than the rate of pumping. A portion of Cadiz’s land overlaps a federally claimed tortoise desert sanctuary for a rare species. Cadiz states that they will maintain the tortoise conservation efforts, but the company’s opposition believes the project will devastate the species.

To further complicate things, Cadiz has been embroiled in a battle over the interpretation of a right of way loophole that allows railway lines to skirt many federal and state regulations for projects along tracks. Cadiz is attempting to take advantage of the loophole by leasing right of way passage from the Arizona and California Rail company to route the pipeline. Up until 2017, Cadiz was fighting a losing legal battle, failing to access the right of way passage. However, the Trump administration - which has ties to the legal entity that works with Cadiz - made the project a priority, thus green lighting construction along the rail. In response Trump administration backing, California Assembly member Laura Friedman introduced assembly bill 1000, which is a state regulatory action attempting to curtail Cadiz’s access. Furthermore, the California state lands commission sent a letter to Cadiz in October 2017 stating that they own a strip of land 200 feet wide by 1 mile long beneath the Arizona and California Railroad right of way. Therefore, the company would have to fulfill state regulation or pay to lease the land from the state.

If those risks were not enough, consider the financial challenges facing Cadiz. Notably, the company is cash strapped. The first phase of the project - that would allow 50,000 acre feet of water through the pipeline - will cost $240 million. Cadiz has initial funding commitments for the project through Apollo Global Management LLC, yet that would only add to the company’s current debt load of $123.7 million. Moreover, current shareholders can expect substantial dilution in March 2020, when a round of convertibles could add another 10.4 million shares to the equity mix (nearly one third of the current share count of 23.2 million).

Were these risks not enough to give you pause, there is more. An article from LA weekly article states that there may be a carcinogen - Chromium-6 - naturally occurring in the Cadiz aquifer. This would require additional water treatment before entering main water supply.

Last but not least, it must be noted that the company has been around since 1983. They hold a long track record of negative free cash flow, cash flow from operations, and earnings since IPO. It is somewhat remarkable that they continued to raise debt and equity over the past two decades.

(Source Gurufocus)

That about sums up the political and financial saga. Normally I find 10K documents lawyerly and boring, but this one had some real John Grisham drama to it.

In summary, the entire business model rests almost entirely in a political battle between a Californian democratic assembly and a polarizing republican President. Even if Cadiz fights and wins the political battle, they still need to raise hundreds of millions to build the infrastructure. And even if Cadiz can do that, the water might contain a carcinogen. In my view, there are enough downside catalysts to justify a small speculative short position via options. Any of these catalysts could cause the stock to tumble.

Position Recommendation:

Despite my short recommendation, the political winds have recently changed to Cadiz’s advantage, as they now have permission to use the right of way along the railroad line. This is essentially a go-ahead for the project, assuming Cadiz can bypass assembly bill 1000 and meet regulations for piping over the state owned land. For that reason, I believe an outright short sale is risky too.

(Cadiz debt schedule, 10K)

If you have read my previous work on shorting, you know that I generally do not recommend outright short selling. For one, I am a very small market participant. I am an individual investor, and any outright short sale on my part would have no impact on the stock price and would expose me to huge risks should institutional investors buy blocks of the stock and force a squeeze.

Consequently, I use options to cap my losses to the premium paid from buying the put contract. Below is an assessment comparing an outright short sale to purchasing the Nov. 2018 put options at a 15 strike price.

On page 35 of the company’s 10K, they state the company has working capital needs until April 2019. Likewise, the debt schedule (above) shows that the next lump sum debt payment is in March 2020, with a $69 million principal payment. Keeping this in mind, it could be advantageous for a retail investor to wait for longer term put options. As of April 2018, the November 2018 options contracts are the longest term available. Institutional investors may have longer term contracts available that could be more appealing.

Cadiz will have to visit the capital markets to raise equity and or debt before working capital runs dry in April 2019. To take advantage of the stock price pressure from capital raises, I would recommend buying long term put options (LEAPS) that expire just around April 2019. Another option is to consider putting on a trade that overlaps the March 2020 $69 million principal payment. The Cadiz water project may remain stuck in regulatory limbo until long term options reach expiration, which would benefit short sellers.

Obviously, however, if the project escapes regulation and the stock jumps, the only risk is loss of premium. Given that Cadiz hasn’t been able to move the project forward in nearly two decades, the risk reward in this scenario seems favorable to the short seller.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.