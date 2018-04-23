Interpace Diagnostics: Assessing The Fundamentals Of A Growth Bioscience

You’ll do better if you have a passion for something in which you have an aptitude. If Warren Buffett had gone into ballet, no one would have heard of him. —Charlie Munger

Interpace Diagnostics (NASDAQ:IDXG) is a highly interesting bioscience, focusing on the innovation and launch of tests to improve diagnostic accuracy as well as to reduce unnecessary surgeries. The company is already commercializing several approved tests but it is pushing for further innovation with more in developments. In the past 52-week, the shares traded down by $1.66 at $0.91 for the net loss of over 63%. Despite that the said young-company is growing its revenues aggressively (and is likely hitting the next growth inflection), the elephant in the room is where the share price is heading. In this research, we’ll elucidate fundamental corporate developments that can provide insight to the question raised.

Figure 1: Interpace Diagnostics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts).

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Parsippany, NJ, Interpace Diagnostics is driven by rigorous and validated science to develop and commercialize key diagnostics to service unmet needs. Accordingly, the company is advancing the future of medical diagnostics via the delivery of cutting-edge mutational analysis. And, the much-needed tools enable physicians to better assess the risks associated with various cancers - thyroid, esophageal, lungs, and pancreatobiliary - for informed treatment decisions. Ultimately, the due diligence powering Interpace translates into less unnecessary surgeries (as physicians can better assess cancer progression risks).

Figure 2: Pipeline of approved and developing diagnostics. (Source: Interpace).

Aside from the highly difficult to treat and an elevated rate of relapse re cancers, the diagnosis stage also faces its own challenges. A prime example is when there is a diagnostic uncertainty. Often times, the diagnosis is ambiguous based on the history of illness, physical exam, and laboratory testing alone. Consequently, patients would have to go through a surgical biopsy to get a definitive diagnosis. This can be time-consuming as well as burdensome. A new trend is to employ advanced diagnostics to place patients into the proper risks categories (for improving accuracy and avoiding unnecessary procedures).

As depicted in figure 2, Interpace has four key FDA-approved and revenue-generating diagnostics, to service different cancer indications. For thyroid cancer, the company is commercializing ThyGenx (thyroid oncogene panel) and ThyraMIR (thyroid miRNA classifier): they helps to find thyroid nodules by checking for associated genetic mutations. The pancreatic cancer franchise featured PancraGEN - a unique, DNA-based, integrated molecular pathology test that assesses the cancer risk in pancreatic cysts. The intelligence gained from this tool enables physicians to optimally manage the individual patient. In addition, RepriDx assists in the determination if the neoplastic deposits are either metastasis or new primary lung cancer. Hence, the outcomes can completely change the treatment approach.

Of note, an essential characteristic of a growth company is the continual push for further innovation. That said, Interpace is not satisfied with their approved products. The company is currently investigating two new tools to potentially service both Barrett’s esophagus and pancreaticobiliary cancers. As follows, BarreGen determines the risk of progression in patients with Barrett’s esophagus to esophageal cancer. This is quite important as patients with Barrett’s has an elevated risk of transitioning to esophageal cancer. If approved, BarreGen can help countless patients in avoiding a biopsy as well as to have prompt treatment. Moreover, the pancreatobiliary franchise is testing the tissue sample (taken from the biliary stricture brushing) to determine cancer risks.

For Fiscal 2017 (ended on Dec. 31), the revenue improved by 21.5%, thus representing an increased by $2.8M to $15.9M compared to the same period a year prior. The sales growth was primarily due to more thyroid tests and the change of cash basis to an accrual for ThyraMIR. Moreover, the operating loss registered at $6.3M, which is slightly lower than the $6.4M figure for last year.

Final Remarks

It’s worthwhile to mention that the operating loss is considered significant for a young company with approved products. Perhaps, the firm overexerted its growth efforts that deter an operational net gain. It's important for investors to keep track whether the company can turn profits in the future. Moreover, the main concern that despite the diagnostic market is substantial (and diagnostic tools are playing increasingly essential roles in patient care), there is an alarming trend in reimbursement decline that, in and of itself, can lower the overall profits.

Author’s note: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this research that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I like to inform our readers of Seeking Alpha's recent policy change, in which the company implemented the paywall (not only to my articles but to all articles that are published over 10-day). This is in place, as the company is, after all, a business. And, the revenues from ads are not adequate to support the high-quality research that the company is providing. If you are a real-time follower, you will be notified immediately of our new research for you to continue to benefit from our due diligence.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.