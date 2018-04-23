Retirement Strategy: Waiting For Some Good Buys? Here Are A Few

Prying open the Dividend King Retirement Portfolio shows some great stocks at realistic prices for those investors who can withstand a steep drop that I still believe is not an if, but a big when.

If you have time on your side there are dividend kings to consider buying even now.

I might be more conservative than most dividend growth investors, but that does not mean I am perfect.

Photo Source

I have been grappling with my article writing of late, and the main reason is that I refuse to put words that I've said so often in yet another repetitive, boring piece just to get page views. By now I think it's obvious as to my position in what I consider a precarious market.

I am already retired and my income stream has steadily increased without taking on more risk.

I have built my cash to a level that will enable me to take advantage of the very deep discounts I believe are not far off.

If my income satisfies my needs, why put money at risk right now?

My skeptics will say I am trying to time the market. Nonsense, I am simply comfortable raising cash and employing greater capital preservation right now. I suggest that you might consider your own risk tolerance in these turbulent times as well. That being said, the model Dividend King Retirement Portfolio seems to have some decent values, based on my simple "buy zone" approach for investors who have longer time horizons and greater tolerance for risk.

Let's Dig A Bit Deeper

The model DKRP consists of companies that have paid and increased their dividend payments for a minimum of 50 consecutive years. We don't have a crystal ball as to what will happen in the future, but these companies have committed to give extreme shareholder value by paying investors to hold shares over the long term. While every company has periods of poor performance, as long as the cash flow is enough to pay the dividends, I myself feel a heck of a lot more comfortable knowing that these companies have basically survived (and thrived) through every economic environment and cycle as well as those pesky real headwinds, and have come through them and have grown shareholder value over a very long period of time.

They might not be the growth stocks of the future, but given their financial stability and proven track record, a retirement portfolio would be remiss not to consider them for their dividend growth and reliability.

Right now the DKRP consists of Coca-Cola (KO), Procter & Gamble (PG), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), 3M (MMM), Emerson Electric (EMR), Cincinnati Financial (CINF), Lowe's (LOW), Hormel (HRL), Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Dover (DOV), and AT&T (T).

Here is an updated chart showing which stocks have fallen into my own "buy zone." That does NOT mean they are automatic buys, but some should be considered if you have a longer time horizon and a stomach for the market dips that I envision:

I have circled the most appealing stocks as it pertains to the share price and the drop from their 52-week highs. These charts should make it crystal clear:

Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is nearly 15% off its high and I consider this correction territory. While it could still drop from here, under my scenario of a deeper sell-off, dividend growth investors with a time horizon of 10+ years might want to consider adding this dividend king.

My favorite metrics look good to me: Payout Ratio: 69.7%, Dividend Yield of 2.50% and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 5.49%. It also happens to be a defensive stock during bear markets and even recessions. It could drop less, and then as history has shown, eventually move higher.

Johnson & Johnson has had some legal issues most notably with its talcum powder health-related issues, but it also has had some collateral damage from the Novartis (NVS) earnings results. With pressure on margins, the company still had a strong quarter with an earnings and revenue beat. Of course, it does not help when the administration announces a war on drug prices, but the 17% decline in JNJ's share price is overdone in my opinion.

The current yield now sits at 2.65% for this dividend king, and the company has a 5-year dividend growth rate of about 6.60%. Unless you believe that the healthcare industry is in big trouble, JNJ might be a stock to consider adding to or even beginning a new position. While this stock might drop further, it has shown some impressive results and as a dividend king, has exhibited that it will continue to return shareholder value with many more consecutive years of dividend increases and payments.

Picking up some income "on sale" with a dividend king is always a strong DGI play.

Procter & Gamble has been struggling for a few years, but the company has made some moves to cut out fat and loser products with the help of Nelson Peltz, a shareholder activist now on the PG board. PG dumped about one-third of its products as well as cut its social media advertising budget by about $200 million.

While the PG turnaround is starting to show signs of life with its latest earnings and revenue beat, the company faces organic growth issues that could be addressed by some serious price reduction to compete with the off-label products, or join the competition with its own. Personally, I do not like to cannibalize great brand names, like Gillette for example. I am hoping the company gets serious about being competitive instead.

A dividend yield of almost 4% for this dividend king does not happen often and the company has enough wiggle room to keep its dividend king status over the long term. The 5-year dividend growth rate of 4.38% is well ahead of inflation, and as this company turns itself around, there might just be some significant capital appreciation as well as a reliable dividend payment. It has paid dividends for 127 years and for the last 62 consecutive years has paid and increased its dividend.

As far as I am concerned, PG is a classic turnaround move that pays a reliable dividend while waiting for that organic growth to return. Remember, this company is making plenty of money.

The Bottom Line

I need to re-iterate that my situation might be very different yours. I am satisfied with my income stream and am not selling any stocks, but for myself, as a retired old guy, I still am hoarding cash. If I had a time horizon of 10+ years, I would absolutely consider layering into the above fore-mentioned stocks (CL, JNJ, PG) to either add to a position or open new ones.

By layering into these stocks I mean buying 1/4 of a position at a time and waiting for further dips in the share price to put the cash to work.

Tell us if you believe these stocks are decent buys right now for those investors with time on their side! We all value YOUR opinions!

***If you like this article and hope to see more like it, check the little thumbs up at the end of the article.

Not To Bore You, But...

*A Special Note About My Free Articles:

Seeking Alpha is a business, and believe it or not, they do need to make a few bucks to keep bringing you all of its amazing content at virtually no charge! To that end, Seeking Alpha will be charging some fees to access older (and remarkable) content from its extraordinary library of information, not just from me, but from all authors.

All of my articles will remain free until they are placed behind the paywall after a minimum of 10 days. Only ticker-specific articles will be placed behind a paywall, not articles such as this one! If you are a real-time follower, you will be notified immediately of any of my new (and free) articles, just as you have received in the past!

**One final note: The only favor I ask is that you click the "Follow" button, so I can grow my Seeking Alpha friendships. That is my personal blessing in doing this and how I can offer my experiences to as many regular folks as possible, who might not otherwise receive it.

Disclaimer: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him, and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance. The long positions held are based upon what the model portfolio holds, and I personally could have held all of the stocks noted at one time or another.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINF, CL, DOV, EMR, HRL, JNJ, KO, LOW, MMM, NVS, PG, T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio is for educational purposes only and not an actual portfolio. The long positions are based on the model portfolios.