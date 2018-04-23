Newell Brands Is Still Worth The Risk

Newell's management is an experienced group which despite recent allegations of not having the company's interest, has continued focus on running the company efficiently.

Investment Thesis

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. The company is currently trading at 11x price to earnings while holding an earnings per share of 2.75. Between November 1 and 3, shares of Newell fell by nearly 25%. This sharp decline can be attributed to missed revenue and earnings forecasts as well as the lowered management's guidance investors were issued. A second concern that will be further discussed in the investment risk section is the company’s long-term debt. The company holds over $10 billion in LTD. A third and final risk that may affect NWL long term is the company’s controversial management. Back in mid-February the company was faced with a proxy fight from several top investors. The proxy called for a previous acquisition's management, Jarden Corporation, to take over Newell Brands. However, given the risks I still do hold the belief that the market has overreacted to several events recently and has not realized NWL’s intrinsic value quite yet. I have outlined two potential catalysts that will drive growth for the company going forward.

Catalyst 1: Acceleration of Transformation Plan

Back at the end of January, management reported that the company would be initiating an acceleration plan that would explore portfolio reconfiguration in efforts to simplify operations. In doing so Newell Brands plans to focus on businesses with leading brands in “global consumer facing categories.” The reconfiguration plan plans on significantly reducing operational complexity. Management has provided the figures for this plan as the company will act on a 50% reduction in the company’s global factory and warehouse footprint as well as a 50% reduction in the customer base. NWL also plans on consolidating global sales by adding an 80% reduction of sales on the two ERP platforms by the end of next year.

Catalyst 2: Deleveraging

The company continues to deleverage which will allow for the allocation of earnings elsewhere. Since the company’s several acquisitions over the past couple of years, NWL has taken on an incredible amount of debt. However, looking at the company’s debt on a quarterly basis, it is apparent that Newell has been paying off debt quickly. A look at the past five quarters will show that Newell has paid off nearly $2 billion of long-term debt.

Newell Brands has the chance to gain traction in the market and begin to look attractive to investors once again. Between Newell’s increased deleveraging and the company’s acceleration of transformation plan, there is strong evidence supporting the case of Newell Brands' discount on the current market.

Operational Overview

Newell Brands operates through the following segments: Writing, Home Solutions, Tools, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions, and Process Solutions. These segments are then placed into four categories in which they are financially reported, Live, Learn, Work, and Play. To give readers an idea of the brands the company owns, here are the most distinguished brands by segment:

Writing: Sharpie®, Paper Mate®, Expo®, Prismacolor®, Mr. Sketch®, Elmer’s®, X-Acto®, Parker®, Waterman® and Dymo® Office

Home Solutions: Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, bubba®, Calphalon®, Levolor® and Goody®

Tools: Irwin®, Lenox®, hilmor TM and Dymo® Industrial

Commercial Products: Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Baby & Parenting: Graco®, Baby Jogger®, Aprica® and Teutonia

Looking at the net sales of each category, NWL has been able to increase these figures quite substantially from 2016 to 2017. The increased figures can be attributed to the rise in demand for the products as well as the Jarden Acquisition. The Jarden acquisition was a very big deal for Newell and will be touched on later in the analysis.

Moving on to the company’s operational overview figures, more specifically its margins and expenses, it becomes apparent that Newell Brands experienced troubling results from 2015 to 2016. Both Newell’s operating margins and gross margins continued to decline while cost of goods sold shot up after the Jarden acquisition. However, forecasts for the company’s margins show positive growth through the year 2020 as the company’s e-commerce sales are forecasted to increase substantially in the near future.

Profitability

By looking at the company’s net margin, return on equity, and return on assets, it is apparent that Newell Brands is starting to become profitable again. The sudden increase in profitability can once again be attributed to the Jarden acquisition.

Ratio Valuation

Newell Brands Industry Average S&P 500 Price to Earnings 11 22 20.8 Price to Book .9 6.2 3.1 Price to Sales .9 2.6 2.2 Price to Cash Flow 14.3 15.9 13.6 Dividend Yield 3.4 2.8 2.0

Competitive Advantage

Newell Brands holds several competitive advantages over its peers. The key competitive advantages that NWL holds consist of brand recognition and management strength. Newell’s competitive advantages play a key part to why it is recognized as a leader in the consumer goods industry.

Recognition

NWL owns some of the most recognizable brands in the world. Brands such as Elmer’s, Rubbermaid, and Sharpie are owned and operated by Newell. The company’s diverse portfolio has products in U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa. Although management has recently put into place an act that plans on downsizing the company as a whole, having the range and size of products to offer has put Newell Brands in the forefront of numerous markets.

Management

A leading cause of NWL’s continued success is the management that is behind the scenes. Newell’s CEO Michael B. Polk has proven since he arrived at the company back in 2011 that he plans on making NWL a global consumer brand. Michael's experience as a global marketer has shown as Newell has expanded its global presence tremendously since his arrival. More recently, Polk and his team have realized that although Newell’s many brands do provide an advantage, downsizing the company’s portfolio would benefit NWL in the long run. Newell Brands is run by experienced management which has proven to be a major part of the company’s success.

Investment Risk

Newell Brands holds several investment risks that need to be discussed, in this analysis we will focus on two main concerns. The company’s long-term debt and threat of a takeover.

Long-Term Debt

Newell Brands holds a net debt of over $10 billion. The company incurred this debt with the various acquisitions over the past three years. The burden of debt that NWL faces may impact business if the company is unable to pay it back. Newell’s debt has caused much uncertainty, as Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst Lauren Lieberman puts it, “Put simply, we've lost confidence, Today, uncertainty dominates our thought process.”

Risk Management - As mentioned previously, NWL has made increased efforts to pay off debt. Management has stressed this in the turnaround plans.

Takeover Threat

This past February Newell faced a proxy fight with activist investor Starboard Value. The fight stems from the idea that Newell’s current management is not running the company in a manner in which to succeed and grow. The proxy fight called for the company’s recent acquisition Jarden’s management to take over NWL.

Risk Management - Although the proxy fight is a major concern, NWL’s management released this statement following the matter, "The Newell board and management team continue to take decisive action to deliver strong financial and operational performance and are committed to achieving Newell Brands' transformation objectives," the company said. In more recent news, three Newell directors have already dropped their part in the proxy fight as the company struck a deal with activist Carl Icahn.

Conclusion

While the media, several analysts, and the company’s own investors hold doubts on Newell’s potential, there is much reason to believe that the market is being too hard on the company. Throughout the recent chaos of the proxy fight, investors must not forget that NWL is a fundamentally sound company. The company’s business segments are performing well as top line and bottom line continue to grow. Newell Brands' risks are hedged against strong catalysts that will drive companywide organic growth despite Newell’s plans to downsize. Therefore, I recommend a buy and hold on Newell Brands.

