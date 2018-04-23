3 Reasons Why Investors Should Cheer Rising Interest Rates

Interest rates are once more soaring with the 10 year at its highest level in four years.

A spike in interest rates is what likely caused this most recent correction, from which stocks (SPY) (QQQ) (DIA) have yet to recover. Investors have long feared that an eventual rise in rates could spell trouble for both the bull market and corporate earnings.

That's because record low interest rates have likely helped to inflate earnings and cash flow multiples to historically high levels. Meanwhile, companies have been able to borrow very cheaply, with much of that cash being spent on questionable "investments" such as ill-timed share buybacks.

This is why many investors have been grimly watching the 10 year Treasury yield, the proxy for long-term interest rates, with dread and trepidation.

(Source: Societe Generale)

In fact, back in French investment bank Societe Generale predicted that should the 10 year yield breach the 3% "red line in the sand" then the market would decline by about 15% from its January 26th high. Meanwhile, a rise to 3.25% or above would trigger an outright bear market.

Well, this week better than expected economic data once more caused a spike in inflation expectations resulting in the 10 year yield rising to 2.96%, its highest level in four years. Or to put another way, we're now very close to that "red line in the sand" that Soc Gen and so many others worry about.

But the truth is that for long-term investors rising interest rates are not actually something to fret over. In fact, there are three reasons why they are likely to prove beneficial.

Rising Long-Term Rates Keep The Yield Curve From Inverting

As I explain in my weekly portfolio updates where I track economic indicators and recession risk each week, over the past 80 years the most accurate predictor of economic trouble has been an inverted yield curve.

(Source: Business Insider)

The yield curve is simply the difference between short and long-term interest rates. The most commonly followed curve is the spread between 2 and 10 year Treasury yields. When short-term rates rise above long-term ones then historically a recession has followed within 12 to 18 months.

Yield Curve Inversion Date Recession Start Date Months To Recession Once Curve Inverts Aug 1978 Jan 1980 18 Sep 1980 June 1981 10 Jan 1989 Jul 1990 17 Feb 2000 Mar 2001 11 Aug 2006 Dec 2007 16 Average 14.4

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

The Federal Reserve's Fed Funds rate, (what it has raised six times since December 2015), only indirectly effects short-term rates, but not long-term ones. That's because long-term rates are mostly driven by long-term inflation expectations, which themselves are a function of the bond market's projections of future economic growth.

This means that if the Fed gets too aggressive with rate hikes then it can invert the curve and potentially even cause a recession, (by making lending less profitable for financial companies).

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Well, the curve has been flattening all year, and on April 17th it hit 0.41%, the lowest level since 2007. Now it should be noted that the yield curve, while historically inverting about 10 months before the end of a bull market, (market top), is not a very good market timing tool.

That's because the yield curve is mostly a macroeconomic indicator, and according to Ned Davis Research, of the last 11 bear markets, 55% of the time the bear market began while the curve was still positive. In fact, the average 2/10 yield curve was 0.72% at the start of those 11 bear markets.

The good news is that the yield curve's predictive power seems to be rather binary, meaning that as long as its positive the risk of a near-term recession is low. So with the Federal Reserve planning on hiking rates seven more times through the end of 2020, if long-term interest rates don't rise then the curve is almost certain to invert.

So this week's 13 basis point rally in the 10 year yield was actually a very good thing. It means that curve has, at least for now, halted its troubling flattening trend. Fundamentally that's because the bond market is anticipating the highest long-term, (10 year) inflation since mid 2014. Or to put another way the bond market is now far more bullish on the economy.

Long-Term Inflation Expectations

(Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve)

But who cares about economic fundamentals and bond yield curves!? Don't rising long-term rates spell doom for the bull market? Isn't it time to cash out everything and move to all cash? Actually, a historical analysis indicates that stocks have little to fear from rising rates.

Stock Returns Don't Usually Suffer In Rising Rate Environment

(Source: Blackrock)

There are four so-called "yield curve regimes" depending on whether rates are rising or falling, and whether the curve is steepening or rising.

Yield Curve Regime Interest Rates Yield Curve Meaning Bear Steepening rising rising strong economy, rising inflation expectations driving long-term rates higher faster than short-term rates Bear Flattening rising falling modest economic growth, falling or flat inflation expectations causing long-term rates to rise slower than short-term rates Bull Steepening falling rising weak economy, interest rates falling due to Fed cutting rates, short-term rates falling faster than long-term rates Bull Flattening falling falling weak economy, interest rates falling but long-term rates falling faster than short-term rates on very weak inflation expectations

(Source: Blackrock)

According to research from Blackrock (BLK), the world's largest asset manager, stocks do best in a bear steepening regime. That means rates are rising and the yield curve is going up.

That makes sense because it means that the economy is strong enough to increase demand for money, (for investment), thus raising interest rates. A strong economy also means higher inflation expectations which also cause long-term yields to rise faster than short-term rates. This steepens the curve.

The worst market returns come during a time of falling rates and a steepening curve. That's because this would mean the economy is likely in recession and the Fed is slashing short-term rates in a hurry to stop the economic bleeding. Long-term rates also fall, (due to falling inflation) but not as quickly.

