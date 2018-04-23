Park remains a STRONG BUY and this means that we are forecasting Total Returns of 25% over the next 12 months.

The market seemed to like the PEB/LHO deal (LHO shares were up 15%) signifying the potential for more consolidation in the lodging sector.

According to Raymond James, U.S. industry RevPAR grew at a relatively healthy clip of +3.3% in Q1-18, supported by the Luxury segment (+5.9%). Raymond James forecasts a more modest full-year 2018 with growth in the 2.0-2.5% range.

It seems that the larger global branded hotel companies are expected to outperform, and we are continuing to maintain a tactical Lodgings REIT strategy, with an emphasis on markets where there is lower new supply.

We are pleased to see several of our recent picks outperform, namely Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP). We recommend this specialty Lodging REIT back in October 2017 and since then shares have taken off (+25%).

We have also been beating the drum on Park Hotels and Resorts (PK), but Mr. Market has been less enthusiastic (+2.0%), although the stock has outperformed most of the peers.

Our last article on Park was on March 7th in which we upgraded shares from a BUY to a STRONG BUY. Since that time, PK shares are up ~7%.

Nonetheless, we still consider PK a STRONG BUY (the only STRONG BUY in the lodging REIT sector) and the more recent news of Pebblebrook Hotels (PEB) all-share bid to buy LaSalle (LHO) has only reinforced the optimism.

I am maintaining my STRONG BUY recommendation for Park, as I consider this Lodging REIT to become a top performer over the next 12 months. As I said in my inaugural (Park) article, Buy Park And Don't Pass Go.

Why Park?

Based in McLean, Virginia, Park Hotels & Resorts was formed when Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) spun off most of its owned real estate into a separate public REIT. Park is the latest entrant in the Lodging REIT sector long dominated by Host (HST), which still dwarfs all other stock exchange-listed hotel REITs in terms of size. Park is the second-largest publicly traded Lodging REIT:

Park is among the Top 25 largest REITs out of 130 REITs based on TTM Adjusted EBITDA and Park ranks among the Top 25 Largest REITs in the US:

Park Hotels owns a $9 billion portfolio of 67 large-scale, high-end hotels, including iconic properties stretching from coast to coast. Its trophy properties include the New York Hilton, which spans an entire city block in Midtown Manhattan; the landmark, 1,544-room Hilton Chicago Downtown, boasting nearly 200,000 square feet of meeting space; and the oceanfront, 2,860-room Hilton Hawaiian Village in Honolulu.

There is strong potential in the 35,000-room portfolio of upper-upscale and luxury hotels, and Park Hotels, through acquisitions of like properties in leading hotel and resort markets, already has holdings in 14 of the top 25 U.S. hotel markets.

Park is one-brand concentrated right now, but the company says it "seeks brand and operator diversity over time." This is similar to what happened in 1993, after Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) spun off what is now Host Hotels.

Around 74% of Hotel EBITDA comes from coastal markets, and 91% of Hotel EBITDA is from Top 25 Markets and resort destinations:

While Park lacks diversified brand affiliations, the company mitigates the risk by owning such a diversified portfolio:

Its portfolio's strong group positioning increases visibility into forward bookings and reduces operating volatility by enhancing the stability and predictability of revenue throughout the lodging cycle.

Top 25 Hotels: Group/Transient Mix: 31%/63%. Park's strategy will be to "Group Up" and drive that mix up another 400 bps to 35% Group demand. The portfolio contains 26 properties with over 25,000 sq. ft. of meeting space and 6 properties with over 125,000 sq. ft. of meeting space in top convention markets, generating robust corporate meeting and group business. Supply and demand trends favor large, group-oriented hotels for the foreseeable future.

Active Asset Management: Hands-On Approach

Hilton continues to manage the vast majority of Park's properties it spun off. Oversight of operations under Park creates a system of checks and balances that should eventually translate into higher profits.

Hilton, like most brand owners, doesn't have corporate oversight of property-level management to make sure they are maximizing profits for the owner.

Park is able to maximize each asset's full potential through a focused approach on revenue management and cost containment initiatives, while purposefully addressing capital needs, including ROI opportunities.

CapEx: Over $1.3 Billion Reinvested In Park's Hotels

Park has invested heavily to drive market share and ensure strong competitive positioning of its portfolio. The company continues to consistently renovate to adapt to evolving customer preferences and the latest technology.

Renovations have been focused on guestroom design, open and activated lobby areas, food and beverage and public spaces, and modernized meeting spaces. Park creates value through repositioning select hotels across brands or chain scale segments, and exploring adaptive reuse opportunities for highest and best use. (No major deferred maintenance.)

