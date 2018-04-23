Tune Out The Noise And Buy Altria Now

The company owns top-selling Marlboro brand in the U.S. market, and will grow market share with the IQOS product.

In September 2017 I wrote an article stating the reasons why I thought Altria would end up outsmarting the FDA. The negativity encompassing the tobacco sector has again left Altria (MO) undervalued. This article explains some of the recent events that caused the recent stock price decline, and outlines the multiple reasons Altria is a buy at the current valuation.



Strong Fundamentals

Altria has strong fundamentals and has been one of the most shareholder friendly companies in history. The current dividend yield of 4.89% comes with a healthy payout ratio of 47.83%. Cash on hand is an efficient $1.25 Billion, and total debt is $13.89B with $13.03B of Long Term.

Over the last 5 years Altria had a total shareholder return of 181%, which outperformed both the S&P 500 and the S&P Food, Beverage and Tobacco index by more than 70%. The company has increased the dividend 51 times in the last 48 years.

Altria has been able to achieve these results as the number of smokers has steadily declined.

Graph provided by (CDC.gov)

The Marlboro Brand

Altria owns the number one selling cigarette brand in the United States. Marlboro has been the top-selling brand in America since 1972, and in 2016 Marlboro sales were 44% of the U.S. cigarette market- this was larger than the next 10 brands combined.

Worldwide this brand is worth $24.1 Billion, although Altria shares this market with Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM). Philip Morris owns the Marlboro brand in all international markets.

Tax Savings will Increase Profits

Beginning in 2018, and going forward, the company's results will benefit from the lower 21% U.S. federal statutory corporate rate, and the lower taxes from the AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) dividends.

Stake In BUD

Altria is loaded with cash from the sale of SABMiller, as well as owning 10.2% of Anheuser-Busch InBev and having two seats on their board. This puts them in a great position to diversify out of tobacco.

Reason for Recent Selloff

On March 15, 2018, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb issued a statement that contained information about the advanced notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM).

Here is a direct quote from the statement, pertaining to nicotine:

As part of our comprehensive plan on tobacco and nicotine regulation announced last summer, we’re issuing an advance notice of proposed rulemaking (ANPRM) to explore a product standard to lower nicotine in cigarettes to minimally or non-addictive levels.

The ANPRM states that the FDA is "particularly interested in comments about the merits of nicotine levels like 0.3, 0.4, and 0.5 mg nicotine/g of tobacco filler."

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

There is not much credible information about the actual nicotine content found in cigarette brands, but in 2000 the FTC released a report that stated nicotine and tar level for individual brands of cigarettes sold. At this time Marlboro Ultra Lights were found to have 0.5 milligrams of nicotine per gram of tobacco.

Merit is another brand of cigarettes marketed by Altria, and at the time of this FTC report the Merit Ultima product was reported to have 0.1 milligrams of nicotine.

This confirms that Altria currently owns products that fit within the parameters of the proposed nicotine ban. The company also owns 164 patents associated with "reduced nicotine cigarettes," according to the google patent database (search here).

Click here to see view the full (FTC report)

Reduced Risk Products Will Provide Growth

It appears that FDA Commissioner Gottlieb acknowledges that more harm is done through the delivery of nicotine in combustible cigarettes than through the actual nicotine itself. This quote gives me hope Gottlieb is open to the idea of using safer alternatives to combustible cigarettes for nicotine addicted adults.

As part of the ANPRM announcement, Gottlieb said:

Our plan demonstrates a greater awareness that nicotine, while highly addictive, is delivered through products on a continuum of risk, and that in order to successfully address cigarette addiction, we must make it possible for current adult smokers who still seek nicotine to get it from alternative and less harmful sources.

This leaves the door wide open for IQOS. which was developed by Philip Morris and is set to be distributed exclusively by Altria in the United States.

The IQOS product uses Heat Not Burn (NYSEMKT:HNB) technology and has similarities to both vaping and conventional cigarette smoking. A quote from an a Vapingpost article sums up the difference between the technologies in a way a shareholder of Philip Morris will appreciate:

Unlike e-cigarettes that can be used with nicotine-free e-liquids, HNB cigarettes are tightly associated to nicotine, and specifically designed to resemble their combustible siblings. The combination of a tobacco stick and a heating element will offer the user to choose amongst the different brands, maybe the same he/she was used to, and select the tobacco stick that better fits to his/her taste.

Picture provided by (Vaping Post)

Because heat sticks are so close to actual cigarettes, the new products will roll right into the existing distribution networks. HNB cigarettes still use tobacco leaf in sticks supplied in 20 packs that can be used at the same intervals as regular cigarettes. These sticks also burn like tobacco giving the user a similar experience. This differs from vapor technology in device appearance and consumer experience.

Click here to read my article about how Altria plans to use IQOS, and click here for my in-depth article about the actual product designed by Philip Morris.

Conclusion

There are many reasons to invest in Altria now. The company has solid fundamentals, a wide business moat, and innovative ways that can take market share away from their competitors with the IQOS product that leverages the popularity of the Marlboro cigarette brand. The current negative sentiment for the tobacco sector presents a buying opportunity for this company, positioned to be the leader in the American tobacco market segment.

