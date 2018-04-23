A Commercial Mortgage REIT That Helps Me 'Sleep Well At Night'

I’m not chasing yield in the REIT sector, regardless of whether I’m planting seeds in equity REITs or mortgage REITs.

Where else can "Average Joe" become a banker in such iconic towers as the Woolworth Building, 123 Mission, or the Westin Hotel in Maui?

One of the things that I like about being an investor in Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) is the fact that I am participating alongside some world-class trophy chasers. Think about it, where else can "Average Joe" become a banker in such iconic towers as the Woolworth Building (in Downtown Manhattan), 123 Mission (in San Francisco), or the Westin Hotel (in Maui, Hawaii)?

Blackstone Mortgage is a commercial mortgage REIT that primarily originates and purchases senior mortgage loans collateralized by properties in the U.S. and Europe. The New York-based REIT is managed by "big brother" Blackstone (NYSE:BX), a world leader in real estate investing with nearly $111 billion of assets under management (or AUM).

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s relationship with the "big brother" (Blackstone Real Estate) offers a huge advantage in which the former's access to proprietary deal flow and property and market information is a valuable differentiator, given the scale of Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s real estate business.

Around four years ago, Blackstone Mortgage Trust completed an equity offering, raising $660 million in growth proceeds - a strong indication of the growth potential of the simple floating rate senior mortgage business plan. Limited new commercial real estate construction, coupled with modest growth, has led to a more favorable investment environment for senior commercial real estate debt.

More recently, Blackstone Mortgage announced the closing of a $1.8 billion financing for Tishman Speyer's construction of The Spiral, a 2.8 million square foot trophy office building 28% preleased to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and located in the Hudson Yards district of New York City.

The financing represents BXMT's largest ever single asset origination and the third construction financing for Tishman Speyer, one of the leading owners, developers and operators of first-class real estate worldwide. Steve Plavin, president and CEO of BXMT, said:

"We are very excited to finance Tishman Speyer on this preeminent project. Our well-protected, low leverage loan has an extremely strong credit profile and is consistent with BXMT's strategy of lending on institutional quality real estate with strong sponsorship in gateway markets. BXMT's ability to originate the Spiral financing is a testament to our excellent relationship with Tishman Speyer as well as the strength of the Blackstone platform and unmatched scale of our real estate business."

Tishman Speyer president and CEO, Rob Speyer, said, "Tishman Speyer is pleased to partner with Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the development of The Spiral, the world's most connected and collaborative office environment. With its iconic design, amazing views and abundant access to outdoor amenity spaces, The Spiral will serve as a major leap forward in the evolution of the modern workplace."

When complete, The Spiral will be a 65-story, Class AA office tower featuring one-of-a-kind architecture designed by BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group featuring a cascading series of landscaped terraces and hanging gardens, unobstructed river and city views and column-free floor plates.

The Spiral financing has strong credit metrics, including a loan-to-cost ratio of less than 50%, with over $1.9 billion of equity to be invested in the $3.6 billion project. A $185 million portion of the financing will be advanced in the short term, with the remainder funding over time starting in approximately 2 years after the equity is fully funded. The company will consider syndication or financing options for the senior portion of the loan consistent with its existing senior loan leverage strategy.

A Simpler Commercial Mortgage REIT

As many of you know, I focus on REITs with lasting repeatability, and as I see it, dividend sustainability is the ultimate research metric. If I'm not comfortable with the durability of the dividend, I won't recommend the stock. So why am I recommending this commercial mortgage REIT?

Economic conditions are sustaining a favorable commercial real estate market, as liquidity and fundamentals in the commercial real estate sector are generally in balance. Real estate continues to benefit from limited supply and moderate growth.

The macroeconomic backdrop for commercial real estate fundamentals is sound, fueled by job growth and positive consumer sentiment, real estate operating fundamentals have continued to improve, and supply has been limited in most markets and asset classes.

As noted above, Blackstone Real Estate ("big brother") has proprietary insight, long-standing expertise and superior access to deal flow, and accordingly, BXMT's affiliation with it is a great competitive advantage. In fact, the relationship is a valuable differentiator given the scale of Blackstone's real estate business.

Keep in mind that BXMT does not own equity interests in real estate. Part of the value proposition for investing in the specialized commercial mortgage sub-sector is the limited new supply constraints - completions are well below US aggregate construction completion levels.

This strong commercial real estate environment, marked by healthy property transaction volume, gives rise to strong borrower demand for transitional capital. BXMT is one of the most elementary commercial REITs that exists. Take a look at the company's simple balance sheet:

BXMT's short-term floating rate assets benefit from rising short-term interest rates, as its current yields increase with these rates. REIT investors tend to fear rising rates, particularly investors in residential mortgage REITs, where many of the assets are fixed-rate but the liabilities float - but BXMT is different. Around 94% of loans are floating-rate (earnings would benefit from increased short-term rates).

The company's loans are LIBOR-based and insulated from the valuation impact of rising rates. Its credit facilities are also LIBOR-indexed and match fund assets. As a result, equity returns directly benefit from increases in LIBOR. When rates rise in tandem with better economic activity, the real estate underlying the loans will generate higher cash flows.

