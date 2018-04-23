Is It Time To Buy Philip Morris At Multi-Year Lows?

It’s funny sometimes how the market or even fate can play games with you. It wasn’t long ago that I was talking about raising cash and getting defensive because of macro threats that I was concerned about looming over the horizon. I’ve spent much of 2018 raising cash, hoping to increase my cash weighting to ~20%. Many of the sales that I made were in the consumer staples space. I general, I thought that many of these names were overvalued and in a rising rate environment, their yields/dividend growth prospects weren’t high enough to protect their elevated multiples.

The moves that I made recently had pushed that weighting up to my highest cash weighting in quite some time, at nearly 15%. I was getting close. I could see the finish line. But then, the market teased me with a couple of double-digit sell-offs from high-quality names in the dividend growth space. As I said when I was raising cash, I have both buy and sell targets for all of the companies on my watch list and in my portfolio and if those hit, I wouldn’t hesitate to make a move. Granted, those targets have been widened as of late to ensure margin of safety in a more volatile environment, but they still exist.

Earlier in the week, I bought Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY) on the dip. I had sold two lots of shares in February and I bought them back at a 19% discount. I wrote about that trade here. And just Friday, I woke up to see Philip Morris (PM) down ~16% in a single session. I didn’t buy PM yet, but when the yield rose above 5%, my ears perked up. I spent the day doing work on PM, trying to figure out whether or not this sell-off was justified. That is what this piece is about: is PM a buy after one of its worst days in history?

First and foremost, I’d like to start this piece off by talking about the conundrum that I always face when thinking about owning/buying tobacco names: the morality of owning shares. The health threats that come along with tobacco use are real. Simply put, cancer sucks. Sure, these companies are working on non-combustible options that are supposed to be healthier (more on this later), but at the end of the day, I firmly believe that tobacco use is a large-scale health hazard and generally a bad thing for society. With that being said, I don’t think that it’s my job as an investor to judge the decisions that others make. There is nothing illegal about buying, selling, or smoking tobacco so long as one is of age. There are government bodies whose job it is to assess the public health issues caused by tobacco use and weigh this against human rights within a free society. And while I’m not a smoker, nor do I think it’s a good habit for others to form, I also don’t like the idea of my life being over-regulated and when comparing the ills of smoking against repressed freedom, freedom wins out in the end.

Obviously, different folks will come to different conclusions regarding the morality of owning tobacco stocks, as well as the other “sin stocks” such as alcohol companies, defense contractors, casino resorts, marijuana names, and even things as seemingly innocent as sugar, depending on where they draw the line. When I start to rationalize the morality of my holdings, I realize how quickly and easily I could end up sliding down a slippery slope. We live in a fallen world and no one is perfect. No company is perfect. I’ve latched onto the “do well to do good” philosophy when it comes to my finances. The more money I make in the markets the more money I’ll be able to donate to the church and other charitable causes that I’m passionate about. And when it comes to making money, the proof is in the pudding when it comes to many of these “sin” names. The tobacco industry has made investors wealthy for generations, in the face of government legislation for most of its history. While PM seems to be going through a tough time at the moment, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if this blew over (especially if its newer technologies prove to be safer while offering the same satisfying results).

Speaking of company results, rather than the philosophical dilemma that PM presents, let’s move on to the fundamentals. When I start breaking down a company, I always start from the top. I actually owned PM in the past, for a little while in 2015-2016, but I sold my shares in January of 2016 for $88.66, due mainly to growth concerns that trickled down to the dividend’s growth potential. Since then, I haven’t paid much attention to PM. Getting back up to speed, I noticed that the company did take a step in the positive direction with regard to revenues, posting 7.7% top-line growth in 2017; however, this was the first year in some time that PM grew its sales and 2017 revenues were still ~$2.5b below the top-line mark the company set 5 years ago in 2013.

Not only has PM had troubles with top-line growth, but 3 out of the last 5 years, PM posted negative growth on the bottom-line as well. On a GAAP basis, PM’s 2017 EPS was ~26% lower than 2013’s EPS. Granted, on a non-GAAP basis, this trend doesn’t look so bad, but the 2017 reported figure of $4.72 (as opposed to the GAAP figure of $3.88) represented 11% growth y/y and was only a smidge lower than 2014’s GAAP EPS of $4.76. In PM’s recent quarter that sparked this sell-off, management guided for 2018 EPS to grow in the 8-11% range, so it appears that the negative trend here may be over with. Though, it’s also worth noting that those results haven’t happened yet and may end relying on currency tailwinds. Time will tell.

