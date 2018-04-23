Kite’s 8.7% Dividend Yield Soars Above The Crowd

We consider Kite worthy of an upgrade, from BUY to STRONG BUY.

Long term, value investing is like flying a kite, while you may encounter turbulence, if the kite is in good shape, there’s no reason to bail out.

I have been following the retail REIT sector closely, in hopes of providing investors with sound fundamental analysis.

A few days ago, I wrote on Kimco Realty (KIM) and Brixmor Property (BRX), both shopping center REITs on my STRONG BUY list (to see all of the STRONG BUYs, check out the May edition of my newsletter). The reason that I have such a high conviction for these two REITs is because I believe they are considerably mispriced.

As my readers know, I have been following the retail REIT sector closely, in hopes of providing investors with sound fundamental analysis. Just because a stock is cheap, does not necessarily mean it represents a good buying opportunity.

Case in point: A few days ago, I wrote on Whitestone REIT (WSR), and while the 10.7% dividend yield appears attractive, “I cannot recommend shares until I see improvement in the stability of the dividend.” In fact, I am downgrading WSR from a Hold to a Sell based in large part on the 118% Payout Ratio.

Another example is Washington Prime (WPG), a high-paying (15.8% dividend yield) REIT that also boasts a “sucker yield.” I recently explained that “consensus estimates forecast WPG to decrease AFFO/share by 7% in 2019, making the dividend extremely unsafe.” WPG’s dividend payout is already at a critical juncture, in which the company pays out $1.00 per share in dividends (annually), compared with $1.03 on AFFO (adjusted funds from operations).

It’s critical that investors always examine REIT fundamentals, and to recognize that there is no way to accurately and consistently time short-term market movements. Long term, value investing is like flying a kite, while you may encounter turbulence, if the kite is in good shape, there’s no reason to bail out. The kite will eventually soar and provide stress-free enjoyment...

Photo Source

Last July (2017), I recommended shares in Kite Realty (KRG). I had high hopes for this shopping center REIT as I expect shares to return at least 25% annually. I have maintained a BUY on KRG shares and in my latest article (October 2017), I explained:

“I am especially attracted to Kite’s lower payout ratio and strong balance sheet (rated BBB- by S&P).”

As you can see, KRG hit $21.00 just after my BUY recommendation, and then shares just tanked in 2018. Here’s how the company performed, compared with other shopping center REIT peers:

In February 2018, several analysts downgraded KRG after softer 2018 guidance and in March, Toys"R"Us said it was liquidating all of its stores, a move that was unexpected by many analysts. KRG has 6 Toys"R"Us stores (1.1% of ABR), but KRG also has 19 stores leased to Bed Bath & Beyond (2.2% of ABR) and 33 stores leased to Ascena (1.4% of ABT).

I certainly was not expecting to see the continued softness, but perhaps the pullback represents a buying opportunity. Maybe, this time, Kite is ready to fly…

The Overview

Kite went public on August 10, 2004 (over 13 years ago), and as evidenced by the snapshot below, the company grew rapidly and was forced to cut its dividend during the Great Recession, from $3.28 per share (in 2008) to $0.96 per share (in 2010).

Kite grew profits (or FFO) until, in 2008, its earnings stream took a hard hit; however, the company has maintained a conservative payout ratio. Like many REITs during the last recession, much of its failures had to do with being overly cautious, and the banking crisis played a large role in the dividend cuts for many REITs. As you can see (below), since the last recession, Kite has grown its portfolio in size considerably.

Today the Kite portfolio consists of 119 properties in 20 states with over 23.9 million square feet. The average size of each shopping center is ~200,000 square feet.

Kite’s portfolio consists primarily of need-based and value-oriented retailers. Around 93% of the tenants are considered internet resistant/omni-channel and over 70% of ABR is coming from the top 50 MSAs. Kite has a broad geographic reach that includes many major markets, such as Las Vegas, Dallas, Orlando, Raleigh, Indianapolis, and White Plans.

Not unique to many peers (like Regency (NYSE:REG), Weingarten (NYSE:WRI), Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC), Brixmor (NYSE:BRX), and Kimco (NYSE:KIM)), KRG owns a portfolio that consists of community centers (54%), neighborhood centers (26%), and power centers (20%).

Kite’s tenant base is 93% internet-resistant:

Kite has a strong mix of tenants, and several of its top tenants include Publix (OTC:PUSH), TJ Maxx, PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM), Ross (NASDAQ:ROST), and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

As referenced above, Kite is not immune to weaker tenants like Toys"R"Us and Bed, Bath, & Beyond; however, many of Kit’s top tenants are investment grade-rated:

Kite has continued to upgrade the quality of its tenant base to drive additional traffic to its centers. In Q4-17, Kite opened 42 new tenants, totaling 185,000 square feet, including anchors O2 Fitness (at Holly Springs Towne Center) and Hobby Lobby (at Parkside Town Commons). Kite also opened Aldi at Bolton Plaza, Ross at Trussville Promenade and several small shop tenants including Athletica, Talbots, North Italia, T- Mobile, Starbucks and Temper Peter. These leasing efforts led to a Kite record 393 new and renewal leases in 2017 (for over 2.3 million square feet) which was about 600,000 square feet more in the prior year.

