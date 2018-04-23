What To Do With GoPro

Unless we are surprised by company management in Q1, there is nothing to look forward to.

GoPro has introduced a new entry-level camera, but do not expect it to become a major revenue and margin generator.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) recently launched a new camera called HERO. It's an entry-level camera focused on lower budgets. The HERO costs $200, has a touchscreen on the back, is waterproof down to 33 feet, and has electronic image stabilization, voice controls, WiFi, and Bluetooth capability.

However, it lacks the resolution that other GoPro cameras have. The frame rate of HERO is 1080p at 60 fps (frames per second), as opposed to the HERO 5 that clocks in 4K30, and 1080p120 respectively. HERO 6, being the king, can do 4K60 and 1080p240. There is also no GPS, exposure control, or fast 5GHz Wi-Fi protocol.

There are two questions to be asked:

Will it sell? Is GoPro cannibalizing its current revenue and margins?

As for the first question, we will have to wait and see. The truth is that GoPro is by far the most recognizable sports camera company in the world. And I am sure that the quality of HERO is second to none versus the competition.

However, those who want a $200 budget camera probably don't care that much about quality. And for the same money, there are many cameras out there with better specs than HERO.

For example, the YI 4K camera can record at 4K/30fps video, take photos at 12MP, can livestream, and has voice control. And it costs just $169 on Amazon.

According to Kodak, its PIXPRO SP1 Action Cam is waterproof to 32ft/10m, shockproof to 6.5ft/2m, freezeproof to 14F/-10C, and dustproof. It sells for $179.00 at Amazon.

I could go on and on and on, but the point is that there are many cameras below the $200 threshold that can compete at par with GoPro's HERO.

However, paying a premium for HERO versus the competition does have its logic. For one thing, it has the same interchangeable battery as previous HERO camera models. It can also use the same interchangeable lenses. Also, all the accessories that work on the HERO 5 and HERO 6 also work on the HERO.

So, if you're in the market for a low-budget camera and tied into the GoPro ecosystem, it's probably a better choice to go with the HERO and pay a little extra.

But even with the ecosystem advantage, GoPro has had difficulties with previous entry-level cameras. In fact, it was excess inventory of its lower-end HERO Session several quarters ago that got the company into trouble. In short, GoPro never had a problem selling high-end cameras because there was not much competition at the high end. The low end was always the problem.

However, in a recent conference call, CEO Nicholas Woodman said that sell-through increased substantially following price reductions. So, perhaps the lower price might be a better selling point for HERO versus HERO Session in the past.

If I were to guess, I would say that sales of HERO will be better than expected, despite the fierce competition in the space. So, we will have to wait and see what the company says on its conference call on May 3rd.

As for the second question, about whether GoPro is cannibalizing itself with a low-end product, I don't think so.

GoPro cameras are of the finest quality and with an ecosystem to match. Those that buy the HERO 6 want only the best camera on the market, and paying a premium is something they do not mind. So I don't think consumers will purchase the HERO as opposed to the HERO 6 Black, thus cannibalizing GoPro margins or high-end revenue.

This, however, does not mean HERO will become a major revenue producer for the company. There is a lot of competition in the space at the low end, and GoPro will not have an easy ride.

Is GoPro a buy?

The problem with GoPro is that guidance was very weak and the company is still not profitable. However, at the current valuation, the stock is very tempting. Besides that, the bar for 2018 is set very low, and we might be surprised - a buyout is always a possibility.

Recently, there were rumors that Xiaomi might be interested. I have to admit it does make sense, and where there is smoke there is fire. Even if Xiaomi might not be a buyer, we know that unofficially GoPro has put itself on the block to be sold for a while now.

And if such a buyer does come in, my hunch is that GoPro might fetch between $8 and $10 a share. However, it's difficult to buy GoPro shares betting on a buyer. It's never a good idea speculating on a buyout for any company.

Is GoPro a short play?

The answer is no. At current valuations, the risk of a buyout is simply too high to gamble on a short-term trade.

And while no one expects GPRO's Q1 results to be spectacular, or even profitable, we might be surprised by what company management says for the remaining of the year. And the slightest piece of good news or forward guidance might propel the stock to much higher levels.

Because, to be honest, just because a company had bad luck or made mistakes in the past does not mean we should never buy its stock again. If circumstances change, then we have to change our stance.

And while new investors will have to wait to see what GoPro will report in Q1, I think there is very little risk in GPRO shares at current levels. GoPro will do about $1 billion in revenue this year, and analysts are also modeling about the same for 2019. Also, it is trading at 0.75X revenue, and that's a very low valuation for a company like GoPro, irrespective of profitability.

Yes, at the moment no one is modeling growth, and expectations are very low, but the balance sheet is intact and the low valuation does not allow for shorting shares. The chances of success are simply too low.

Bottom line

I do not think the HERO will be a home run, but I do not think it will harm GoPro either. Let's be honest, if someone wants to film in 4K, he will buy a premium camera like the HERO 6 Black, not a lower-priced competitive product. So, I do not think the HERO will cannibalize revenue or margins.

GoPro's major problem is that it's still not profitable, and growth for the foreseeable future is not on the horizon. And while there are not many reasons to buy the stock today, it also trades at a deep discount to revenue, and shorting it is not a good idea either.

Yes, GoPro might be buyout target, but I do not think such a scenario is investable. One the one hand, the company has been trying to find a buyer for over a year now, but on the other, I doubt very much that Xiaomi will be a buyer.

Only in the event that we get a bad Q1 report can someone contemplate shorting the stock. But a positive surprise might propel GPRO shares to much higher levels too.

So, at the current time, there is not much to do but wait for the upcoming quarter, and we will then take it from there.

