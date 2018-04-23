Reader Inquiry: Is There Further Upside In Immunomedics?

While not a current ROTY Contender, I will be keeping an eye on this one as the story progresses (and for potential pullbacks).

Shares of Immunomedics have gained around 350% since the beginning of 2017 and its market cap is now approaching $3 billion.

Immunomedics (IMMU) is a $2.8 billion biotech concern that has treated investors very well of late, specifically with a 350% gain since the beginning of 2017 until the present.

IMMU data by YCharts

The company´s ADC platform has the potential to address 90% of all human cancers and data for lead candidate sacituzumab govitecan has drawn considerable interest. Its target, Trop-2, is broadly expressed across a variety of cancers and immunohistochemistry has demonstrated that 80% of solid cancer patients have moderate to strong expression. The lead indication of mTNBC is an area of oncology desperately in need of novel solutions, as current standard of care provides a very limited benefit.

Chart

Figure 2: IMMU daily advanced chart (source: Finviz)



Figure 3: IMMU intraday advanced chart (source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels and get a feel for what is going on. The stock rebounded strongly after promising data was presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December- after hitting resistance at $18 and bouncing off support at $14, it appears to be in holding mode awaiting another catalyst for the next leg upward.

Reader Inquiry

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term. Catalyst ideas typically have upcoming material events (such as clinical results reading out or regulatory action date) that could push shares significantly higher- on the other hand, revaluation ideas involve stocks where the core business (or core assets) and recent events have not been fully factored into the share price AND future appreciation is expected.

In the case of Immunomedics, readers were discussing whether there is further upside ahead in 2018 and if the stock could make it to our ROTY Contenders List.

Recent Developments

The catalyst that sparked the recent move higher occurred in December, when the company announced a blinded, independent review had determined an objective response rate (ORR) of 31% in 110 patients with mTNBC who were treated with sacituzumab govitecan. These consisted of 6 complete responses and 28 partial responses, with median duration of response amounting to 9.1 months.

Data presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium was especially intriguing when contrasted with that of currently available drugs.

Figure 4: Limited benefit provided by current standard of care treatments (source: JPM presentation)

Figure 5: Progression-free and overall survival (source: JPM presentation)

President Michael Pehl commented that they would seek accelerated approval from the FDA on the basis of data from this phase 2 study evaluating the drug candidate in the third-line setting, with a BLA (Biologics License Application) to be submitted in the first quarter of 2018.

On January 8th the good news continued when the company announced it sold tiered, sales-based royalty rights on global net sales of sacituzumab govitecan to Royalty Pharma for $175 million. Royalty Pharma also purchased $75 million of Immunomedics´ common stock at a 15% premium over its then 15-day trailing average closing price, bringing the total to $250 million. Specifically, the royalty rate will begin at 4.15% of net annual sales up to $2 billion, then falling back (based on tiers) to 1.75 percent on net global annual sales exceeding $6 billion. Importantly, the company now believes it has an operational runway into 2020 thanks to the cash infusion.

Another interesting development was the collaboration with the Carbone Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin(via an agreement with The Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials Consortium) to evaluate sacituzumab govitecan in an investigator-sponsored phase 2 trial in patients with advanced castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC). 55 to 60 male patients who progressed after being treated with enzalutamide or abiraterone in either the hormone naive or CRPC setting will be enrolled- this represents another potential step in expanding into other indications, determining whether targeting Trop-2 in this cancer shows initial signs of promise.

Lastly, another green flag was the appointment of Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., as Head of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer. Prior he served at AstraZeneca/MedImmune (oversaw development of Imfinzi) most recently as Senior Vice President and Head of Immuno-oncology, Global Medicines Development. Prior to that he served as Executive Director, Clinical Research, and Section Head of Oncology at Merck Research (was a development leader for Keytruda).

Other Information

At the end of 2017 the company reported cash and equivalents of $139.7 million, which of course does not include proceeds from their royalty financing. Net loss for the six month period ending December 31st came in at $121.3 million, but keep in mind this included $59.6 million in non-cash expenses (due to increase in fair value of warrant liabilities). Also recorded as a $13 million non-cash loss on exchanges of $80 million of Convertible Senior Notes for equity. Total costs and expenses rose 67% to $52.3 million.

It´s worth noting that the ASCEND phase 3 study is enrolling patients in the United States and European enrollment should get underway in the first half of the year. Another catalyst is the submission of their BLA for accelerated approval in mTNBC which should occur shortly. Additionally, management continues to pursue development in urothelial cancer and in mTNBC combination setting with PARP and/or PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors.

As for IP protection, it´s worth noting that composition of matter patents expire in 2023 in the United States and 2029 in Europe. The company has guided for coverage through 2033.

As for institutional owners of note, I'd like to point out that VenBio continues to add to their position (over 16 million shares). Orbimed owns over 8 million shares and several other well-known funds hold significant stakes.

Final Thoughts

In the end, I believe this is definitely a story to keep tabs on as it progresses. The BLA submission is a near term catalyst and expansion efforts into additional indications could drive additional upside. In the near term I also expect a collaboration with firms possessing PARP and/or PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors to be announced. A near term regulatory update regarding sacituzumab govitecan in advanced urothelial cancer (potential best-in-class asset) should also be forthcoming (keep in mind that data presented at ESMO last year showed a confirmed over-response rate of 34% with median DOR of 12 months and median PFS of 7 months- one third of these patients prior were treated with checkpoint inhibitors).

Past history of a deal break up with Seattle Genetics and activist campaign led by VenBio (and Orbimed) is an interesting case study that I encourage readers to dig into further.

Dilution in the near term is unlikely after the royalty financing, but there is a good deal of regulatory risk involved in seeking accelerated approval. Disappointing data or setbacks in the phase 3 study and other expansion trials is also a risk to consider. Competition from other companies, including Daiichi Sankyo´s ADC DS821 in phase 1 development, should also be closely monitored (so far this asset is being evaluated in a separate patient population of HER-2 positive patients and there is no available data to date).

While I won´t be adding this one to the ROTY Contenders List, I will be keeping a close eye on developments and will likely revisit later in the year to reassess. Keep in mind that after 10 days articles in this series are only accessible to ROTY subscribers (and SA PRO)- if my due diligence leads me to add a stock to the ROTY Contenders List, the corresponding article appears solely to current ROTY subscribers.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.