As referenced above, ~76% of Kite’s ABR come from the Top 50 MSAs and destinations locations. One core market for Kite is the Dallas MSA, that has been one of the 7.6% nation’s leaders in economic growth over the past 24 months. The region boasts 18 Fortune 500 companies and has averaged 1.1% employment growth annually, compared with 0.2% annualized growth nationally, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Another core market for Kite is Indianapolis (Hamilton County), the state’s fastest growing and most affluent metropolitan area, is frequently recognized for its exceptional standard of living. The county has distinguished itself through its considerable investments in public infrastructure, outstanding public schools, and ability to attract high-growth industries and highly educated professionals to the area.

Closer to my hometown is Raleigh-Durham, ranked #4 on the Realtor.com list of “Next Top Tech Cities” and #3 on USA Today’s list of “Best Cities for Job Seekers” in 2017. Both lists analyzed a number of critical factors, including job market favorability, salaries weighted for cost-of-living, and other lifestyle factors. (Go Tar Heels!).

The Improved Balance Sheet

In terms of capital recycling, Kite sold $90 million of non-core assets at a blended 6.8% cap rate over the last five quarters. The company recycled $80 million of the proceeds in the 3-R projects with projected annual aggregate returns in excess of 10% (see 3-R platform below).

These capital allocation efforts are accretive to NAV and drive NOI growth. For 2018, guidance Kite assumes proceeds from dispositions of non-core operating properties of approximately $60 million in the first quarter of 2018.

These properties are under contract and they are in secondary and tertiary markets with average household incomes and average base rent well below the portfolio average. Kite anticipates that the blended cap rate for these dispositions to be in the low 8% cap rate range. The proceeds will be used to reduce leverage.

Here is a snapshot of Kite’s debt maturity schedule and as viewed below, there is just $82 million due through 2020:

Kite continues to focus on reaching its strategic goal and stated goal of low 6x net debt to EBITDA. The company continues to make progress as it has reached 6.9x due partially to additional dispositions for 2017.

The Latest Earnings Results

Kite’s strong leasing effort drove the small shop leasing percentage past the 90% goal to 90.5% lease at year-end. An increase of 160 bps over the prior year and 80 bps over Q3-17. As Kite’s CEO, John Kite, explained:

“Now that we hit that 90% goal, we are focused on driving the shops even higher while still generating strong leasing spreads. The experiential qualities and services provided with these tenants will serve as solid foundation for our portfolio over the long term.”

As the end of Q4017, Kite had three big boxes under lease negotiations and another four with active letters of intent being negotiated. Over the next 12 to 18 months, John Kite said that his “team is going to be laser focused on leasing up to remaining spaces and getting new quality, exciting tenants open and operating.”

For Q4017, Kite reported FFO of $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, compared to $42.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share, for Q3-17. For the same period, FFO adjusted, was $42.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, compared to $42.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share for Q3-17.

For 2017, Kite’s FFO was $174.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted common share, compared to $170.6 million, or $2.00 per diluted common share, for 2016. FFO, as adjusted, was $174.7 million, or $2.04 per diluted common share, compared to $175.8 million, or $2.06 per diluted common share, for 2016. Full year 2017 results included the effects of $78 million of asset dispositions during the year.

In mid-February, Kite announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3175 per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. As viewed below, Kite maintains a conservative payout ratio:

For 2018, Kite has guiding FFO/share to a range of $1.98 to $2.04 per diluted common share.

As you see below, KIM is ranked #7 overall, based on the modest FFO/share guidance (we used $2.01 at the midpoint) for 2018:

We have ranked KRG #9 overall, based on average FFO/share from 2016-2019:

Kite’s 8.7% Dividend Yield Soars Above The Crowd

Clearly, retail store closure are weighing on investor minds and the consistent number of closures has spooked Mr. Market. We continue to believe that normalization is taking place, especially in the more attractive markets. We are continuing to recommend the higher-quality REITs based on our fundamental analysis.

As you can see, Kite is now sporting an attractive 8.7% dividend yield (well-covered). We have SELLs on WSR, DDR, and WPG, so KRG is our highest-yielding BUY. Let’s compare the P/FFO multiple below:

Again, Kite is the overall cheapest shopping center REIT on the BUY list. While there are recognizable differences with KIM (rated BBB+) and BRX (lowest payout ratio in the sector), we consider Kite worthy of an upgrade, from BUY to STRONG BUY. I will include a full report on all STRONG BUYs in the next edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor.

Kite reports Q1-18 earnings on April 25, 2018.

I will be attending ReCon 2018 in Las Vegas on May 20-23 (the world's largest global gathering of retail real estate professionals). There will be 37,000 industry professionals there, and I will be conducting interviews with over two dozen retail REIT CEOs. I plan to publish these interviews in video format for my premium marketplace members. Make sure you sign up today.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have been not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs and KRG Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (UBA), (ROIC), (FRT), (RPAI), (REG), (WRI), (RPT), (DDR), (UE), and (AKR).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.