It's Time To Capitalize On Recent GBP Weakness

However, I see the pound as trading with a significant margin of safety right now.

The British pound came under pressure upon speculation that a May rate hike in Britain would not go ahead.

Last month, I pointed out that the GBP/CAD currency pair could be an interesting one to watch. In particular, it was unclear as to whether the strength we had been seeing in the British pound at the time would continue, or whether the loonie would make a significant rebound – even in spite of falling oil prices and a slower than expected rate rise trajectory.

However, in the past month, we see that it is the British pound that has reverted significantly to a level of 1.7869 at the time of writing, down from a prior high of 1.84 in the previous month:

When we analyse currency pairs on a strong-weak analysis across a 2-day, 5-day and 10-day basis, we see that the GBP has consistently been the strongest performing currency against the greenback, while the loonie has been the weakest on a 10-day basis:

Currency 2-day 5-day 10-day Strong GBP GBP GBP Weak AUD EUR CAD

Source: Author’s Calculations

However, given the support we are seeing above the 1.78 range and the momentum as evidenced by the strong-weak analysis, there is sufficient reason to expect that further upside exists from this point.

Recently, the pound has come under pressure due to various macroeconomic factors. While markets were pricing in an 80%+ chance of a rate hike for May, this has now been reduced to 50% after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney had cited lower than expected wage growth and inflation as reasons to be more cautious about a precise timeline for a rate rise.

However, I take the view that we could still see upside for the pound even in the event that a more cautious approach is taken in this regard. From a long-term perspective, it is a safer bet to ensure slow yet steady growth rather than raising interest rates and risking further downturn.

In the context of the GBP/CAD, Canada is also in the same position as growth is deemed to be too fragile to set definite timelines on when to raise interest rates. In this regard, I see a significant case for the pound rising further and potentially rebounding to the 1.84 level if long-term growth continues albeit with some headwinds.

Therefore, I see the pound as potentially trading with a significant margin of safety. While there is caution as to when to raise interest rates, these are not unique to Britain. In this regard, I take a bullish view on the pound at this point in time.