2017’s EPS number wasn’t terrible, but what bothered me in 2016 about PM was the fact that its dividend was covered by such a slim margin and that remains the case today. Using the higher non-GAAP figure, we see that on a TTM basis, PM’s payout ratio is 90.6%. Typically, when looking for DGI stocks, I like payout ratios below the 50% threshold. Sure, from time to time, when looking at a high yielding cash cow, I’ll accept a higher payout ratio, but anything above 90% is very high and must require a wide margin of safety when it comes to valuation to make up for the lack of dividend growth prospects due to the razor-thin margins associated with the dividend.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

With a payout ratio that high, there are only four likely outcomes for me as a DGI investor, three of which are bad. One is a dividend cut to bring the ratio back down to a conservative status. This hasn’t happened and I’m sure that PM management is going to do all that it can to avoid it. Two, the company could stop or drastically slow dividend growth to a rate well below earnings growth so that over time, the payout ratio is repaired. Three, (this is the good one) to overcome this dividend growth hurdle, the company could post growth significant enough to bolster the bottom line at a rate that surpasses what would be an acceptable annual dividend increase schedule, so that investors like me could be happy with the company (and their dividend increases) and the ratio falls over time. I didn’t expect this out of PM before and I still have trouble believing that it’s possible now. Four, which seems to be what actually happened, is that investors will realize the potential trouble that the company is in from a balance sheet/dividend growth perspective and place a lower valuation premium on shares, which will cause the multiple to contract until the dividend yield is high enough to place a floor under the shares as income-oriented investors who aren’t as interested in dividend growth as they are in dividend income in the present flock into the name.

Right now, as shares cross the 5% threshold, I wouldn’t be surprised if that bottom discussed in option number four above is close at hand. But then again, there are other high-quality names in the market that yield more than this and in a rising rate environment, a 5% dividend yield isn’t what it once was. To achieve number three on the list above, it seems to me that PM is going to have to continue to grow volumes of its innovative IQOS heated tobacco device/cartridges as these have the potential to offset the secular slow-down that the worldwide cigarette market is experiencing. IQOS was on a wonderful growth trajectory, until the Q1 numbers were posted.

PM management was still very bullish on its heated tobacco segment during the Q1 conference call, saying, “Heated tobacco unit volume is growing rapidly across launched geographies.” Management appears to be trying to paint a pretty picture, but the market obviously thought otherwise. IQOS is PM’s best growth prospect and investors have had high hopes for these devices for some time now. It has been known that any disappointment in this growth would have led to a massive sell-off. Well, in Q1 we received that sell-off. Time will tell who is right, management or the market, but without strong IQOS growth, I think it’s likely that PM will continue to experience multiple contractions.

The 7.7% top-line growth and ~11% bottom-line growth were why PM experienced such a strong run-up throughout 2017. Investors thought that a turnaround was underway and this, combined with PM’s strong dividend yield and illustrious history of shareholder returns, was very appealing to income-oriented investors. In mid-2017, PM shares topped out at ~$120/share, or a TTM P/E ratio of ~26x. This was quite the premium for a company with top- and bottom-line growth expectations in the mid to high single-digits for the year. Looking a couple years out, analysts expected PM to grow its bottom line at an 11% clip in 2018 and 2019, but even so, 26x is a hefty price tag for that sort of growth. Hindsight is obviously 20/20, but it should have been clear to anyone buying PM at those prices that they weren’t receiving much margin of safety. Well, flash forward to Friday and shares are trading at ~$85, or ~18x TTM earnings (or ~16.2x forward earnings).

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Now, with the stock sitting at multi-year lows, investors have to decide whether or not the sell-off was irrational, or if the threat of slowing growth in the heated tobacco segment is enough to totally re-rate shares. Cash flows at PM remain strong and management was upbeat about 2018. However, looking at the graph above we can see that PM shares traded well below 15x in their early history and I wouldn’t be surprised to see the shares approaching those levels again now that sentiment has shifted negatively. PM’s dividend yield is very high, and both EPS and FCF/share currently cover the payment, but not by much, which leads me to believe that dividend growth is going to be slight in the near term.

~16x forward seems like a somewhat fair price to pay for shares, but personally, I think I’m going to wait for a wider margin of safety. Altria (MO) reports earnings on the 26th and I imagine that if those are disappointing, not only will MO trade off, but the contagion will spread across the rest of the tobacco sector (similar to how PM’s results and ensuing sell-off Friday cast a dark shadow across the other large-cap tobacco names). I’d rather be safe than sorry and wait for those results to shed some more light on the overall health of the industry. Obviously, MO and PM aren’t an apples-to-apples comparison. Many believe that international markets (especially emerging markets) are a much more attractive area to do business as a tobacco name. Maybe I’ll regret waiting, but I think I’d rather pay ~$75/share for PM than ~$85.

If I miss out on this opportunity for PM at $85, then so be it. I wish all who’re buying this initial sell-off the best of luck. Until next time, best wishes!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.