Note that today we are in a bearish flattening regime, with rising rates but a falling curve. If the yield curve were to steadily rise we'd shift to a bear steepening regime indicating that the economy would be growing strong enough to drive sustained strong earnings growth and fuel continued long-term stock price appreciation.

But even if the curve remains steady over time, because long-term rates merely move up in line with short-term rates then investors could expect stocks to do well. That's especially true of technology, energy and real estate investments.

On the other hand, if markets get what they want in the short-term which would be falling long-term rates? Well, that would signal that the economy is actually weakening and recession risk rising. That means we would likely be trading short-term gains for a quicker end to the bull market.

The good news is that both economic and corporate earnings fundamentals are currently strong and if long-term rates continue rising then we'll actually be set up for the bull market to continue. Potentially it could even become the strongest and longest bull market in history.

Rising Rates + Strong Fundamentals = Better Long-Term Future Total Returns

Ok so we can see that historically rising rates are actually good for stocks, but how can that be? After all, it's a common belief that this bull market has been powered by artificially low interest rates and extremely accommodative monetary policy courtesy of central banks around the world flooding the world with easy money.

There is likely some truth to that. Since the financial crisis, a total of over $13 trillion in central bank money printing and asset buying has fueled a lot of TINA or "there is no alternative" asset buying for things like US stocks.

That has helped to stretch US earnings multiples with the S&P 500 trailing 12 month PE ratio now at 24.3. Now given that the S&P 500's median PE since 1871 has been 14.7 that might seem alarming. It clearly shows that the market is in a bubble and set to burst right?

Well not necessarily. Because corporate earnings are expected to grow very strongly both in 2018, (thanks to tax reform), but also in 2019 thanks to a strong global economy.

S&P 500 Revenue, Net Income and EPS Growth Expectations

In fact, according to FactSet Research (FDS), in 2018 the S&P 500 is expected to see:

revenue growth: 6.8%

EPS growth: 18.5%

Materials, energy, and tech is expected to lead the charge thanks to a strong recovery in commodity prices. And when you factor in earnings growth then the PEG of the S&P 500 tells a very different valuation story.

(Source: Yardeni Research)

Now it's true that analyst earnings forecast always need to be taken with a grain of salt since they can prove to be overly optimistic. However, if they prove accurate? Then the S&P 500's earnings in 2019 will rise to about $174 per share. That means that should the S&P 500 trade flat for the next 20 months the market's trailing PE would fall to 15.3 which is compared to a 10 year median of 14.3. And keep in mind that 10 year median includes the financial crisis when earnings fell off a cliff.

In other words, if the stock market were to trade flat, say due to rising long-term interest rates (and a steepening yield curve), then valuations would quickly go back to historically normal levels. Many sectors would even become dirt cheap, creating plenty of opportunities for value investors. And with little risk of a bubble bursting the bull market would be capable of running far longer than many currently believe possible.

Now I realize that many of you are thinking "that's all hypothetical speculation". And indeed if I were merely basing my bullish long-term market outlook on analyst expectations then it would be. However, the fact is that the US economy itself continues to show strong growth fundamentals that back up the case for double digit earnings growth over the next two years.

For example, the New York Fed's real time GDP tracking model, (historically more accurate than the Atlanta Fed one), is currently projecting 2.9% and 3.0% GDP growth in Q1 and Q2, respectively. That's compared to last quarter's 2.9% and 2017's full year 2.3% GDP growth, respectively.

But that's just one model that seems to indicate the economy is growing well. Another one I like to track is Economic PI's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid. This is a meta-analysis incorporating 19 leading indicators that track every aspect of the US economy.

(Source: Economic PI)

The BaR grid has shown to be a reliable indicator predicting the 1980, 1990, 2001, and 2007 recessions.

(Source: Economic PI)

Currently, 11 of the 19 leading economic indicators are showing positive growth and accelerating growth. The remaining 8 are also showing positive but decelerating growth.

The bottom line is that, at least for now, both the economy and corporate earnings are strong, which bodes well for investors. And if the continued strong growth continues? Well, then we would expect the bond market to react with rising long-term interest rates, which is its way of signalling economic optimism.

Bottom Line: Stay Calm, Take The Long-Term View, And Stay Focused On The Fundamentals

It's easy to lose focus and become obsessed with short-term market volatility and memes like "rates up, stocks down". After all, investors have been spoiled by years of record low rates allowing even anemic earnings growth to be rewarded with strong capital gains that far exceeded corporate fundamentals. For years bad news was seen as good news because it meant that low interest rates would persist.

Well, the economic crisis is over and the economy, labor market, and corporate earnings are now on their best footing in over a decade. That means that it's time to get back to normal. That means taking a long-term view and accepting that rising interest rates which signal strong fundamentals are good for the country, investors, and our portfolios.

If that means short-term volatility? So be it. It's preferable to a low interest rate fueled market melt-up that ends in a bubble bursting and leads to yet another large market crash. In the meantime, investors willing to consider individual stocks can still find plenty of bargains out there. Something is always on sale, so stick to quality stocks at good to great prices and over the long-term you are very likely to meet your long-term financial goals.