BXMT's larger loan base (average loan size is $200 million) offers a competitive advantage among the peer group. In Q4-17, its loan originations totaled $1.2 billion, bringing the total portfolio to a record $11.1 billion (up 14% from 2016). The loans are all floating-rate senior loans with an average origination LTV (loan-to-value) of 63% secured by institutional real estate in major markets.

BXMT’s loan portfolio remains 100% performing with an average origination LTV of 61%, and its risk rating is largely unchanged at an average of 2.7 on a scale of 1-5, with only one $21 million 4-rated loan in the portfolio.

It has become a leading senior real estate lender, and the company’s competitive positioning and recognition in the market have never been stronger. The majority of loans are with repeat borrowers, the greatest endorsement of the way BXMT does business and its differentiated, client-centric approach.

BXMT utilized its ability to execute on larger deals as part of the BX platform, as well as its strong relationship with the sponsors to successfully compete with this loan.

The company continues to focus direct origination efforts on coastal markets with dynamic demand and high barriers to entry, where the entire Blackstone real estate platform has had great success. BXMT extended its office to better address West Coast lending opportunities, and now the company has broad reach.

Construction loans in BXMT's target markets remain a very attractive opportunity for the REIT as the banks continue to struggle with regulatory challenges and capital constraints.

As referenced above, BXMT originated $1.2 billion of loans in Q4-17, concentrated in the multi-family asset class and in major coastal markets, matching two of the favorite investment themes of Blackstone real estate.

Simple, Simple, Simple…

As noted above, "big brother" Blackstone's global presence and dynamic capabilities enable BXMT to identify opportunities with conviction and partner with leading sponsors and financial institutions. Here is a snapshot of a target investment by the REIT:

BXMT has stayed true to its senior mortgage platform because it is the best value proposition for capital. Unlike other peers (i.e., Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) and LADR Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR)), BXMT’s earnings are not predicated upon trading or securitization activities. BXMT has continued to produce strong results because of its singular focus on originating senior mortgage loans efficiently financed to maximize ROI.

In Q4-17, the company reported GAAP net income of $0.59 per share and generated core earnings of $0.65, both down slightly from Q3-17. This decrease was in part due to $0.02 of additional prepayment income generated in Q3, as well as the dilutive impact of the $392 million Class A common stock offering in December 2017.

BXMT used these equity proceeds to pay down credit facilities, to manage the balance sheet and reduce the J curve impact of new equity on earnings per share. However, some decline in earnings is unavoidable until these proceeds are fully deployed into new loan originations.

Nonetheless, it executed this offer at 1.2x price-to-book, capturing a favorable price for the stock and driving a $0.41 increase in book value per share during the quarter.

Also, at year end, BXMT issued a $1 billion CLO and innovative financing participation in 31 loans and a new source of credit for the balance sheet assets. This deal provided $818 million of non-recourse term match financing with a weighted average cash coupon of only LIBOR plus 1.21% on notes sold.

This innovative structure includes a replenishment feature, which allows BXMT to maintain the 82% advance rate of the initial loans, and the CLO issuance (coupled with the $392 million equity raise in December) reduced BXMT’s debt-to-equity ratio to only 2.0x (down significantly from 2.6x as of 9/30).

Average Joe Loves Investing In Trophies

Tax reform provides an additional benefit now, as individual shareholders get a 20% deduction on REIT dividend income, effectively lowering their maximum federal tax rate from 37% to 29.6%.

Currently, BXMT’s dividend produces an approximate 8.1% pretax yield in the current share price, and at that level, its tax deduction will provide most individual shareholders in the top bracket in the pretax equivalent of another 90 bps of yield. All else equal, on an after-tax basis, BXMT’s $0.62 dividend is equivalent to $0.69 of income.

Let’s see how the REIT’s current dividend yield compares with that of its peers:

Given the strength of BXMT’s balance sheet and the overall quality of “trophy” loans, I consider this REIT at attractive Buy today. The value proposition of investing in BXMT with Blackstone management remains highly compelling for shareholders.

I’m not chasing yield in the REIT sector, regardless of whether I’m planting seeds in equity REITs or mortgage REITs. My primary objective is to preserve principal at all costs, and I believe that “pound for pound”, BXMT is one of the best REITs around.

When I am back up in New York, I will take a closer look at "The Spiral", recognizing that I am providing capital to build this iconic tower. Granted, my ownership stake in BXMT will not necessarily “move the market”, but in terms of underwriting the highest-quality loans in the U.S., it has all of the ingredients of something special, and that helps me “sleep well at night”.

REITs mentioned: KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF), Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI), Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP), Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT), TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. (NYSE:ACRE), STWD, LADR, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACC, AHP, AVB, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CIO, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CTRE, CUBE, DDR, DEA, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FRT, GEO, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, INN, IRET, IRM, JCAP, KIM, KRG, LADR, LAND, LMRK, LTC, MNR, NXRT, O, OFC, OHI, OUT, PEB, PEI, PK, PSB, QTS, REG, RHP, ROIC, SBRA, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, TCO, TXRT UBA, UMH, UNIT, VER, VNQ, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.