The Balance Sheet And Fundamentals

In December, PK repaid $55 million in maturing high-yield bonds, which carried a 7.5% coupon, leaving the company with a forward debt maturity schedule that is well-balanced and very manageable with no major maturities until 2021.

As of Q4-17, net leverage stood at just 3.7x with ample liquidity to execute on PK’s strategic plan. At year-end, PK had $2.8 billion of net debt outstanding:

On the recent earnings call, PK’s management team said that it would be able to buy back shares with disposition proceeds. Since the last quarterly call, PK has sold a total of 12 noncore hotels in 4 separate transactions, including 9 international assets accounting for approximately $379 million of gross proceeds at an average cap rate of 5.5%.

Park’s balance sheet and operating platform are well positioned to execute these larger transactions. Less competition exists for larger transactions as only a limited number of investors have access to equity needed to pursue $250+ million single assets. Consequently, the share of deals pre-empted and executed off-market increases in conjunction with deal size, thereby enhancing the price negotiation leverage for an eligible buyer.

The Latest Earnings Results

For Q4-17, PK reported total revenues of $686 million and adjusted EBITDA of $180 million, and adjusted FFO was $145 million (or $0.68 per diluted share). On a full-year basis, PK reported total revenues of approximately $2.8 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $757 million and adjusted FFO of $596 million (or $2.78 per diluted share).

For the full year 2017, PK’s comparable portfolio produced a RevPAR of $163 or an increase of 0.7%. The company’s occupancy for the year was 81.1% or a slight decrease of 20 basis points.

PK’s average daily rate was $202 or an increase of 0.9% versus the prior year. These top line trends resulted in hotel-adjusted EBITDA of $709 million for the comparable portfolio, while the hotel-adjusted EBITDA margin was 28.1% or a 20 basis point decrease from the prior year.

For Q4-17, PK reported comparable RevPAR of $160 or an increase of 1.7% versus the prior year. The company’s occupancy for the quarter was 78.7% or 40 basis points higher, while the average daily rate ended the quarter at $203 or an increase of 1.1% year over year. These top line trends resulted in comparable hotel-adjusted EBITDA of $175 million, while margins increased 70 basis points to 27.8%.

The Bottom Line: PK beat consensus quarterly FFO by $.06 per share.

It is PK’s intention to pay out an annualized 65% to 70% of adjusted FFO for the year. With Q4 earnings coming in line with expectations, the company paid out a Q4-17 step-up dividend of $0.55 per share in January.

Also, PK paid out its first quarter dividend of $0.43 per share (to be paid on April 16 to stockholders of record as of March 30). Similar to 2017, PK is targeting a full-year payout ratio of 65% to 70% of adjusted FFO, with a potential top-up dividend to be paid in the fourth quarter.

PK has established RevPAR guidance of 0 to plus 2% for full-year 2018, with a comparable hotel-adjusted EBITDA margin range of -80 basis points to a +20 basis points, which will take into account many of the asset management initiatives.

For the full year 2018, PK anticipates adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $705 million to $745 million, while adjusted FFO per share will be in the range of $2.59 to $2.75. Note that our earnings guidance does not include redeployment of proceeds from asset sales.

Here is a snapshot of the FFO per share forecaster (using F.A.S.T. Graphs data):

Buy Park And Don’t Pass Go

Now let’s take a closer look at Park starting with the dividend yield:

As you see, Park has an attractive dividend that is well-covered by FFO. The company’s reported adjusted FFO was $0.68 per share in Q4-17, with full year adjusted FFO of $2.78 per share. Based on 2018 guidance ($2.85 FFO/sh at midpoint) Park’s payout ratio is 60%.

Now take a look at Park’s P/FFO multiple:

As you can see, the P/FFO multiple is the lowest in the full service global branded category (closest peer is HST).

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, a 25% PK shareholder, announced it is seeking to sell all or a portion of its ownership of more than $53 million of PK shares in 2018. The HNA situation could create continued overhang, but I am confident that dividend investors will fill the void.

One such investor, Longleaf Partners Funds, disclosed that it added a new position in Park. The fund manager's update letter to shareholders indicates that fears of how HNA Group might monetize its Park stake has held back the share price. Longleaf points to the sale by HNA of its shares as a positive, and reminds of the "high quality" properties held by the hotel company.

In summary, Park remains a STRONG BUY and this means that we are forecasting Total Returns of 25% annually (over the ext 12 months). Considering the vibrant economic outlook (sparked by Tax Reform), we believe that Park represents one of the best lodging REIT picks and it’s certainly not bad to have Hilton as a partner.

