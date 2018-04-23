SHU Portfolio: Buy Skechers Again

While some selloff was warranted, we think the size of it isn't, and it offers investors another chance.

The soft quarter seems mostly a timing issue according to management although their credibility has taken a bit of a knock.

But much of the cost rise is due to investments in growth, which the company keeps delivering, and one-off factors.

We advised buying Skechers (SKX) last year as we thought the shares were a steal in the low 20s last year, and they moved all the way up to the low 40s.

But as you can see, after Q1 figures, the shares have now fallen back into the low 30s, and once again we think the shares are a steal. Before we get to that, here is our take on what happened.

Basically, the shares sold off on a combination of higher expenses and a soft Q2 guidance. The latter is mostly due to a difficult comp. In 2017, Q2 experienced a pull-in from Q3 and this year simply the reverse is happening.

Cost increases

It looks bad (see graph below), but there are considerable mitigating factors:

Part of it is fixed cost, like infrastructure, automation, so leverage will follow when sales keep on rising.

Part of it is variable cost, hiring more people and space to support the higher sales efforts.

Part of it is mishap one-off factors.

The essence is that they are growing fast, and 'discovered' (pretty late in the quarter) that they had to invest more in order to sustain that growth, here is management (Q1CC):

if you look at the G&A composition, where we saw the irritation in Q1 was in our international markets and those are the highest growth potential markets.

Which is why SG&A grew considerably to 38% of revenues, but taking a longer time perspective shows that it has been higher than that in the past.

SKX SG&A Expense (Quarterly) data by YCharts It isn't surprising as one could argue that the company is now in phase II of its growth, that of establishing a global brand and presence.

We think investors should applaud, rather than punish, the stock for this. As the international growth is being delivered, there is no question about that.

However, one might wonder whether that rising trend of SG&A as a percentage of revenue since early 2016 is a trend that is going to continue. Indeed, one of the reasons we advised to buy last year was that management argued that 2017 would be the year of investments, while 2018 would see the return of operating leverage.

Well, Q1 hasn't delivered that despite great revenue growth figures, and Q2 doesn't look like delivering it either. Which explains the violent market reaction as this is a problem that has two components:

The lack of operational leverage itself

Management credibility

It is difficult to blame investors for thinking something along the line of "well, management argued we would see the return of operational leverage in 2018 and they are now promising that for the second half, but what if in Q3 they again say like, oops, sorry, we had to invest more to sustain the great growth momentum we're experiencing, but leverage will return next year..."

Indeed. But we argue that this is a cloud that will have a silver lining, because sooner or later, operational leverage is likely to return.

Leverage will return

Revenue growth

Same store sales

Fixed cost investments

One-off factors

The growth is certainly there:

Overall revenue growth was 16.8% for the quarter.

Total international wholesale business increased by 17.9%.

The subsidiary and joint venture businesses grew by 25.7%.

Global retail businesses' sales increased by 26.4%, with an increase of 62.1% in international stores sales and 13.5% in the sales of domestic retail stores.

China is growing at 30%+ (4.4M pairs sold). China also played a big part in the rising investment needs.

Fixed cost investments are also there, for instance, in automation in Europe and a big distribution center in China which should come online in the next 12-18 months. These are investments in which the costs get ahead of the benefits, but once completed, the costs fall away and the benefits kick in - it's as simple as that.

And look at the leverage they have in their stores (Q1CC):

We generated a pretty decent comparable store sales figure both in the U.S. at 7% and internationally at 17%.

Pretty decent indeed. This too is leverage, one might keep that in mind.

There were a couple of one-off factors marring the picture. Their international distributor sales decreased by 22.2% in the quarter as a result of the unstable political and economic environment in the Middle East, combined with the timing of several key partners' shipments. Improvement in the Middle East is expected by year-end.

Much of the Middle East problem is related to Saudi Arabia, but there is a silver lining there if the reforms get underway.

There is some ASP decline, but this is largely due to product (and customer) mix, so this is demand driven and not something that management can address.

There were also currency effects. While these boosted gross margins by 300 basis points through revenue, they also increased operational cost.

In the end, management believes operational leverage will return in Q3 (Q1CC):

So we do believe that we will catch up, that the topline will be such and that we will be able to again start to leverage again in Q3. It should be a very positive time for us.

Investment isn't bad

Here is how management put it when asked about the operational margin target of 12%-13% for 2019 (from Q1CC):

We are running our business to grow the topline. And if there is an opportunity to grow the business and it may require some near-term G&A spending, we are going to make that spend. Just think about David's comment about Q1 and the question is, do you ship or do you save G&A dollars? And we would rather ship.

This is basically the bottom line and we wholeheartedly agree. Since when is a business run with the aim to maximize margins? Revenue should be pursued as long as additional revenue exceeds the additional cost, it's as simple as that.

Q2 Guidance

Just for reference, here is what management said during the Q1CC:

the domestic wholesale for us, we expect it will be down slightly, probably mid-single digits. International wholesale will kind of continue on the pace that it's been the last couple of quarters, probably a little better than this quarter. The distributors, we still expect to carry over the same effects that occurred in Q1. So we expect those to be down probably in the 20% range again. And then the global retail, we think is a mid-teens growth going forward.

International distribution is still going to experience these problems, leading to weak guidance:

Sales of $1.120B to $1.145B vs. $1.16B consensus.

EPS of $0.38 to $0.43 vs. $0.54 consensus.

Valuation SKX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

While the shares are not as cheap as they were 18 months ago, they are still very reasonably priced. The company has a really healthy balance sheet with more than $4.50 in cash per share and no debt and solid cash flow.

Conclusion

We think the shares are being punished too harshly for a couple of difficult quarters. First, there is always quarterly variability. Second, growth continues unabated. Third, there were a couple of one-off mishaps involved. Fourth, the company does well investing in growth, even where this depresses margins. Fifth, operational leverage is likely to return at some point.

We understand management credibility has taken a bit of a knock, but think this is a moment to profit from that.

