2 Big Worries About Realty Income

By The Valuentum Team

The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector is a favorite for income-oriented investors, and perhaps even a bigger favorite for dividend growth investors. Though there are many monthly dividend ideas to choose from, there is only one Monthly Dividend Company, and that is Realty Income (O). A member of the coveted S&P 500 High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (SDY), Realty Income has paid more than 570 consecutive monthly dividends, a track record that includes 95+ dividend increases and 80+ consecutive quarterly increases. Since its 1994 listing on the New York Stock Exchange, the REIT notes that its compound annual dividend growth rate is 4.7%, and while that may not seem like a high growth rate given some of the fast-growers today, Realty Income has been pleasing investors for a long time.

Let's continue with the good before we go into our long-term worries about Realty Income's equity. Though we have reservations about the quality of the balance sheets at most REITs given their capital-market dependence and that they pay most of their income out as dividends, Realty Income has had such strong dependability that it is one of just a 9 or so U.S. REITs that have at least one A rating from the credit rating agencies (Moody's). S&P and Fitch rate Realty Income with glowing BBB+ ratings, three full notches into investment-grade (source, page 4). Though split ratings aren't that uncommon, that Realty Income's credit quality is so far above "junk" and given our views about the capital-market-dependent nature of most REITs, Realty Income has a nice cushion with respect to being able to float new debt should its core operations start to struggle. In some respects, what the rating agencies think is more important than what is actually happening on the balance sheet.

We think Realty Income's operations are generally quite resilient, too. The company has generated positive adjusted funds from operations per-share growth in 21 of the past 22 years, and the REIT pegs its median adjusted funds from operations growth rate at 5.2%. The only year that it did not achieve adjusted funds from operations growth occurred during the depths of the Financial Crisis when many REITs succumbed to the dynamic that we have been warning about continuously, their capital-market dependency. But while other REITs such as General Growth Properties (GGP) filed for bankruptcy during those troubled times, the 2.1% decline in adjusted funds from operations at Realty Income during 2009 seemed like but a hiccup. That said, however, shares of Realty Income dropped to the teens on a per-share basis, even as fundamental operational performance may have held up better than that of peers.

We also like that Realty Income has fairly stable occupancy rates, which have never fallen below 96% in any given year and registered 98.4% during 2017 (they were 96.6-96.8% during 2009-2011). Though we've seen customer troubles across the REIT sector, perhaps best exemplified more recently by Omega Healthcare (OHI), it seems Realty Income's diligence at underwriting has been paying off. The REIT continues to be proactive with respect to rent "rollovers," and same-store rent growth is back on track at ~1% annual expansion after hitting a snag early in 2017. We also like that Realty Income's portfolio is rather diverse geographically, even if it may be concentrated in retail (80% of rental revenue), with no state having greater than a 10% contribution (Texas and California are its biggest exposures at 9.4% and 9.3%, respectively). There's a lot to like about Realty Income, and we don't want this to be lost in the article, but let's cover our two biggest worries about the REIT's long term investment prospects.

The Retail Landscape Is Fast Changing

From hhgregg (HGG) to Toys "R" Us as perhaps the latest two high-profile retail debacles to speculation about the survival of the likes of J.C. Penney (JCP) and Sears (SHLD), the outlook for big box retail isn't great, and that could spread to other verticals in the retail arena in coming years, too. Realty Income's portfolio is significantly levered to the health of brick-and-mortar retail over the long haul, and while Realty Income itself boasts some impressive investment-grade credit ratings, not all of its tenants within retail do. The REIT estimates, for example, that less than 40% of its tenants in its bread-and-butter retail end market have investment-grade ratings, and we don't think this will improve organically. If the percentage does, it likely won't improve much.

Though many point to Amazon (AMZN) as the wild card with respect to the health of the brick-and-mortar landscape, we're not so sure that the demise of brick-and-mortar retail has to come at its hands. Today, people are ordering pizzas on their mobile phones and tracking the pizza from oven to delivery, for example. Buyer behavior is changing, and that may be all that matters. Though Best Buy's (BBY) resilience against Amazon is a key source of optimism for retail bulls, even its success cannot be guaranteed over the long haul, even if long-term survival for the big-box player looks more and more likely, particularly with respect to its comparable store sales performance heading into the back half of 2017. Though many of the top tenants in Realty Income's retail portfolio have staying power, it is on the margin that matters for adjusted funds from operations growth, and one or two key players getting into trouble could have an adverse impact.

We don't think there's much to get worried about today, given that Walgreens (WBA), FedEx (FDX), Dollar General (DG) and several other brand giants from Walmart (WMT) to CVS Health (CVS) grace its customer list. Over the long haul, however, we think there are concerns. Amazon may not be pushing as hard into the drug store market as we originally thought it might given the recent purchase of Whole Foods, but in the long run, the company might just do that. Drug stores, convenience stores, and dollar stores account for 10.6%, 9.4%, and 7.7% of the REIT's portfolio, respectively (excluding 'grocery'). Furthermore, how might theaters, which account for nearly 6% of Realty Income's portfolio, fare over the long haul, especially given the dominance of Netflix (NFLX)? What might happen to the theater business model if in coming decades, the studios allow individuals to watch releases at home the same day they are first released in the studio?

Some of what we're talking about is mostly hypothetical, but consumer preferences are fickle, business models can change, and customers can and do encounter trouble. Even Realty Income notes that the default rates for speculative grade credits are ~40 times higher than investment-grade credits (source, page 20). LA Fitness, which accounts for 4% of its portfolio, hasn't been in the best of shape, despite its generally being insulated from e-commerce, and Rite Aid (RAD), at 1.7% of its portfolio, continues to struggle to figure out its own path of survival in today's fast-changing retail landscape. Rite Aid offloaded some of its stores to Walgreens, but its deal with Albertsons (ABS) is facing opposition, and while this is just one tenant, it speaks to the overall risks of the portfolio. Out of the top 20 tenants in retail, for example, only 11 are investment-grade, and given trends across the retail landscape, it is more likely this distribution will get worse on an organic basis over the long haul than better, even if acquisitions help. Realty Income's top 20 tenants account for ~54% of annualized rent.

The Elephant in the Room: Rising Risk-Free Rates

There are a number of areas where interest rates come into play with respect to equity considerations. The first is perhaps a backtest of how a rising interest rate environment may have impacted a REIT's price and fundamental history. Given the great many variables that occur during various environments of prior cycles, we don't see much value in trying to extrapolate what has happened in the past to what may happen in the future, however. Not only have interest rates started at different points during various contractionary (tightening) cycles, but economic growth and secular dynamics generate structural shifts in the data, meaning not everything can be held constant to isolate the impact of rising interest rates on REIT prices or fundamentals.

That said, we think the idea that net operating income can advance at such a pace to offset an increase in interest rates to keep driving the equity values of real estate investment trusts higher is certainly possible. In many cases, it can probably be considered very likely. For example, during the period of steadily-rising rates of 2003-2006, adjusted funds from operations growth at Realty Income was solid at 5-6% and even surpassing 9% in 2006. However, strong adjusted funds from operations growth during tightening times doesn't change the idea that rising interest rates are still a headwind, even if they may be one that could be overcome. We don't think we can characterize the environment of 2003-2006 as being anywhere near the environment of 2018-2021. During the middle years of the last decade, e-commerce proliferation had just begun following the dot-com crash and the lending environment was quite loose heading into the Financial Crisis.

From where we stand, we don't thinking rising interest rates will impair Realty Income's pace of adjusted funds from operations growth, and some could probably argue that its performance during expansionary parts of the credit cycle may be worse than that during contractionary parts (if the Financial Crisis is any indication), given that the economic environment coinciding with expansionary monetary policy is generally much worse than the market conditions (like today's) that give the Fed the go-ahead to tighten. We'll also go so far as to say that the idea of a rising benchmark rate (a rising discount rate) may not do as much damage to intrinsic values of REITs within equity valuation frameworks in coming years. Net operating income, for example, can advance at such a pace where its expansion may neutralize higher borrowing costs. Said differently, in the discounted cash-flow valuation process, growing net operating income expansion can offset the negative impact of a rising interest (discount) rate, neutralizing changes in fair value.

What has us worried over the long haul, however, is something rather simple. Realty Income currently yields ~5.2%, and with modest future dividend increases, perhaps we'll say that its realizable yield might be 5-6% in coming years. Its yield on cost since it went public, however, is of course phenomenal, but let's continue with the 5-6% realizable-yield exercise. If U.S. Treasuries, for example, were to yield 6%+ in coming years (perhaps in 10 or 20 years), we might expect a large percentage of the marketplace to shift away from REITs to less-risky assets in the form of U.S. Treasuries, regardless of the dividend growth potential at Realty Income. For many retirees, securing their capital with the US government and generating a sufficient yield on their investment could very well be a dream come true. We only have to look a couple decades ago when individuals, for example, could get a 1-year certificate of deposit at their local bank at a rate of 7%. What might Realty Income's equity price look like if, again, investors could get less risky assets at a 7% annual yield? That may be our biggest concern, and it may be a reasonable one.

Conclusion

Realty Income is a fantastic REIT, probably one of the best. Its dividend growth track record is remarkable, and we like that its performance has been consistent during the past couple decades and almost without incident, save for troubles during the Financial Crisis. Our two biggest worries are unavoidable to the long-term investor, however: How might Realty Income's portfolio endure during a retail apocalypse? And how might shares of Realty Income react in the event Treasury yields soar?

Our long-term worries are ones that we can only speculate about at the moment, as the foreseeable future still looks pretty good at Realty Income. What gives us the most comfort is the flexibility that Realty Income's high credit marks offer, especially as it relates to mitigating the very-real capital-market dependence risk. We'd grow much more skeptical of the sustainability of Realty Income's payout if, for example, its credit ratings start to face pressure. In the meantime, we continue to be quite optimistic about the REIT's future. Our worries may never go away, however.

This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: O is included in Valuentum's simulated High Yield Dividend Newsletter portfolio and Valuentum's simulated Dividend Growth Newsletter portfolio. Other securities mentioned in this article may be included in Valuentum's simulated newsletter portfolios.